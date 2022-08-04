ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans mayor says police consent decree must end, citing retention issues

By David K. Li
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NOLA.com

Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried

Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
NOLA.com

New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders

Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
WDSU

Vending machine damaged, cash stolen from Archdiocese of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for the person who was responsible for burglarizing the Archdiocese of New Orleans earlier this month. According to reports, the person damaged a vending machine and stole cash while inside the building in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. Anyone with...
L'Observateur

Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
WDSU

Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old

NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
L'Observateur

Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries

On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
