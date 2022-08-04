New Orleans mayor says police consent decree must end, citing retention issues

Read on www.aol.com
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of themAnita DurairajLouisiana State
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints Training Camp, Week One RecapTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former NOPD Superintendent: Mayor Cantrell not "vocal," "visible" in helping NOPD
As New Orleans’s crime wave continues to swell, former New Orleans police superintendent Ronal Serpas is taking Mayor LaToya Cantrell to task.
Goyeneche: Taking in the big picture on how to fix NOPD
A lot of criticism has been hurled toward New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell in the last few days since her press conference announcing an almost holistic approach to bettering the New Orleans Police Department and improving recruitment
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
Wanted: NOPD searches for subject accused of business burglaries in Uptown
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man accused of burglarizing a business in the Tulane area, is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department. Officers say the incident happened on July 28. Investigations revealed, that the unknown subject forced his way into a business in the 400 block of North...
Newell: Kyshun Webster’s misplaced privilege is a waste of your tax dollars
Before I give the following commentary, I think it’s appropriate to put forth a disclaimer, so that Mayor LaToya Cantrell does not misconstrue my commentary into something that would disparage any of the men and women of the New Orleans Police Depar
NOPD off-duty police officer robbed and injured in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans off-duty police officer was robbed and injured in the French Quarter on Monday morning. According to the New Orleans Police Department, police responded to a call of a simple robbery in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street. A 16-year-old juvenile suspect has...
New Orleans father, son booked in unrelated murders
Samuel Harris is a familiar name to the New Orleans Police Department's homicide squad. It belongs to a man from the St. Roch neighborhood, and to his son. Each is accused of carrying out a killing in New Orleans in 2022, a particularly grim year for murder in the city.
Warrant issued for two accused of burglarizing a vehicle in Warehouse District
On July 3, Quinn and Gomash entered a parking garage in the 600 block of John Churchill Chase Street and burglarized a vehicle, say officers. A warrant has been issued for their arrests on charges of Simple Burglary.
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing her own children was in custody battle, records show
NEW ORLEANS — Court records show 31-year-old Janee Pedesclaux was in a custody battle with the father of her children when police say she stabbed her two toddlers on Sunday, leaving her 4-year-old daughter dead. In the documents, it is revealed the father of the children had filed for...
NOPD: Man wanted after stealing cash from Archdiocese vending machines
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the person they say is wanted for the burglary of a Warehouse district business. The incident reportedly happened on August 2. Investigations discovered, that the subject went inside the...
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
Murders continue in New Orleans, just hours after city leaders announce policy changes to NOPD
Two more people were killed in separate shootings Thursday night in the Lower Ninth Ward. The violence comes at a time when the NOPD's ranks are dropping. Now, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson are hoping some changes will convince officers to stay.
Man shot on Magazine Street early Monday morning: NOPD
According to police, the incident happened at the Napoleon Avenue and Magazine Street intersection.
Vending machine damaged, cash stolen from Archdiocese of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are looking for the person who was responsible for burglarizing the Archdiocese of New Orleans earlier this month. According to reports, the person damaged a vending machine and stole cash while inside the building in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue. Anyone with...
FG Famous Reportedly Arrested For Retaliation Shootings After JayDaYoungan Murder
Bogalusa, LA – Rapper FG Famous was reportedly arrested over the weekend for retaliation shootings following the murder of his best friend JayDaYoungan. According to No Jumper, the Louisiana native was taken into custody in New Orleans while shopping for clothes to wear at the late rapper’s funeral.
Former Postal Employee Charged with Embezzling the Mail
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEISHAN WILSON, age 38, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was indicted on August 4, 2022 for embezzling the mail. According to documents filed in federal court, WILSON was employed by the United States Postal Service as a mail handler at the processing center in New Orleans when she was apprehended stealing the content of mail items she was entrusted to handle for the Postal Service.
NOPD needs your help in finding a dangerous stunt driver
New Orleans Police Department needs your help in identifying a suspect wanted for reckless driving and stunt driving in the streets of New Orleans.
Law Street pastor reacts to stabbing death of 4-year-old
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans pastor says a fatal stabbing of a 4-year-old gill took place right next door to his church during Sunday service. Police say a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl were stabbed Sunday around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street. They...
Man suspected of stealing packages from home on Milan Street, wanted by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A suspected thief is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department after taking packages from a home in an Uptown neighborhood. Officers say the crime happened Wednesday, August 3, and was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. According to the NOPD, officers have asked...
Edgard man arrested for St. James Parish burglaries
On July 15, the Sheriff’s Office investigated multiple burglaries and released photos of 3 individuals who were burglarizing vehicles along Hwy 44 and the adjacent streets along Hwy 44, from Lutcher to Paulina. Through investigative means, detectives have been able to identify one of the individuals, Awan Lewis, 23 years old from Edgard and obtained an arrest warrant.
