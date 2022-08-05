Forum To Discuss Parking In Downtown Cheynne Scheduled

Read on kingfm.com
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
No, You Can’t Skinny Dip In This Wyoming Hot Spring
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
See Inside a Sweet Cheyenne Home with Mountain Views & A Corral
If your bucket list includes a home with mountain views that also happens to have a corral and you'd like it to be in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I have found a place that checks all of those boxes and have the pics to prove it. I saw a video of this...
The Dog Days Of Summer Have Hit Cheyenne! Here Are You Weekend Plans
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Cheyenne Teacher Locker
The school year is nearly upon us, and Cheyenne's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. 101.9 King FM, 106.3 NOW FM, and 650 KGAB want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Cheyenne teacher's a helping hand.
Weekend in Laramie…First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Harmful Blue-Green Algae Found in Cheyenne Lake
Officials are warning those who visit Sloans Lake in Cheyenne to avoid blue-green algae in the water. The Wyoming Department of Health on Thursday, Aug. 4, issued a Harmful Cyanobacterial Bloom Advisory for the lake, which sits inside Lions Park. According to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, a Bloom...
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July
July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
Horse Show Highlights Today’s Laramie County Fair Schedule
A horse show is among the highlights of today's Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex. Here is today's schedule, according to the fair Facebook page:. The fair, the oldest and largest county fair in Wyoming, continues through Aug. 13.
Pre-Primary Election Poll: Laramie County Sheriff’s Race
About six weeks ago, we conducted a poll on the Laramie County Sheriff's race. That poll ended in a near tie when we closed the voting (people continued to vote after we announced the end of the poll, but we did not count those votes in the final tally). On...
CSU Students Displaced From On-Campus Housing Weeks Before Start Of Fall Semester
A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Heat
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is warning about what it is calling ''dangerous heat'' in parts of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. The agency posted this statement on its website:. The main story through Friday will be the very hot temperatures across...
Three Cheyenne Police Officers Graduate From Academy
Three Cheyenne Police Officers have graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The trio will now move on to the next stage of the training process, which is a fourteen-week Cheyenne Police Department Field Training Program. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
Overall Crime Down 13%, Cheyenne Police Say
Cheyenne police released mid-year crime data on Wednesday, showing that while crimes against society saw an increase, overall crime is trending down. According to data collected between Jan. 1 and June 30, crimes against property decreased 18%, crimes against people decreased 8%, crimes against society increased 7%, and overall crime decreased 13% compared to the same period last year.
Cheyenne Police Ask for Help Identifying Suspect in ATM Vandalism
Cheyenne police say the suspect has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a vandalism case. According to a department Facebook post, the man pictured above is suspected of vandalizing an ATM at Banner Capital Bank at 4007 Greenway Street. "No money...
