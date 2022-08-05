Forum To Discuss Parking In Downtown Cheynne Scheduled

A new school year hasn't even started yet, and plans (big plans) are already being altered - and not necessarily for the better. Despite being just weeks away from the start of the university's fall semester, hundreds of incoming students at Colorado State University's main campus in Fort Collins are just finding out that they will not be permitted to move into the on-campus housing units they opted to live in months ago.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO