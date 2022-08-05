Read on www.makeuseof.com
Related
makeuseof.com
5 Features That iPhones Do Better Than Android Devices
Choosing a specific smartphone brand or operating system is often a personal decision based on your preferences or past experience. But if you’ve been with one brand for a long time, you might not realize how it compares to others. For example, how do iPhones compare to Android devices these days?
makeuseof.com
How to Add Attachments to Apple Calendar Events on Your iPhone
There are lots of details you can add to an event in the iPhone’s Calendar app. Along with basic options, like changing the title, time, date, and location, you can also add attachments to an event you’ve added to your calendar. Wondering what attachments you can add to...
makeuseof.com
Apple Is Planning to Bring the Full-Sized HomePod Back From the Dead
Apple has been lagging behind both Google and Amazon with a slower pace of smart home product introductions. But that could soon change. We’ll take a closer look at the latest Apple rumors. A New Full-Sized HomePod Is in the Works. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman ran down all the Apple...
makeuseof.com
Microsoft Edge Just Got a New, Tougher Layer of Security
Browsing the internet can be risky, and your browser is the first defense you have against anything nasty lurking on websites and apps. Now, Microsoft Edge is heightening the bar by adding a new, toggleable "enhanced security mode" that will keep you even safer when exploring the internet. A New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
makeuseof.com
Explained: 8 Important VPN Features and How They Work
If you are using a VPN service or planning to get one, there are certain features you need to understand to make the most of it. Some of these features are just marketing gimmicks and VPN providers often rename them to make them sound more sellable. But there are other features that form the core of a VPN, and it’s important to ensure that they function well.
makeuseof.com
How to Hide Your Listening Activity From Friends on Spotify
Spotify offers different social features, like sharing music with friends, combining music tastes into a single playlist using Blend, playing music together using remote sessions, and more. Social features are good, but you don't always want your friends to see what you are listening to on Spotify. There are two...
makeuseof.com
How to Uninstall the macOS Ventura Beta
Every year, Apple releases beta versions of its upcoming operating systems so that developers can prepare their apps and beta testers can provide feedback and report bugs. The macOS Ventura beta has been available since July 2022, giving Mac users access to a host of new features ahead of the public.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Microsoft Store Error 0x80131505 in Windows 10 & 11
Some users can’t utilize MS Store because every time they try, it throws the 0x80131505 error. The 0x80131505 error is a launch issue that arises when some users try to bring up Microsoft Store, and comes with a "try again later" message. If you’re one of the users who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to AirDrop Multiple Files at Once From a Mac
If you’ve ever used AirDrop in the Apple ecosystem before, you know how seamless it is to be able to transfer files or photos to another device. It’s a well-loved feature. However, one experience that is not so smooth with AirDrop on a Mac is transferring multiple files to another device at once. But there is a trick that makes it easier.
makeuseof.com
iPhone 12 Pro vs. iPhone 13 Pro: Which Is Better?
Not sure if it’s worth it to upgrade from the iPhone 12 Pro to the newer 13 Pro? Or just want to buy a new iPhone, and you’re struggling to decide between the two?. Here’s a detailed comparison of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro to help you pick the best device for you. We’ll look at the price, design, camera, and more.
makeuseof.com
The 10 Best Free Linux Firewall Tools
Setting up a firewall is key to securing your network perimeter. A firewall blocks sensitive ports and filters incoming and outgoing traffic to thwart malicious connections and ensure there is no unsolicited exchange of data. In the world of FOSS, there are plenty of firewall solutions to choose from. Here's...
makeuseof.com
8 Factors to Consider to Find the Best Monitor for Your Mac
Macs are high-quality computers, and using them with a low-quality monitor just doesn’t cut it. You should make sure you get an external monitor that either matches or exceeds Apple’s Retina Display. But, with the overwhelming number of monitors out there, it sure is a tiring job finding the right one.
makeuseof.com
Apple Arcade vs. Xbox Game Pass for iOS: Which Is Best?
Gone are the days when Snake or Pinball were the only games available on mobile devices. Now you can play almost anything you want on your mobile. Subscription services like Apple Arcade and even Xbox Game Pass are now available on iOS, making mobile gaming more accessible than ever for Apple owners.
makeuseof.com
12 Differences Between the Instagram Desktop and Mobile Apps
If you need to use Instagram on PC as well as mobile, get to know what sets the two apps apart. There are features that change or don’t even exist, depending on what version of Instagram you're using. Here are some key differences between the mobile and desktop Instagram...
makeuseof.com
How to Create Photo Collages in Windows 11
A photo collage is a single image that contains multiple pictures within a grid layout. Many users set up slideshows to show off their snapshots on Windows PCs. However, creating photo collages is a good alternative way to showcase your photography. Yet, Windows 11 doesn’t include any built-in app or...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows
Microsoft has introduced an error reporting utility with the newer versions of the Windows operating system. It is a helpful utility that collects error data for diagnostic purposes, but many find it bothersome and fear that it shares confidential data with Microsoft. If you find the Windows error reporting feature...
makeuseof.com
5 Ways to Search for All Your Video Files on Windows
Are you tired of browsing folders and manually searching for your videos? Are you looking for quick ways to find all the video files on your Windows device? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ll show you how to use File Explorer’s search bar and some...
makeuseof.com
How to Use localStorage in JavaScript
The localStorage mechanism provides a type of web storage object that lets you store and retrieve data in the browser. You can store and access data without expiration; the data will be available even after a visitor closes your site. You’ll normally access localStorage using JavaScript. With a small amount...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Newest Fitbit?
Fitbit is one of the go-to brands if you want a fitness tracking device. Fitbit's product line includes a variety of trackers and smartwatches that provide a variety of different tracking features, all aimed at improving your fitness, health, and overall wellness. However, the burden of selecting what's best for your needs comes with more choices.
makeuseof.com
What Is Windows 11 S Mode, and Should You Use it?
Windows S Mode puts your computer on complete lockdown. Once activated, S Mode lets you enjoy the highest level of security Microsoft can offer. However, there are limitations. These limitations, in themselves, wouldn’t bother you if you are not a power user or want your child to use technology safely....
Comments / 0