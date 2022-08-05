Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey

Read on laramielive.com
Are you ever at work juggling 10 to 12 different projects at once, or at least in the middle of one significant project and you get a phone call that throws off your entire day? I mean, not even in a bad way, but it just throws you for a loop?
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
We've made our way to another weekend. And, with it being August, arguably the hottest month of the year, we have entered the Dog Days of Summer. So, let's find plenty of activities to keep us occupied over the weekend. Cheyenne Little Theater Presents The Old Fashioned Melodrama. If you...
Weekend in Laramie…First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Celebrate Legacy of Wyoming on August 20
Come down to the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site this August 20, to celebrate the Legacy of Wyoming with dinner and a show. During this three-hour program from 5-7 pm, you will be able to enjoy a dinner served by the Albany County Cattlewomen, meet Cowboy Joe and his handlers, and explore the historic cabins and exhibits. After that, head inside the horse barn to be entertained by “Buffalo Bill” Boycott and Dr. Jo.
Bon Appetit! New Local Meat Market Open In Cheyenne
This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of locally sourced foods. Wyoming Ranch Foods opened up their Cheyenne store during the midst of the Daddy Of Em' All on July 27th. Well, that seems like a great time to open a business in Cheyenne, especially with people wandering around Downtown Cheyenne, going from restaurant, to bar, to shop, and more. Especially with what they're carrying.
Feeding Laramie Valley Annual Event is Back!
Not sure what to do this weekend? Why not head over to Labonte Park for some fun!. Feeding Laramie Valley is having its annual fun and free community event that celebrates and shares fresh, and healthy food. The Food and Fun in the Park event is Feeding Laramie Valley's way of saying "thank you" to the community for their support and to bring families together for fun and a summer lunch.
Wyoming’s Un-Sweet 16: No. 1 Edwards vs. No. 16 Pumphrey
LARAMIE -- There's a few things that can land you on a list like this one. Beating Wyoming with regularity certainly makes you a thorn in the side. Making stupid decisions will also draw the ire of fans. Being an all-round jerk will do it, too. This is our version...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
Bluepeak Anticipates September Launch for Parts of Laramie
In May, Laramie Live reported that Bluepeak had broken ground on a new Fiber Optic internet source for the Gem City. The project began in earnest after the groundbreaking ceremony. To date, Bluepeak continues expanding the fiber optic cables throughout the city via construction projects coordinated with the City of Laramie.
University of Wyoming Student Team Participates in NASA Design Challenge
The University of Wyoming made history as the first team from Wyoming to be selected to participate in NASA's 2022 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. Dubbing the Wyoming Space Wranglers, five undergraduate students from the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences designed and built...
[HAPPENING TOMORROW] Family Night at the Albany County Fair
We are down to our last few weeks of summer and what better way to spend it than going to the Albany County Fair's Family Night?. Let's head down to the County fair for this awesome and free community event. Bring the whole family, all your friends, and your entire...
VIDEO: Chancey Williams Plays George Strait Hit with Dierks Bentley at Cheyenne Frontier Days
Cheyenne Frontier Days has come and gone for another year and what an event it was!. The concert/rodeo/parade/carnival was as explosive as ever this year, and it featured tons of national recording artists, such as Jason Aldean. Kid Rock, Brooks and Dunn, and more!. But it also featured some local...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
Online Poll: 2022 Albany County Sheriff’s Race
Wyoming's Primary election day is rapidly approaching. On August 16, voters across Wyoming will be going to the polls to cast ballots for offices ranging from Governor to local city council and county commission races. In Albany County, one of the high-profile races is that for county sheriff where three...
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
Donate School Supplies to The 2022 Laramie Teacher Locker
The school year is nearly upon us, and Laramie's teachers are busy gearing up for their new students. Many teachers spend their own money to create the best learning space for our children to outfit their classrooms. Y95 Country, Laramie Live, and KOWB1290 want to partner with YOU to help stock the Teacher Locker and give Laramie teacher's a helping hand.
