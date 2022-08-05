ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Competition and a changed focus pushing Louisville RB Tiyon Evans to succeed

By Michael McCammon
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Louisville has a star and plenty of depth at the 'Dog' position

In his second season with the University of Louisville football program, assistant coach Greg Gasparato moves over to the outside linebacker position. Gasparato will coach just the 'Dog' position on the Cardinals' defense. And after the first few days of practice, it's pretty clear to Gasparato that he not only...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Tennessee#Junior College#Poverty#American Football#Sports#Louisville Rb Tiyon Evans
247Sports

Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll

The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

PHOTOS: Vols' Monday practice

The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Monday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
1450wlaf.com

Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

44K+
Followers
358K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy