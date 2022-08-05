Competition and a changed focus pushing Louisville RB Tiyon Evans to succeed

Read on 247sports.com
Louisville linebacker Marvin Dallas competing for a larger role
Following two seasons as a special teams performer and a reserve, Marvin Dallas is poised to fill a larger role for Louisville in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound linebacker is competing with Ben Perry for the first-team spot at the CARD position. The experience gained during those first two seasons has...
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At Louisville, Tennessee transfer RB Tiyon Evans seeks one more comeback
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The question for Tiyon Evans, transfer running back for the University of Louisville, is whether he has one more comeback in him. He's betting that he does. Evans' college football career is a reminder of how COVID-19 wreaked havoc on many college athletes but also of...
Louisville has a star and plenty of depth at the 'Dog' position
In his second season with the University of Louisville football program, assistant coach Greg Gasparato moves over to the outside linebacker position. Gasparato will coach just the 'Dog' position on the Cardinals' defense. And after the first few days of practice, it's pretty clear to Gasparato that he not only...
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Garner identifies Tennessee's 'most improved guy' on defensive line
Before Tennessee took the field Monday morning, defensive line coach Rodney Garner complimented one of his younger players in the Vols’ defensive-line meeting room. He liked what he had seen from Dominic Bailey during Tennessee’s first week of preseason practice. After playing in a combined three games during...
247Sports
Tennessee just misses top 25 of preseason coaches poll
The debut of its second season under head coach Josh Heupel just 24 days away, Tennessee will go into the 2022 season just outside the top 25 in the preseason version of one of the primary college football polls. The Vols got the third-most votes among teams to miss the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Monday. Tennessee was picked to finish third in the SEC East, in a virtual tie with Kentucky, in the league’s preseason poll unveiled last month.
PHOTOS: Vols' Monday practice
The Tennessee football team continued preseason camp with a Monday morning practice at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to capture some of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shells, and two periods (plus stretching) were open to reporters. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kalib Perry, Tennessee freshman, impresses coaching staff with elite athletic ability
It might take a while for Tennessee freshman Kalib Perry to get fully comfortable playing linebacker, but if his playbook progression can catch up to his athletic ability, the Volunteers have a player on their hands. Patrick Brown of 247Sports.com reports that Perry, a 6-foot-3, 228-pound athlete from Georgetown, Kentucky,...
atozsports.com
National media outlet makes encouraging prediction for Tennessee Vols in first month of season
247Sports recently made a prediction for the Tennessee Vols in 2022 that should be extremely encouraging to fans. The national sports media outlet predicted each SEC team’s record in the first month of the season. And they have the Vols going 4-0 in September with wins against Ball State,...
Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in ESPN's 'Way-Too-Early Top 25'
Tennessee will enter the new college basketball season as a top-15 team, according to ESPN’s latest “Way-Too Early Top 25.”. The Vols came in at No. 12 in the ranking from ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Borzello, moving up one spot from their ranking in a previous edition.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
wdrb.com
Protestors speak at Jefferson Square Park, call for Kentucky's AG to be held accountable
The Kentucky Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression rallied in Jefferson Square Park. Attorneys, civil rights activists and family members of Breonna Taylor gathered in Louisville's Jefferson Square Thursday afternoon to celebrate after four officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor were federally charged in her death.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
wvlt.tv
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
No one has spoken to Bryce Evans since July 31, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Big Bear Mountain is the largest and longest coaster at Dollywood, according to a release. Target purchases land in Sevierville. Updated: 9 hours ago. The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville,...
insideedition.com
Kentucky AG Defends His Office's Breonna Taylor Investigation After Louisville Officers Are Federally Charged
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has defended his office's investigation into the actions of law enforcement the night Breonna Taylor was fatally shot in the wake of federal charges being brought against four current and former Louisville police officers in connection to Taylor’s death. Headed by Cameron, the initial...
wvlt.tv
VIDEO: High-speed crash closes Sweet P’s Uptown Corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday morning, Sweet P’s Uptown Corner on Tazewell Pike was hit by a car. The car crashed into the building at around 5:30 a.m, according to co-owner John Ford. Knoxville Police Department Communications Manager Scott Erland said the driver was not with the car when officers arrived at the scene, and they haven’t been able to identify them.
wdrb.com
Federal lawsuit sheds new light on 'gangster-like' shootings outside east Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit is shedding new light on what a victim calls a "gangster-like assault" that took place at an east Louisville restaurant last year. Police said two people — a man and a woman — were shot outside J. Alexander's restaurant near Oxmoor Center, just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, June 21, 2021.
WATE
Proposal to grow Knoxville stadium tax district introduced
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A proposal has been introduced to help offset the rising cost of the Knoxville stadium project due to inflation. The new proposal would expand the Tax Increment Financing district to Harriet Tubman Street and Winona Street which is several blocks more than originally planned. On the other side of the stadium, the proposal also calls for expanding to East 5th Avenue and Summit Hill Drive.
Crump: ‘Pivotal’ inside info led to federal charges against officers in Breonna Taylor death
Charging documents point to clues about how the FBI built its case against officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.
247Sports
