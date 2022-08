The Shenandoah University School of Business Esports program has added three new staff members: Alexander Merle-Smith ’21, MBA (left), as visiting instructor of esports; Alyssa Duran as coordinator of esports competition; and Sean Kelly ’22, as coordinator of esports production. All three begin their new roles in August 2022.

SHENANDOAH, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO