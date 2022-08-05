ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
InsuranceNewsNet

With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?

Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft's (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts' sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a tech behemoth...
InsuranceNewsNet

LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations

Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Reinsurance Providers Market Report 2022: A $1.068 Billion Market by 2031 – Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions & Cyber Reinsurance as Top Priority

The global reinsurance providers market reached a value of nearly $512.55 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from. $512.55 million. in 2021 to. $756.56 million. in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market...
NASDAQ

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
InsuranceNewsNet

Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market to See Booming Growth: Allianz, MetLife, Axa

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2022 -- Latest added Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Mutual of.
InsuranceNewsNet

CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations

The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended.
Markets Insider

A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns

The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
