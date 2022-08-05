Read on insurancenewsnet.com
4 Dividend Stocks Offering Double-Digit Yields: An Easy Way To Earn Passive Income
As the second quarter earnings season wraps up, investors looking to earn a passive income in order to balance out high inflation can invest in dividend stocks. With the consumer price index up 9.1% over the past 12 months, consumers are feeling their savings being eaten away by inflation. After...
Stock buybacks have hit record levels this year but they're about to get hit by taxes. These 10 companies have been the biggest buyers of their own shares in 2022.
The Democrats plan to introduce a 1% tax on stock buybacks as part of Joe Biden's climate and tax bill. S&P 500 companies spent over $280 billion buying back their own shares in the most recent quarter. Stock buybacks tend to be bullish for investor sentiment because they show a...
Stocks fall on Wall Street as jobs data suggest more Fed rate hikes ahead
The good news on the jobs market helped to limit losses for the Dow Jones industrial average.
BRIGHTHOUSE LIFE INSURANCE CO – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
Index to Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations Page Overview 48 Regulatory Developments 48 Summary of Critical Accounting Estimates 48 Non-GAAP Financial Disclosures 49 Results of Operations 51 Liquidity and Capital Resources 55 Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 56 47. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Table of Contents. For purposes...
Best’s Special Report: AM Best Updates Net Capital Charge Associated With Fannie-Freddie Mortgage Risk Transfers
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has released newly updated tables of net capital charges associated with a representative sample of mortgage-related transactions from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s credit risk transfer (CRT) programs — Freddie Mac’s Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS) and Fannie Mae’s Credit Insurance Risk Transfer (CIRT). These tables also highlight some of the key components of the factor-based method used to calculate net capital charges in the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) model.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
With high inflation and volatility, do annuities make sense?
Cherokee Ledger-News, The (GA) Rising interest rates, high inflation, and a declining stock market can push many investors to question their investment selection, especially those looking at retirement in a few short years. As such, the Secure Retirement Institute reported total U.S. annuity sales are at their highest since 2008....
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft's (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts' sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a tech behemoth...
The Democrats have taken aim at the stock market's safety net by taxing buybacks - potentially creating another headwind for investors
The Democrats plan to put a 1% tax on share buybacks, as part of a deal to rescue Joe Biden's agenda. Stock buybacks have supported the market in recent years, with companies spending huge amounts on their own shares. Analysts said the tax could be a new headwind, but said...
LINCOLN NATIONAL LIFE INSURANCE CO /IN/ – 10-Q – Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations
Index to Management's Narrative Analysis of the Results of Operations. Forward-Looking Statements - Cautionary Language 53. Results of Consolidated Operations 56 Results of Annuities 57 Results of Retirement Plan Services 58 Results of Life Insurance 59 Results of Group Protection 60 Results of Other Operations 62 Realized Gain (Loss) 63 Liquidity and Capital Resources 64 ? 53.
Truist Insurance Holdings enhances client offerings with acquisition of BenefitMall from Carlyle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Insurance Holdings, Inc. , a subsidiary of. (NYSE: TFC) and the sixth-largest insurance brokerage in the. , announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire. BenefitMall. , the nation's largest benefits wholesale general agency, from funds managed by...
Global Reinsurance Providers Market Report 2022: A $1.068 Billion Market by 2031 – Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions & Cyber Reinsurance as Top Priority
The global reinsurance providers market reached a value of nearly $512.55 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from. $512.55 million. in 2021 to. $756.56 million. in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The market...
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 8th:. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. CFR: This bank holding company for Frost Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days. CullenFrost Bankers, Inc....
Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market to See Booming Growth: Allianz, MetLife, Axa
Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2022 -- Latest added Whole Juvenile Life Insurance Market research study by. offers detailed outlook and elaborates market review till 2027. The market Study is segmented by key regions that are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market players are strategizing and overcoming challenges of current scenario; some of the key players in the study are Mutual of.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
Verisk Enhances ISO Businessowners Program to Help Carriers Rate Risk with Greater Accuracy in Evolving Business Climate
JERSEY CITY, N.J. , Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the economy and workplace evolve with the growth of artisanal entrepreneurs, new technologies and gig economy side hustles, so have the exposures that insurers face. To help insurers address these risks,. Verisk. (Nasdaq: VRSK) is revising its ISO Businessowners...
NFP TO HOST SECOND QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS CALL ON AUGUST 11, 2022
NEW YORK , Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager and retirement advisor, will post its second quarter 2022 earnings results the evening of. August 10, 2022. , to a password-protected website hosted by www.intralinks.com. In addition, NFP will host a...
CLOVER HEALTH INVESTMENTS, CORP. /DE – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
The following discussion and analysis provides information that management believes is relevant to an assessment and understanding of our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The discussion should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the three and six months ended.
A senior BlackRock strategist says the days of low inflation and soaring stock markets are over — and investors can expect a decade of lower returns
The days of ultra-low interest rates, low inflation, and supersized stock market returns are over, a BlackRock strategist has said. Nigel Bolton said investors can now expect higher inflation, higher rates, and more volatile financial markets. He said the last 10 years have been unusually good for markets, and now...
WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION. On August 8, 2022 , White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. issued a press release announcing its results for the three and six months ended. June 30, 2022. . The press release furnished herewith is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-
