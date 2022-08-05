Hoda and Jenna hysterically react to seeing their cutouts go on vacation

Read on www.today.com
Related
Giada De Laurentiis Jokes She's Spending Her Couples Vacation on the Phone with Daughter Jade
Giada De Laurentiis is clearly missing her daughter Jade while she's away at camp!. On Thursday, she shared a hilarious Instagram video of herself gabbing away on the phone with her recent middle school grad, all while on a trip to New York City with boyfriend Shane Farley. "Jade's at...
Jessica Alba and Husband Cash Warren Found Love on Set! Meet Her Longtime Spouse
After meeting in 2004, Jessica Alba and her husband, Cash Warren, have proven their love is everlasting! The couple got married in 2008 in a courthouse wedding and started a beautiful family together. Keep scrolling to learn more about the star’s spouse. Who Is Jessica Alba’s Husband, Cash Warren?...
People
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
Matt LeBlanc’s Kids: Meet The ‘Friends’ Alum’s Daughter & Stepkids
Matt LeBlanc has had one incredible Hollywood story. The 55-year-old Boston native grew up in a blue-collar neighborhood with a single mom who was struggling to make ends meet. When he became of age, he moved to New York to try and make a living as a model. “I realized that I didn’t want to be pounding nails in the snow in New England all my life,” he told The Mirror. “I wanted an inside job, where you got to work in the warm. That was the ambition.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Popculture
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash
Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
Here’s How Ben’s Daughter Feels About J-Lo After Skipping His Wedding to Be ‘Loyal’ to Mom Jen Garner
Click here to read the full article. After Ben’s daughter reportedly did not attend their surprise wedding, many fans are asking: What’s Jennifer Lopez and Violet Affleck’s relationship like? The two seem to be very fond of each other in recent developments of Bennifer’s honeymoon. Violet did not attend her father’s nuptials after reports that some of Ben and Jennifer’s kids were in attendance at their Las Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022. According to a source for Page Six on July 18, 2022, “Ben did tell [ex-wife Jennifer Garner] about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday...
Elle
Michelle Obama Wears Summery High-Slit Gown In Martha's Vineyard
Michelle Obama showed off her summer style during a special film festival appearance yesterday. The former First Lady attended the opening night of the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) alongside former President Barack Obama last night. The couple introduced a screening of their upcoming Netflix documentary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Alex Rodriguez Opens Up About His Relationship With Ex-Fiancee Jennifer Lopez: ‘We Had a Great Time’
No hard feelings. Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez – and he has nothing but glowing things to say about her. “Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez, 46, said of his relationship with the Marry Me star during the Wednesday, July 13, episode of “The Martha Stewart Podcast.”
MLB・
Joanna Gaines Jokes 'Babies Don't Keep' in Adorable Then-and-Now Photo of 4-Year-Old Son Crew
Joanna Gaines can't believe how much her youngest baby has grown. On Thursday, the Fixer Upper star, 44, shared a sweet side-by-side photo of her son Crew, 4. In the first photo, a sleeping infant Crew is wrapped in a pale blanket. On the right is a photo of Crew today, wrapped similarly in a blanket with his hair and the top half of his face peeking out.
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Essence
'I'm Enjoying Life Right Now': Sheree Whitfield And Martell Holt From 'Love & Marriage Huntsville' Are Dating
While she says it's "a wrap" for longtime ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams, she is "enjoying" hanging out with the OWN reality star. Sheree Whitfield recently made a comeback on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. That’s not the newest thing happening in her life though. One of the veterans of reality TV shade also has a new man in her life.
Pregnant! ‘Sister Wives’ Stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s Daughter Maddie Is Expecting Baby No. 3
Pregnant! Sister Wives stars Janelle and Kody Brown’s daughter Maddie Brush (née Brown) is expecting baby No. 3 with husband Caleb Brush. “The picture says it all! The Brush family is growing by one early February [sic],” Maddie, 26,...
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly Have Hired a Luxury Event Planner For Wedding Party
On July 16, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a very private, whirlwind wedding in Las Vegas before jetting off to Paris for a honeymoon that doubled as a family vacation and work time for J.Lo. But that's not the end of their celebration. According to sources speaking to Page Six, the newlyweds have hired a luxury event planner named Colin Cowie to help them plan a much bigger event.
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon
They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband ‘not convinced’ fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last
Jennifer Lopez’s first husband has said he is “not convinced” that her fourth marriage to Ben Affleck will last.Ojani Noa was breifly married to the singer between 1997 and 1998. They met while the Cuban-born actor was working as a dishwasher at a Miami restaurant owned by Gloria Estefan – just before Lopez shot to stardom for her performance in Selena.Noa now lives a quieter life away from the Hollywood spotlight.But after the surprise marriage of Affleck and Lopez earlier this month, the 48-year-old has taken the opportunity to have his say on the couple’s furture.“I wish her and...
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Sister Wives' Season 17 Trailer Explores Kody and Christine's Explosive Split
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Viewers will finally see the fallout from Kody and Christine Brown's split. In the season 17 trailer for Sister Wives, released Aug. 8, Christine tells Kody that she's leaving him, Meri, Robyn and Janelle Brown—and there's no changing her mind. "I feel like to Kody," Christine admits in a confessional, "Robyn's more important."
Comments / 0