This Clip of Kaley Cuoco Dancing to “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” Is Proof That Shania Twain Moves Us All

By Lacey West
 3 days ago
Let’s face it, this clip of Penny is all of us!

This episode of The Big Bang Theory features leading actress, Kaley Cuoco (Penny), feelin’ like a woman, that perpetual Shania Twain effect.

The opening of the episode features Cuoco’s character dancing in only a shirt in the kitchen singing along to Shania’s 1997 hit, which may be the most relatable TV moment of all time.

It doesn’t matter if it’s karaoke, girls’ night, a bachelorette party, or in this case… making French toast in the morning, Shania is and will always be a vibe.

And it’s simply a fact that we’ve all had a moment just like this one when that first “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” beat drops. As soon as you hear that “Let’s go Girls,” it’s on.

Written and recorded by Shania Twain, “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” later won a Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, has been performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and covered some of the most popular female artists including Britney Spears and Carrie Underwood.

But the best long term result of this Twain tune is its ability to make us all feel just like Penny Hofstadter dancing in the kitchen.

Turn it up.

