Alina Lobacheva Plummer, who is originally from Russia, poses with Assistant U.S. Attorney Kerry Jacobson during a naturalization ceremony at Grand Teton National Park on Friday, Aug. 5. (Courtesy of Alina Lobacheva Plummer) Grand Teton National Park hosted a naturalization ceremony Friday for 20 new U.S. citizens. Several of them...

JACKSON, WY ・ 14 HOURS AGO