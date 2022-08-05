ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza

By Buddy Logan
Mix 93.1
Mix 93.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mix931fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.5 KNUE

Help the Bustos Family: Tyler, TX Restaurant to Offer Discounts to Law Enforcement

Today many East Texans gathered to honor the memory of Sheriff's Deputy Lorenzo Bustos who tragically died near Tyler, Texas a little after midnight on Saturday, July 29. Deputy Bustos was finishing up his final night of field training with his field training officer, 39-year-old SCSO Deputy Michael Skinner. They'd stopped a vehicle on State Highway 155 South when he was struck by an intoxicated driver on Hwy 155.
TYLER, TX
Mix 93.1

Let’s Eat! Jacksonville, TX Locals Discuss Best Restaurant Around Town

There is something so charming about the town of Jacksonville, Texas. According to a 2020 U.S. census the population is right around 14,000 people but the restaurants this small East Texas town offers would measure up to any other bigger town in Texas. And when you look at all the options in Jacksonville, Texas you have lots of delicious options to choose from. Recently, there were locals discussing their favorite restaurants in Jacksonville, Texas so I had to share those answers with you.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Holly Lake Ranch, TX USA

Been thinking and missing my mom and grandma this morning, walked out the front door at work and seen something hanging on a tree limb. It was a beautiful heart! I also had a blue jay feather being swept over my feet at the same time. It was definitely a sign from heaven from my family. Thank you for this wonderful heart!
HOLLY LAKE RANCH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Longview, TX
Tyler, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Tyler, TX
Lifestyle
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Restaurants
KLTV

1 person shot on West Morris Street in Tyler

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying funeral home burglary suspects. Updated: 5 hours...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wildfire near Lindale contained, no damage to structures

UPDATE – A wildfire near Lindale is now contained according to Smith County officials. The fire started outside a wood shed, and spread to the surrounding woods. Officials are currently guessing the fire to be around one acre, said no one was home at the time and that no structures were damaged during the fire. […]
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Kens#Food Drink#Tx
KLTV

Multiple agencies battle grass fire north of Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks has confirmed that a wildfire active in the 19800 block of Farm to Market Road 1804, toward River Bottom, is being fought by multiple fire departments. Authorities say that the grass fire is now under control but had previously threatened...
LINDALE, TX
KLTV

Lindale Rural Water Supply Corp. moves to stage II water restrictions

A motorcyclist collided with a nursing home transportation bus at the intersection of Judson Road and Dellwood Drive in Longview. Law enforcement say the motorcyclist ran a red light before crashing into the bus. KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Catch East Texas News at 4...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX Pastor Accused Of Stealing Gets Trial Date

We've been following the unfortunate case of Tyler pastor Jerome Milton, who stands accused of several charges including theft and money laundering. While the pastor and former coach has denied these allegations, he will soon have his day in court. The 66-year-old is the pastor for the Open Door Bible...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KLTV

Fire to room, car at Longview motel deemed suspicious

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department responded to a fire at a motel Monday morning. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, firefighters were called out to the Studio 6 motel off Highway 31 around 5 a.m. The first fire engine on the scene reported seeing smoke coming out of one of the rooms.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle

SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
LONGVIEW, TX
Mix 93.1

Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
KLTV

Winona Wildcats coach says rivalries make East Texas football fun

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winona Wildcats head football coach Keylon Kincade said this year, he and his team hope to compete for a district title. “Get back on track, get back to the playoffs, contend for a district title,” he said. The team was one of multiple East Texas...
WINONA, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

DPS: East Texas man dead after hitting metal gate

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Brownsboro man died after his pickup truck struck a metal gate Wednesday evening about four miles north of Chandler. Jose Licea, 55, was driving a 2002 Ford F-150 pickup north on FM 315 when for an unknown reason he drove off the west side of the road. His pickup struck a metal gate and wooden barrier covering a hill, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
BROWNSBORO, TX
Mix 93.1

Mix 93.1

Tyler, TX
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 93.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy