ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

10 teams with realistic chances of making the College Football Playoff

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALeqV_0h6T2MZB00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 college football season is right around the corner, which means it’s time to finalize the preseason projections for the College Football Playoff. With a full regular season and a slate of conference championships to get through before the picture is even close to clear, there are a handful of teams that could already be considered in the running.

Whether they be regulars with a couple of wins under their belt or a newcomer to the College Football Playoff scene, the 2022 season will have some interesting teams and storylines to follow.

Here are 10 teams that have realistic chances of making the College Football Playoff before the season even starts.

10

Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vOyeb_0h6T2MZB00
Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan finished the 2022 season with a respectable 12-2 record. The biggest hurdle standing in the Wolverines’ way is Ohio State. Take down the Buckeyes and Michigan will have a spot in the final four teams. It may be an uphill battle all season long, but far from impossible.

9

Miami

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TFROy_0h6T2MZB00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes are in the first season of yet another program rebuild. Mario Cristobal left Oregon to move back home and coach ‘The U.’ In 2021, Clemson didn’t come close to looking as dominant as it has in recent seasons. The ACC may be undergoing a shift in power. Could Miami be the program to rise up and overtake the Tigers for the throne?

8

Oklahoma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KyXsB_0h6T2MZB00
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma has made the playoffs, but never won a semifinal game, head coach Lincoln Riley just couldn’t get it done during his time in Norman, Oklahoma. However, the Sooners now have head coach Brent Venables at the helm and a new-look team. Other programs in the Big 12 have taken big steps in the right direction, so Oklahoma will have to go undefeated in conference play to have a shot at the playoffs.

7

USC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hmsKf_0h6T2MZB00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley couldn’t get it done while at Oklahoma, but could a change in location help? Riley moved out west to USC and brought his young, star quarterback Caleb Williams from the Sooners. Much like the aforementioned Miami, USC is in its first season of a program rebuild, but that doesn’t mean playoffs are out of the question.

6

Clemson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hjo88_0h6T2MZB00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson‘s 2021 season was memorable for everyone that is not affiliated with the Tigers’ football program. A record of 10-3 for a team that had national championship hopes and dreams is devastating. Quarterback D.J. Uigalelei didn’t appear to be the star many believed he would be. If he can turn it around in 2022, there’s a good chance Clemson stays on top of the conference and sneaks into the College Football Playoff once again.

5

Notre Dame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ng8N4_0h6T2MZB00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Notre Dame will open the 2022 college football season with a matchup against Ohio State. Though this game is the first of the season and is months away from the college football playoff committee’s final selection, it has massive implications. The Buckeyes will be favorites, but if the Fighting Irish can pull off the win, the landscape of college football will be impacted for the remainder of the season.

4

Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoZC7_0h6T2MZB00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes keep getting closer and closer to a spot in the playoffs. After winning the Pac-12 championship in 2021, there’s a good chance Utah could run it back in 2022. If the team can win every game convincingly, it’ll be hard for the committee to leave the Utes out.

3

Georgia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xv2n_0h6T2MZB00
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

We can’t leave out the reigning national champions, right? The Dawgs in Athens, Georgia won it all in 2021 behind a historically strong defense. Many of the impact players from the championship-winning team are now in the NFL. Will Kirby Smart have enough firepower to keep up with other competitors fighting for a playoff spot?

2

Ohio State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0liycB_0h6T2MZB00
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes are considered to be one of the strongest teams in the nation heading into 2022. C.J. Stroud started off a bit inconsistent in 2021 but turned it around greatly to finish the season. Much like last year, many expect Stroud to return to New York for the annual Heisman Trophy ceremony. He’s joined by some dangerous skill position players on offense that could make even the strongest of defenses a tad nervous.

1

Alabama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X2ydf_0h6T2MZB00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Crimson Tide didn’t manage to win it all in 2021, but came very close to it in what many Alabama fans would call a down year. Returning a majority of key starters on both sides of the ball, as well as keeping both coordinators will be major factors in this team’s success. There aren’t many teams in the nation that can rival this Alabama roster, but nothing can be ruled out. Many have already penciled in the Crimson Tide somewhere on the four-team bracket for the College Football Playoff.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bob Stoops releases statement on Cale Gundy, Oklahoma resignation

On Monday morning, former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops shared a public statement in response to Cale Gundy’s shocking resignation. He said it’s with “great sadness” that he read his former assistant’s statement from Sunday night. “It’s with great sadness that I’m reading this,”...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Utah State
The Spun

Brent Venables Reveals What Really Happened With Cale Gundy

Longtime Oklahoma Sooners assistant coach Cale Gundy stepped down from his position on Sunday night. Gundy, who has been a part of the Sooners program since his playing days in the early 1990s, admitted that he said a word he should "never say" during a team meeting with players. The...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Mario Cristobal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pac-12 expert evaluates the odds of the conference striking a TV deal with the ACC

The Pac-12 and the ACC are highly unlikely to merge. Mergers appear to be off the board as realistic outcomes in college sports realignment after a lot of speculation in early July. However, television agreements between conferences — a way of not only creating revenue and scheduling slots, but strengthening bonds between conferences so that their futures are tied together — seem very possible.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#Ohio State#Clemson#American Football#Buckeyes#Acc#Tigers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony: Who's in, and how to watch

At 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 6, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have its annual ceremony celebrating a new class of enshrines. ESPN’s coverage of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement returns for the 27th year on Saturday, Aug. 6, as eight enshrines officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Coverage of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class begins at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, a new afternoon time for the annual event. ESPN Radio will also offer live coverage of the event.
NFL
247Sports

Athlon: Anonymous Pac-12 coaches speak on USC football going into 2022 season

Anonymity in college football is sometimes the best way to get the real answers. Athlon Sports released the quotes for the Pac-12 earlier this week where conference coaches spoke on each program anonymously. Naturally, the tone for the Trojans was much different than years past with new head coach Lincoln Riley now in charge of the program.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jameis Winston leaves Saints camp early and more Day 11 Saints camp takeaways

With the New Orleans Saints and Houston Texans preseason game at the end of the week, anticipation was high coming into Day 11 of Saints camp, another padded practice. While there were some positive moments throughout, they will be overshadowed by the big news around starting quarterback Jameis Winston. Winston left practice early and head coach Dennis Allen provided what he could as an update. That’s where we start our takeaways and practice notes from the first day of training camp Week 3.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy