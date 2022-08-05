David Harbour Originally Thought ‘Stranger Things’ Wouldn’t Make it Past Season One

Usher treated his followers to a brand-new set of photos earlier this weekend, where he offered a rare glimpse of his now 10-month-old son, Sire. In the slideshow, the “Yeah!” singer couldn't look more proud as he beams up at his son, who is seen standing on his leg. In the first photo, young Sire is seemingly holding himself up, until you notice Usher's hand carefully balancing him. The infant also smiles at something off screen. Then, the second photo is taken from an angle behind the couch, where Sire is caught with his hands pressed together as he looks directly at the camera. Finally, Usher rounded out the carousel with a video of himself tickling Sire and asking, “What time is it?” as the child plays with his watch.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO