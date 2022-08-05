David Harbour Originally Thought ‘Stranger Things’ Wouldn’t Make it Past Season One

Read on www.purewow.com
Kai Bradbury Reveals How He & Sarah Dugdale Kill Time While Filming ‘Virgin River’
Kai Bradbury (Denny) is sharing details about his Virgin River co-star, Sarah Dugdale (Lizzie), including what they do to pass time while filming the popular Netflix series. The 28-year-old actor recently sat down for an exclusive interview with PureWow. While discussing Virgin River season 4, Bradbury revealed that he’s developed an off-screen friendship with Dugdale. “Sarah is such a joy. Her laugh cracks me up,” he told PureWow. “Just like everyone else on the show, she’s got such a positive energy.”
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Mark Consuelos Excitedly Announces That He Will Join Kelly Ripa on Her Book Tour
It looks like Kelly Ripa will have some company as she embarks on a book tour to promote her new memoir, Live Wire. While her husband, Mark Consuelos, has visited her at her workplace in the past, now he will be joining her for one of the legs of her new tour.
'Grease' Star Olivia Newton-John Dead At 73
The "Grease" star "has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband said.
Jamie Foxx Admits How He Got Cameron Diaz to Come Out of Acting Retirement
We still haven't recovered from the news that Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement, and now, Jamie Foxx has revealed how he convinced his former Annie co-star to get back into the business. While talking with Entertainment Tonight, Foxx discussed the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action, where...
What’s Next for Chrissy Metz After ‘This Is Us’?
Now that This Is Us has come to an end, there’s only one question on fans’ minds: What’s next for Chrissy Metz (who played Kate Pearson)?. In a recent interview with PureWow, the 41-year-old actress discussed the popular NBC series and revealed that she’s ready for the next chapter in her career. “It’s hard to let go of something that was part of my life for six or seven years,” she told PureWow.
Ryan Seacrest Flaunts Hidden Talent on Instagram and Now Fans Think He Should Get a New Show
At this point, we've become quite used to seeing Ryan Seacrest in the role of host. From his gigs on shows like American Idol to his position on Live with Kelly and Ryan, the 47-year-old entertainer knows how to emcee. However, it turns out that Seacrest is also secretly quite the talented cook, and after showing off some of his latest creations in the kitchen, a few fans proposed that he should have his own cooking show.
‘Broad City’ Star Abbi Jacobson Reveals That She Is Engaged to Jodi Balfour as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Abbi Jacobson just had quite the eventful weekend. Not only did she and her partner, Jodi Balfour, make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of A League of Their Own (a show which Jacobson created and stars in, BTW), but while at the event, Jacobson also revealed that she and Balfour are engaged to be married.
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Looks Like Her Carbon Copy in New IG Selfie
We've said it a million times and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's got some powerful genes. Only a few weeks ago, we established that her daughter, Ava Phillippe, is nearly indistinguishable from her mom. But now, after taking a close look at the Legally Blonde star's latest Instagram selfie, we're starting to think that her son, Deacon, is the real doppelgänger.
‘New Girl’ Actress Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott on Instagram
Earlier this year, Zooey Deschanel and her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, revealed the renovations to their “dream home” were finally complete. And now, the couple is celebrating another major milestone together. Over the weekend, the New Girl alum and the Property Brothers star celebrated their 3-year anniversary on social...
Usher Poses with 10-Month-Old Son Sire in Rare Slideshow on Instagram
Usher treated his followers to a brand-new set of photos earlier this weekend, where he offered a rare glimpse of his now 10-month-old son, Sire. In the slideshow, the “Yeah!” singer couldn't look more proud as he beams up at his son, who is seen standing on his leg. In the first photo, young Sire is seemingly holding himself up, until you notice Usher's hand carefully balancing him. The infant also smiles at something off screen. Then, the second photo is taken from an angle behind the couch, where Sire is caught with his hands pressed together as he looks directly at the camera. Finally, Usher rounded out the carousel with a video of himself tickling Sire and asking, “What time is it?” as the child plays with his watch.
