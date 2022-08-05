Forum To Discuss Parking In Downtown Cheynne Scheduled

Read on kgab.com
Cheyenne Arts Celebration Returns Later This Month
We're two weeks removed from Cheyenne Frontier Days, I know we did a lot of resting up with so much going on, we recovered some for Fridays On The Plaza, but now, it's time to look at the events calendar and figure out when the next big shindig in Cheyenne is happening.
Hey Wyoming! Mark Your Calendars 2022’s Last Supermoon!
The starry nights are one of the best things about Wyoming's clear skies. You can't get views like that in the big city. If you love stargazing or just enjoy the beauty of Wyoming's night sky, you'll want to mark your calendar for Thursday, August 11, when the final supermoon of 2022 will rise in the sky.
Wyoming Distillery Bottles Railroad History in Craft Whiskey
In 1867, the Union Pacific Railroad pulled into the dusty station of what would become Cheyenne, Wyoming. The railroad is deeply tied to our beautiful state. The pioneers, cowboys, and railroad workers came on the Old West steam engines that built Wyoming with their bare hands and endless dedication. The award-winning Wyoming-based Brush Creek Distillery seeks to embody this legacy of backbreaking work and determination in their Railroad Rye Whiskey.
Weekend in Laramie…First August Weekend! (It’s Already August? What?)
Happy FriYAY! Hoping everyone had a great first week of August so far! Is it just me or did Summer feel super quick this year? I cannot believe we're already in August. While the weather is still being kind to us, if you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
No Major Incidents Reported During Cheyenne Frontier Days
Compared to years past, the 126th Daddy of 'em All was pretty uneventful from a law enforcement standpoint. "Mostly we had issues with juvenile fights at Frontier Park, but really it was business as usual for July," said Cheyenne Police Department Lt. Dan Long. "I know we issued some citations...
Cheyenne Had Its 5th Hottest Day Ever in July
July 2022 will go down in the history books as a hot and dry one in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Scottsbluff and Cheyenne recorded their fourth and fifth hottest days of all time on July 18, topping out at a stifling 108 and 99 degrees, respectively.
Motorcyclist Killed in Head-On Collision in Albany County
A motorcyclist is dead following a head-on collision in southeast Wyoming's Albany County. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on July 16 near milepost 18 on Roger Canyon Road, northeast of Laramie. The Wyoming Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Colorado resident Mark Shadle was riding west when he collided head-on with...
Horse Show Highlights Today’s Laramie County Fair Schedule
A horse show is among the highlights of today's Laramie County Fair at the Archer Complex. Here is today's schedule, according to the fair Facebook page:. The fair, the oldest and largest county fair in Wyoming, continues through Aug. 13.
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
SE Wyoming Communities Face Heat Advisories, 100+ Temps Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued heat advisories for several communities in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle for today, with temperatures expected to crack the 100-degree mark in some places. Communities facing heat advisories include Wheatland, Torrington, and Lusk in Wyoming as well as Scottsbluff,...
Pre-Primary Election Poll: Laramie County Sheriff’s Race
About six weeks ago, we conducted a poll on the Laramie County Sheriff's race. That poll ended in a near tie when we closed the voting (people continued to vote after we announced the end of the poll, but we did not count those votes in the final tally). On...
Let’s Get Spooky! Here’s Where Spirit Of Halloween Is This Year In Cheyenne.
I haven't taken a hard count just yet of the locations that have pumpkin spice lattes or anything pumpkin spice...just yet. But, I can tell you with complete confidence where Spirit Of Halloween will be located in Cheyenne this year. It's kind of a joke on social media where these...
We’re Open! Cheyenne Cash And Carry Store Hold Grand Reopening Today
This is pretty exciting news, especially if you're looking to host a big party or event. Cash-Wa Direct is holding its grand reopening today and it's the perfect opportunity for you to go check out the business in Downtown Cheyenne. The biggest part of their grand reopening news is that anyone can shop at Cash-Wa. They're not a grocery store or a big box store, so you won't have to feel the anxiety of waiting in a self-checkout forever.
This Weekend in Laramie: Albany County Fair Edition
I remember my days growing up on fairgrounds. As a family of crafters and bakers, admiring the art tent was always a must-do during fair week (of course, I always loved seeing the animals more.) The Albany County Fair has opened in Laramie, and plenty of other events are happening around town. If you need weekend plans, we've got them. Check out the list of fun events happening in Laramie this weekend:
Three Cheyenne Police Officers Graduate From Academy
Three Cheyenne Police Officers have graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas. The trio will now move on to the next stage of the training process, which is a fourteen-week Cheyenne Police Department Field Training Program. That's according to a post on the Cheyenne Police Department Facebook page.
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
2 Arrested Following Separate Stolen Car Chases in Wyoming
Two people are behind bars following two separate stolen car chases in Wyoming Thursday morning, the patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the first chase started around 7:35 a.m. after a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 25 north of Cheyenne. "The chase proceeded north into...
CFD Weekend Part 2! Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne.
Coming in hot with weekend number deux for Cheyenne Frontier Days, the city of Cheyenne is going to be running hot! We have concerts, shows and more all weekend. There's no telling what you'll run into this weekend, so let's give it a go!. Cheyenne Little Theatre Presents The 66th...
