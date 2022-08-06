Jack McGlynn: Philadelphia Union teenager on emulating Brenden Aaronson & Liverpool 'dream'

Read on www.90min.com
Radio Personality Mike Missanelli Joins Jenkintown-Based Sports News Outlet with New Show
Mike Missanelli, a well-known sports radio host, will be joining a new sports news outlet for the upcoming Eagles season. Kevin Kinkead wrote about the sports news for Crossing Broad. Missanelli will be one of several hosts for the new “JAKIB Postgame Show” for JAKIB Media Partners, a Jenkintown-based sports...
Pat Noonan praises FC Cincinnati after victory over Philadelphia Union
FC Cincinnati defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at TQL Stadium, as goals from Brandon Vazquez, Brenner and Alvaro Barreal propelled the team to their first win over the Eastern Conference leaders in eight matches. Cincinnati’s victory also snapped the Union’s five-match winning streak, achieving what teams like Inter...
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Jan. 6 moment; Farewell to the PAFA plane; Philly’s championship Negro League team | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Pa. gov candidate to testify in front of Jan. 6 committee. Gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano, whose biggest donors are the Martin’s Potato Rolls family,...
Cape Gazette
Terrique Riddick signs with Delaware Blue Hens to play football
Terrique “Reek” Riddick, the mercurial running back from Woodbridge High School followed by two years at William Paterson University of New Jersey, signed a letter of intent Aug. 2 to play football for the University of Delaware Blue Hens. The signing took place at OutTrain Fitness & Performance...
PGA tour stop to bring some of the world’s best golfers to Delaware
Tom Humphrey beams as he stands at the revamped first tee of Wilmington Country Club’s South Course. Gazing down the long lush fairway, Humphrey surveys the sprawling new grandstands and other structures under construction. One will display a huge electronic scoreboard at the apex of what he called “an amphitheater” around the 18th green.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Rumph Classic: Day Three Roundup (Aug. 6)
OLNEY — The 17th edition of the Danny Rumph Classic rolled into its third day of action on Saturday, with four more games at La Salle University in the double-elimination event. The event is held annually as part of the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation's effort to bring awareness...
AdWeek
WSOC Anchor John Paul Moving to Philadelphia
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WSOC anchor John Paul is moving to WPVI in Philadelphia. Paul will be an anchor and reporter at the ABC owned station....
theodysseyonline.com
What Does It Mean To Be A Villanovan?
Today at 4:30 p.m., a harmonious cell-phone ding interrupted my workout. With sweat in my eyes, I glanced up from a plank, greeted by a notification banner that read, "Office of the President: Villanova's Return to Campus". I fumbled around frantically to silence my workout jams, eager to hear the message I'd been anxiously anticipating for so long.
95.5 FM WIFC
The Sound Of Philly
We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. TSOP…shorthand for “The Sound Of Philadelphia”….the production team of Kenny Gamble & Leon Huff…the duo who gave us some of the greatest soul music of the 70’s….also gave us the great soul LP “Back Stabbers” from the O’Jays in ther summer of 1972.
morethanthecurve.com
The famous billboard that was once near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuylkill Expressway
Back in January of 1970, the billboard near the Conshohocken exit of the Schuykill Expressway read “Philadelphia Isn’t as Bad as Philadelphians Say It Is.” The photo first ran in the Philadelphia Evening Bulletin. It was quite famous. According to an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer on...
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
Phillymag.com
Where to Eat Halal in Philly
Whether you want to dive into barbacoa, plov, or a whole bunch of kebabs, check out these 21 halal restaurants in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is an underrated destination for halal food, the method by which meat is prepared for permissible consumption in the Muslim community. Just like NYC, D.C., or parts of Jersey, though, the range of halal restaurants here varies in cuisine and reflects the different cultures of people who live here — be it immigrant communities from Asian and African countries, or the city’s significant Black American Muslim population who has been practicing Islam since the 1960s.
ijustwanttoeat.com
Del Frisco’s Grille in Philadelphia
We were looking for a restaurant in Philly’s city center that would be opened after 10pm on a Saturday evening, after an opening at MK Apothecary where Jodi had several paintings. In New York, this task would be easy, with so many choices that your selection would be based on your food craving. Not in Philly. Many restaurants were either already closed or would close at 10pm. I was not really into room service, so we decided to eat at Del Frisco’s Grille that was right next to our hotel. I am not going to lie: there could be worst choices and at first, I was eying their steak section. But, as it was pretty late, I decided to go lighter (dessert included as I admit that I have my own perception of what a light meal is). I chose two appetizers: the jumbo shrimp cocktail with a chipotle cocktail sauce (the chipotle part was very subtle) and a lemon dill aioli (not really a classic aioli), and then the jumbo lump crab cake with a Cajun lobster sauce. I was quite happy with my choice: the jumbo part of both the shrimp and the crab cake was respected, especially in the latter where often, you only have very small pieces of crab that you can barely taste. There, there were nice large pieces of crab meat that were mixed with some sort of mayo and some celery, but not to the point where it overpowered the crab.
Vetri Restaurants Alum Makes Stellar Solo Debut in Ambler
Brad Daniels, a Culinary Institute of America graduate and alum of Vetri, an award-winning restaurant in Philadelphia, has made an impressive solo debut with his new restaurant Tresini in Ambler, writes Craig LaBan for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The meals Daniels creates are refined versions of seasonally inspired Italian flavors that...
phl17.com
Local performance dome brings comedy to Pottstown, PA
“Specifically here in Montgomery County there’s not a lot of entertainment, and we’re filling that void” said Soul Joel’s Founder and CEO, Joel Richardson. Soul Joel’s Productions is a comedy entertainment company which provides an immersive outdoor experience, while bringing the comedy to you. “People don’t have to go into Philadelphia,” he explained, emphasizing how convenient the experience is for audience members.
PhillyBite
Michael Schulson is Opening Samuel's in Center City
- Whether you're hungry for a kosher deli or just need a quick bite, you'll want to check out Samuel's in Center City at 1525 Sansom Street. The new kosher butcher shop is named after the deli Samuel Schulson's grandfather originally opened. The cafe will feature house-made challah, babka, and black-and-white cookies, as well as all types of bagels.
A ‘heist’ that never happened? Inside years of strife at the Philadelphia Insectarium
When the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion announced that thieves had broken in and stolen thousands of live insects from its collection in 2018, the story made national news, including a mention on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”. Among the alleged $40,000 worth of stolen creatures were cockroaches, scorpions, butterflies, centipedes,...
NBC Philadelphia
Michael Schulson, Guy Fieri Bringing New Eats to Philly, Jersey Shore
The dog days of summer aren't slowing down the Philadelphia region's restaurant industry, with a number of new ventures slated to open. Here's what you need to know about Greater Philadelphia’s restaurant scene this week, care of the Philadelphia Business Journal:. Michael Schulson's All-Day Dining Spot to Debut. A...
PhillyBite
Explore The Italian Market in Philadelphia
- If you are interested in the food and culture of Italy, you must visit Philadelphia's Italian Market. The market spans ten city blocks and features a variety of food vendors and a visitor center. Whether you want to sample authentic Italian foods, purchase handmade souvenirs, or just enjoy the ambiance, this place is a must-see. The market offers a wide variety of food items, and you can even visit the museum or Italian restaurant to sample the best of their specialties.
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
