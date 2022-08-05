17-year-old girl killed in southern Minnesota crash
A 17-year-old girl died in a crash in southern Minnesota early Thursday morning.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on County Road 9, east of Lake Crystal near Easy Street.
Authorities found a lone driver inside. Life-saving attempts were made but the driver was declared dead at the scene.
She has been identified 17-year-old Madison Kay Johnson, from Lake Crystal.
"The Sheriff’s Office expresses our condolences to Madison’s family and friends," the sheriff's office said in a statement.
A preliminary investigation suggests Johnson was driving her 2005 Buick LeSabre west on the county road when she left the road, hitting a utility pole on the driver's side.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.
Comments / 0