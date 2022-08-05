ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Center, MN

Ex-Brooklyn Center police chief sues city over resignation

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQ4kZ_0h6StlEH00

The former police chief of Brooklyn Center is suing the city, claiming he was forced to resign after an officer shot and killed Daunte Wright.

Tim Gannon alleges in the lawsuit that he resigned after the city council moved to oust him for not immediately firing former officer Kim Potter. A motion by the council came after it held several meetings.

The defendants named in the lawsuit include the city, Reginald Edwards and Marquina Butler. Edwards is now the city manager, and Butler is a city council member.

According to the lawsuit, filed in Hennepin County District Court, Gannon claims he was forced to resign due to retaliation and discrimination. Specifically, one of the special sessions held by the city council included statements that were "false, made with malice, racially divisive, and were made with the intent to imply that [Gannon's] actions in response to the protests did not serve the City's Black community members."

Potter shot and killed Wright during a traffic stop on April 11, 2021. Wright was pulled over due to expired license plate tabs and officers discovered Wright had a warrant out for his arrest once police were able to positively identify him.

Body camera footage, released a day after Wright's death, shows Potter attempting to place Wright in handcuffs. However, he tried to get back in his car when Potter pulled out her firearm, pointed it at Wright, and shot him once. She is also heard yelling "Taser! Taser! Taser!" moments before she pulled the trigger.

She was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter, later being sentenced to two years in prison.

Gannon presented the body camera footage during a news conference, saying that the shooting "appeared accidental."

He then was asked by residents and activists if he was going to fire Potter, but he told them she was entitled to her collective bargaining agreement. Later that day, the city council held an emergency meeting, giving authority to the mayor's office to fire then-city manager Curt Boganey because he would not fire Gannon, the lawsuit states.

Boganey said at the time that the discussion of firing Potter was "premature" and that "employees are entitled to due process."

According to the lawsuit, Gannon was employed by the department for 30 years prior to his resignation.

On April 12, Butler claimed that Gannon was "anti-community," and "difficult to work with at times," according to the lawsuit.

The city council then approved the motion to fire both Gannon and Potter, but the suit alleges that Edwards decided to sit on it overnight. The next morning, Gannon got wind of the rumors of what was going to happen and went to speak with Edwards. That's when Edwards allegedly told him he would give him an opportunity to resign.

"The City had already prepared a press conference for [Mayor Mike] Elliott to announce [Gannon's] termination at or around 11 a.m.," the lawsuit said.

Gannon resigned on April 13.

The former police chief seeks damages totaling more than $50,000. Besides claiming he was victim of retaliation and discrimination, he also claims that Butler defamed his character with her comments. In addition, Gannon alleges the city broke its contract and violated the data practices act and open meeting laws.

Bring Me The News reached out to attorneys for both sides, but they are not commenting on the suit at this time.

The city is already facing another lawsuit in relation to the same case.

Alayna Albrecht-Payton, the girlfriend of Daunte Wright who was sitting in the passenger seat the day he was killed, filed a lawsuit this week against Potter and Brooklyn Center. She claims she suffered physical and psychological injuries as a result of the fatal incident.

Comments / 4

John H
3d ago

He has every right to sue. 50k?? lol he should get 500k minimum. Why fire Potter? The justice system is there for that. They did him a favor tho, no longer dealing with crooklyn center.

Reply
8
Joy Wadsworth
2d ago

Moved from Brooklyn Center 17 years ago. Our daughters told us then, you have to get out of there! Sooo, glad we did!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Family identifies man killed by police in Otsego

The man shot dead by police in Otsego early Sunday morning has been identified by family members as 21-year-old Jordyn Hansen. Wright County deputies shot Hansen following a 911 call just before 1 a.m., saying he was "having mental health challenges and had threatened physical harm to his family and himself" at a home in the 12000 block of 72nd Court NE.
OTSEGO, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Felon accused of firing shots at police during Meeker County standoff

The Minnesota man who was in a lengthy standoff with police last week is now accused of firing shots at law enforcement. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office accuses 31-year-old Aaron M. Peterson of firing at least five shots during the Aug. 1-2 standoff on the 19000 block of 750th St. in Collinwood Township, which ended with Peterson's arrest approximately 28 hours after the incident began.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Officials: Armed man fatally shot in Minneapolis suburb

OTSEGO, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a man armed with a knife who was having a mental health crisis in a Minneapolis suburb, according to authorities. The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the man was having mental health challenges early Sunday morning and threatened to harm his family and himself at a home in Otsego.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 firearm incidents in 24 hours part of rising trend, Columbia Heights police say

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Columbia Heights police say they responded to two firearm incidents in less than 24 hours last week, part of what they call an "increased number of incidents involving firearms."The first occurred Thursday night, just before midnight. Someone reported gunfire on the 3800 block of Stinson Boulevard Northeast. Responding officers found a suspect, but could not find evidence of gunfire. The next morning, police found a loaded pistol and shell casings. They arrested a 42-year-old man. He is awaiting charges at the Anoka County Jail.Friday evening, police responded to an alley near Central and 44th avenues, where a man was reportedly waving a gun around. The man ran from arriving officers and was eventually arrested. He is also in jail awaiting charges. Police said they recovered a loaded pistol. Both men were legally prohibited from possessing firearms, police said. Both incidents are being investigated.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
fox9.com

Trial begins for man charged in 1993 Minneapolis cold case murder case

ISANTI, Minn. (FOX 9) - Jury selection was underway on Monday as an Isanti hockey dad and businessman faces trial for a 1993 cold case murder in Minneapolis. A pool of 50 prospective jurors arrived at the Hennepin County courthouse to fill out pre-trial questionnaires. The lawyers will use those answers during voir dire that is scheduled to be Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

11 teenagers arrested in Twin Cities stolen vehicle pursuits this weekend

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- Stolen vehicles and police pursuits led to the arrest of 11 teenagers across the Twin Cities metro this weekend. Their ages range from 12 to 17.Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound Interstate 35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a Kia they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the Minnesota State Patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response. Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen...
SAINT PAUL, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#City Council#Attorneys#Shooting#Collective Bargaining#Ex Brooklyn Center
CBS Minnesota

Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue."We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now, after a $3,000 repair bill, Hernandez feels out of options."It's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis police investigate fatal shooting after gun tossed onto WCCO-TV rooftop

MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead and another man is in custody after a deadly shooting inside a downtown Minneapolis apartment Sunday night, which involved a gun that was tossed onto the rooftop of the WCCO-TV building next door.It happened just before 8 p.m. at the Artistry on 10th apartment building, located on the 1000 block of South Marquette Avenue.Police officers responding to the reported shooting found a victim in his 30s suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound inside his apartment. Officers provided treatment until he was taken to Hennepin Healthcare. The victim died at the hospital. A man was taken into...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Mall Of America Shooting: Charges Filed Against 3 People

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) – Three people, including Best Western employees, were charged Monday in connection to the shooting at Mall of America on Thursday, Aug. 4. The shooter remains at large and has not been formally charged. They’re accused of helping the shooter and another man evade arrest....
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox40jackson.com

Minnesota law enforcement agencies tackle street racing, arrest 8 people

Minnesota law enforcement is working hard to put the brakes on street racing, and a recent investigation resulted in the arrests of eight people for various felonies. “Evidence shows those arrested have played key roles in planning, promoting and participating in illegal street racing activities,” a statement reads. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday

(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Gun found on WCCO-TV rooftop after homicide in Minneapolis

A gun was found on the WCCO-TV rooftop shortly after a man was fatally shot inside an apartment building adjacent to the the Twin Cities station. Minneapolis police say people inside the apartment building at the Artistry on 10th Apartments at 95 10th St. S. reported hearing gunfire at about 7:45 p.m., with officers arriving to find a man in his 30s lying inside his apartment and suffering from "at least one potentially life-threatening gunshot."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Carjacking and Chase End in Robbinsdale

Robbinsdale police are looking for the driver of a carjacked vehicle who led them on a short chase. Robbinsdale officers noticed a vehicle without taillights driving on County Road 81 around 1 a.m. Friday. Police discovered the vehicle had been stolen in an armed carjacking in Minneapolis. Following a short...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man charged with lottery fraud for allegedly redeeming stolen tickets

EAGAN, Minn. -- A St. Paul man faces charges for allegedly redeeming lottery tickets that he stole from a liquor store in Inver Grove Heights.Shane Thomas Lloyd, 43, was charged in Dakota County for four counts of lottery fraud. Charges say that officers received a report of a break in at the liquor store on April 16 at 3:45 a.m. A few items were taken, including some scratch-off lottery tickets. The next morning, several of the lottery tickets that had been stolen were redeemed at four separate gas stations in Eagan.After looking at security camera footage, agents identified Lloyd as the suspect, the complaint says. In a statement, Lloyd identified himself in the footage but didn't say where he'd gotten the tickets. "If I rat, people will kill me," he said in his statement.Lloyd is in custody. Lottery fraud carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Twin Cities man facing felony charges for voting twice in 2020 election

When a Minnetonka man was confronted by a detective about casting an absentee ballot and voting in-person in the November 2020 general election, he said "sorry about that." But now the dual voter, Alexander Leonard Peck, 30, faces two felony counts of unlawful voting and registering in more than one precinct, according to charges recently filed in Hennepin County District Court. Peck is accused of voting absentee under a Minneapolis address in late September, and again Nov. 3 at an Edina polling location.
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
STILLWATER, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
74K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy