SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night. San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego’s order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save. It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4. Their streak of scoreless innings reached 23 dating to Saturday. San Diego’s lead over Milwaukee for the NL’s third wild card is down to one game.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO