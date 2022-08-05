ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Suarez strikes out 8, outduels Irvin as Angels edge A's 1-0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — José Suarez added a second changeup to his pitching repertoire this season and it has given him “100% confidence” to offer batters different looks. He certainly kept the Oakland Athletics off balance all night. Suarez struck out eight over seven superb innings to outpitch fellow lefty Cole Irvin, and the Los Angeles Angels edged the A’s 1-0 on Monday. Luis Rengifo homered in the first and it held up to provide dear friend Suarez with just enough support.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Wood, Giants beat slumping Padres 1-0 after overturned call

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Alex Wood held San Diego to three singles in 6 1/3 innings and the San Francisco Giants benefited from an overturned call at the plate to beat the sputtering Padres 1-0 Monday night. San Francisco reliever Camino Doval retired the heart of San Diego’s order in the ninth — Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell — to earn his 15th save. It was the fifth straight loss and second consecutive shutout for the Padres, who fell to 1-5 since obtaining Soto and Bell in a blockbuster trade last Tuesday. They were coming off a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium in which they were outscored 20-4. Their streak of scoreless innings reached 23 dating to Saturday. San Diego’s lead over Milwaukee for the NL’s third wild card is down to one game.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy