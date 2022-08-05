A Bill sponsored by Washington County Virginia Delegate and Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn providing support for 4 hundred million dollars in grants for schools based on student enrollment and local needs is ceremonially signed into law. The School Construction Fund and Program will also support 450 million dollars in competitive grants for high need school’s new construction, expansion and modernization projects in partnership with local school boards. O’Quinn says this shift in Virginia’s approach to school construction is a big deal for school divisions all across the Commonwealth, especially in Southwest Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO