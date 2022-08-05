ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
coolsandiegosights.com

History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.

The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
presidiosentinel.com

No Longer America’s Finest City?

It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
Times of San Diego

As South Bay Office Vacancies Fall, Investor Buys Chula Vista Building for $8.8M

A 28,700-square-foot office and medical building in Chula Vista has been sold to an out-of-town private investor for $8.8 million, a real estate services firm announced. CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Chris Williams and Ramin Salehi represented the seller, Coseo Properties Inc. Non-local investors have shown”phenomenal interest”...
iheart.com

Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego

In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement

In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
