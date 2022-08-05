Read on sandiegodowntownnews.com
KTLA.com
Is it legal to break a hot car window to rescue a pet in California?
Summer can be a beautiful time of year to take your pets out. But when temperatures start to get dangerously high, doing so can pose a serious threat to animals, especially if they are left alone in a vehicle with the windows up. The San Diego Humane Society, a nonprofit...
After losing home in the Oak Fire, San Diego mother and daughter are homeless
SAN DIEGO — The Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park broke out a little over two weeks ago. So far it's burned more than 19,000 acres but is nearly fully contained at around 92%. This has been a devastating fire for the people in Mariposa...
sduptownnews.com
County getting ready to install naloxene vending machines
The County of San Diego is readying a new tool to help fight the growing number of opioid overdoses in the region. The County will install 12 naloxone vending machines throughout the region by next summer, with half of them scheduled to go up by the end of this year.
San Diego Humane Society works to tackle alarming number of animal cruelty complaints
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society is working to combat animal cruelty and put an end to an alarming number of animal cruelty calls. Just this past week, the Humane Society took in a kitten that was thrown out of a moving car in Carmel Mountain Ranch on Sunday, July 31.
Fees spike $1,000 a month in local retirement community
Residents face a new $1K monthly charge if they have two people in one unit. The community says it's a fee change, not rent increase.
Group of 'San Diego Nice Guys' help others overcome financial emergencies
For more than 40 years, local businessmen have been helping families in need. ABC 10News Anchor Jared Aarons shows us how these "Nice Guys" use small donations to make a big difference
San Diego camera store celebrates 72 years in business
Nelson’s is the oldest camera store in San Diego. It’s celebrating 72 years in business. Something Lange said is a feat with big business competition.
NBC San Diego
‘We're Having the Baby': Lifeguard Jumps in to Help Mom in Labor at the Pool
The pool feels quiet on Sundays at the YMCA of Northern Colorado. Lifeguard Natalie Lucas, 18, works alone to watch fewer than a dozen people swimming. July 24 was an exception to a lazy Sunday when a swimmer gave birth beside the pool. “I’ve always seen childbirth in movies and...
News Now: Four shootings overnight in span of a few hours
On this edition of FOX 5 News Now, we share what we've learned so far about four separate shootings around San Diego overnight, then cover the weekend's other top stories.
Designated parking site for homeless opening in East County
A designated safe parking site for individuals experiencing homelessness is set to open in East County in August, San Diego County representatives said Friday.
coolsandiegosights.com
History inside Carlsbad’s Shipley-Magee House.
The 1887 Shipley-Magee House, home of the Carlsbad Historical Society, contains a museum that history lovers must visit. I walked through its doors earlier this year to discover a treasure trove of artifacts, documents and old photographs from Carlsbad’s earliest days. The rooms of this historical Craftsman-style house are...
County tax collector sends out 700 fewer defaulted property bills this year
San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister announced Monday his office will begin mailing defaulted tax bills to property owners who have prior year unpaid property taxes.
These San Diego areas asked to reduce water usage until further notice
The City of San Diego is asking residents in several neighborhoods to reduce their water usage until further notice, officials said Monday morning.
presidiosentinel.com
No Longer America’s Finest City?
It saddens me when I am reminded of the time and resources spent developing a campaign message for San Diego’s guests and residents. It’s obvious to me and others that we’re no longer able to use this statement: San Diego – America’s Finest City!. That’s...
Bring a New Water-Saving Landscape to Life with Native California Plants
Thirteenth in a series republished with permission from the San Diego County Water Authority‘s website. With your new water-saving landscaping plans complete, demolition and turf removal done, and your new irrigation system in place, it’s time to get started on the plant installation. For most homeowners, this is...
Here’s when San Diego County school districts start for fall
August has officially arrived, marking the beginning of the school year for districts around the country, including here in San Diego.
Man found dead in Lakeside pond identified
The man who was recently found dead in a pond in Lakeside has been identified, authorities announced Monday.
As South Bay Office Vacancies Fall, Investor Buys Chula Vista Building for $8.8M
A 28,700-square-foot office and medical building in Chula Vista has been sold to an out-of-town private investor for $8.8 million, a real estate services firm announced. CBRE’s Matt Pourcho, Anthony DeLorenzo, Matt Harris, Chris Williams and Ramin Salehi represented the seller, Coseo Properties Inc. Non-local investors have shown”phenomenal interest”...
iheart.com
Here Are The 5 Toys R Us Locations Opening In San Diego
In partnership with WHP Global, Macy's is bringing Toys"R"Us back to consumers by setting up shops within every Macy's store in America. The rollout began in late July and will be complete by October 15, 2022. The in-store shops will be anywhere from 1,000 to 10,000 square feet (depending on the store's location) with a larger footprint being added during the holidays.
pointloma-obmonthly.com
Complaints about dogs illegally on OB beaches brings vow from San Diego for ‘movement’ on enforcement
In response to an Ocean Beach resident’s complaints about leashed and unleashed dogs running around beaches during prohibited hours, a San Diego city representative said officials would be asking the San Diego Humane Society — the city’s contractor for animal-control enforcement — about its practices and possibly “kicking them in the butt” if it’s not issuing enough citations.
