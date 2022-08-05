ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Wonder Ranks as One of the Most Beautiful Sights in the World

By Aaron Zytle (AZ)
B93
B93
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on b93.net

Comments / 4

Jade
3d ago

Oh my, this is so misguided. The River Walk is nice but no where near one of the most beautiful places in the world. Like AT ALL - wondering who got paid off or hasn’t been outside his house in several years.

Reply(1)
3
Related
Texas Monthly

The Quest to Turn a San Antonio Landmark Into a Destination Restaurant

In the classic metaphysical thought experiment known as the Ship of Theseus, a wooden vessel has its planks replaced one by one as they wear out, and the question is whether the end product is the same boat—and if not, at what point it became a new one. The same could be asked of the San Antonio building that sits at the corner of Avenue A and Grayson Street just north of downtown and that, beginning in September, will be the home of a wildly ambitious new restaurant, eight years in the making, called Carriqui.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Government
City
Italy, TX
City
Paris, TX
news4sanantonio.com

No cellphones allowed in new Texas restaurant

One Fort Worth, Texas restaurant owner is putting a unique spin on patrons' dining out experience by incorporating a no cellphone policy. In the historic Fort Worth stockyards where cattle once roamed, a new Italian restaurant called Caterina’s is bringing back the old days in a unique way. Customers...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS News

Due to climate change, Nevada says goodbye to grass

In Las Vegas, Nevada, it's come to this: climate change has helped make water ever more scarce, so under a new Nevada law, the grass has got to go. "When we look at outdoor water use in Southern Nevada, landscaping far and away is the largest water user, and of that, it's grass," said Bronson Mack of the Las Vegas Water Authority.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
MIDLAND, TX
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Guide#Chihuly Garden And Glass#The Most Beautiful#In The World#European#The World#The Trevi Fountain#Tripadvisor#American
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
News Break
Politics
BEAT OF HAWAII

Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
HONOLULU, HI
checkoutdfw.com

A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
TEXAS STATE
B93

Adult Beverages In The Basin-Where And What Are Your Favs?

Or would it? It is said that THE most popular alcoholic beverage in the entire STATE OF TEXAS is the Margarita! True or false? Its images are those of a Mexican origin, but truth be told the drink was born right down I-10 in El Paso. So, Texans--what say you? There are SO MANY great beverages to choose from, regardless of their origins. And so many great establishments here in the Basin at which to try them.
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy