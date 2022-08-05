Workers Compensation Insurance Market to See Booming Growth : Tokio Marine, Liberty Mutual, Berkshire Hathaway

III, Jackson B. (. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Although insurance agents sell insurance policies to customers on behalf of insurance providers, the insurance agents themselves often operate independently from the insurance providers. For instance, insurance agents may operate as independent businesses with respect to selecting office locations and sizes, hiring staff, acquiring and serving customers, setting revenue and growth goals, and other business decisions. Some insurance agents may specialize in particular policy types (e.g., home, automobile, life, health, or business) and/or particular types of customers, while other agents may maintain insurance practices covering multiple policy types and a broad range of customer types.

ECONOMY ・ 10 HOURS AGO