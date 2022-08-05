ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

It’s National SPAM Musubi Day! Here’s how to get one for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - SPAM lovers rejoice!. August 8 — or 8-08 — marks L&L Hawaii’s second annual National SPAM Musubi Day. For Monday only, the Hawaii-based chain is celebrating with free SPAM musubi at select stores!. Here’s how to claim Hawaii’s go-to roll for free:
Hawaii News Now - Weather

Winds could become locally strong midweek as a low pressure system passes to the south. Trades and a drier airmass will close out the weekend. Returning trades could become gusty by the middle of the coming week. Weak trades linger into Aloha Friday. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:30 PM...
Local tech events promote innovation in medicine, city planning

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Local tech expert and Hawaii Hui founder Ryan Ozawa talked about upcoming events in the local tech industry. 1. AIM-AHEAD for Pacific communities: Exploring artificial intelligence in medicine. Online symposium on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are underrepresented in medical research and health data....
Trade winds bringing a return of windward showers

Trade winds will settle in over the state this week with showers focusing once more over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the overnight and morning hours. Locally stronger trade winds will be possible by midweek, along with an increase in showers over the southern end of the state, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far to the south.
Forecast: Stronger winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds settling in across the islands, will refocus showers along mainly windward and mauka areas this week. Trade winds could gradually strengthen to locally strong by the middle of the week, as an area of low pressure potentially develops and passes far south of the state.
Trade winds return for the week

Trades and a drier airmass will close out the weekend. Returning trades could become gusty by the middle of the coming week. Trade winds are forecast to gradually return over the weekend. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, August 4, 2022. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 9:09 AM...
Thousands stuck in 'China's Hawaii' amid COVID lockdown

Fueled by doubts, Republicans are volunteering in droves to serve as election observers. Hawaii elections officials and volunteers say there’s been increased scrutiny because of accusations of fraud ― and they say that’s a good thing. Swift response from HPD prevented injuries, gunfire in Waikiki scare, experts...
Mostly dry weather with returning trade winds for Sunday

Trade winds are continuing to gradually return over the state from east to west, along with a drier airmass that will limit rainfall on Sunday. The one exception will be the Kona slopes of Hawaii Island, where scattered showers will be possible during the afternoon. Trade winds will slowly strengthen...
HECO to customers: Expect your bill to be higher in October

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up Oahu residents, expect your electricity bills to jump 7% this October. Hawaiian Electric says it’s the short-term cost of transitioning from coal to renewable energy. When Hawaii’s last coal plant in Campbell Industrial Park shuts down on Sept. 1, Hawaiian Electric will need to...
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Maui arrested a year after crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police arrested a driver accused in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian last year. Pukalani resident Daniel Fowler, 60, was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation. He faces charges of causing a deadly crash and first-degree negligent homicide. The crash on June 27, 2021 killed...
