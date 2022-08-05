ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 40 predictions: Santos or Hill? And who will be next 'TUF' winners?

By Matt Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V6gHv_0h6SWald00

Santos

Luque

Pauga

Usman

Miller

Walker

Sakai

Spivac

Cachoeira

Lipski

The UFC is back in its Las Vegas home base this week with a key light heavyweight bout, plus a pair of finals for Season 30 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

UFC on ESPN 40 takes place Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card airs on ESPN and streams on ESPN+.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, former light heavyweight title challenger Thiago Santos (22-10 MMA, 14-9 UFC) takes on Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC). Hill is a big -340 favorite at Tipico Sportsbook; the comeback on Santos is +250. Our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers largely are taking Hill with a big 9-2 picks lead.

In the co-feature, Vicente Luque (21-8-1 MMA, 14-4 UFC) takes on Geoff Neal (14-4 MMA, 6-2 UFC) at welterweight. Luque is a 2-1 favorite at the betting window and like Hill has a 9-2 lead from our pickers.

In the heavyweight final of Season 30 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” Zac Pauga (5-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) meets Mohammed Usman (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC), the brother of UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Pauga is the biggest favorite on the main card at -290, but he has just a 7-4 lead in the picks.

In the “TUF 30” women’s flyweight final, it’s a close fight at the sportsbook between Juliana Miller (2-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) and Brogan Walker (7-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC). Miller is a slight favorite at -125, but Walker has a 6-5 picks edge.

Augusto Sakai (15-4-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC) takes on -280 favorite Serghei Spivac (14-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) at heavyweight. But despite the big odds in Spivac’s favor, he has just a 7-4 picks lead.

And to open the main card, Priscila Cachoeira (11-4 MMA, 3-4 UFC) meets Ariane Lipski (14-7 MMA, 3-4 UFC) in a women’s flyweight bout. Lipski nearly is a 2-1 favorite and has an 8-3 lead from our staff members.

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Hill (77 percent), Luque (86 percent), Pauga (56 percent), Walker (57 percent), Spivac (78 percent) and Lipski (73 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 40.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patricio Freire responds to 'fake' A.J. McKee's recent criticism: 'Shove it up his ass'

Patricio Freire is sick of hearing A.J. McKee talk. It’s been that way for a while, but perhaps now more than ever. The two rivals recently were booked at Bellator 286, a card scheduled for Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif., McKee’s hometown. However, they won’t fight each other in a trilogy bout like many people were anticipating. Instead, Freire will defend his belt against Adam Borics, one fight after McKee makes his lightweight debut vs. Spike Carlyle.
LONG BEACH, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bo Nickal set for UFC debut

Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Neal
Person
Vicente Luque
Person
Priscila Cachoeira
Person
Kamaru Usman
Person
Augusto Sakai
Person
Ariane Lipski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Tuf#Las Vegas#Combat#Pdf#Mma#Tipico Sportsbook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WWE Raw results: Ciampa gets a title shot against Bobby Lashley

Will the curiosity over the new regime in charge of WWE Raw keep interest higher than normal for this week, or is the honeymoon already over? We’re guessing it will be the latter, as this week’s show from Cleveland looks pretty loaded once again. For starters, a favorite of hardcore fans, Ciampa, will get his first shot at gold on the main WWE roster as he clashes with the All Mighty, Bobby Lashley. Can Ciampa come through in his biggest match to date? Grudge matches are also in store. Rey Mysterio will face Finn Balor, as the beef between the Mysterios and The Judgment Day continues. In other words, Rey might be right about him and Dominik being done with The Judgment Day as a team, but their overall battle is far from over. And Seth Rollins will be in action as well, taking on Angelo Dawkins. Will Dawkins be able to prevail where his Street Profits partner, Montez Ford, came up just short last week? The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse should be rocking, but if you aren’t lucky enough to be there and can’t watch live on USA, simply bookmark this page as we’ll be updating it with the latest all evening. 11
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cesar Gracie: Nate Diaz a better grappler than Khamzat Chimaev, has to bring him into deep water

Cesar Gracie agrees that Nate Diaz likely has to drag the fight out to find success against Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) faces Chimaev in the UFC 279 main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Diaz is massive underdog heading into the welterweight headliner with Chimaev (11-0 MMA, 5-0 UFC), but Gracie thinks all the pressure is on the unbeaten rising star.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Nets scouting director Matt Riccardi leaves for Mavericks

Earlier this week news dropped that longtime Brooklyn Nets employee Matt Riccardi will be leaving the Brooklyn Nets organization for the Dallas Mavericks front office. Riccardi has been working for the team for over 13 years, where he started as an intern and has moved up the later as the head of scouting for the Nets and the General Manager of the Long Island Nets.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams that are listed as overrated in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The preseason edition of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released today. Iowa just missed out on making it into the preseason top 25. In fact, the Hawkeyes were quite literally the first team on the outside looking in. USA TODAY Sports’ Scooby Axson listed the Iowa Hawkeyes among his five teams that got snubbed. What about the teams that flat-out got too much love? USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith took a look at five overrated teams. Cincinnati Bearcats AP Photo/Jeff Dean, File No love for last season's Group of Five Cinderella. Cincinnati starts out at No. 22 in the Coaches...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

137K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy