Megan Anderson Recalls Kenney Run-In After Crude Remarks

Dan Miragliotta is considered to be one of the most respected referees in all of mixed martial arts, but bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not a fan. While there is no referee in MMA that has escaped controversy on some level, Miragliotta has been long considered one of the most reputable officials in the sport, having worked with the UFC as far back as 2007. Like every ref, he has had some questionable stoppages, even as recently as UFC 277, but he has not been the subject of much more controversy than that.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO