Megan Anderson Recalls Kenney Run-In After Crude Remarks

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut
Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
Brogan Walker: Fans Will See A Lot Of Nunes In Me At TUF Finale
Brogan Walker will be walking in the Octagon at the UFC Vegas 59 event well prepared by an MMA GOAT. The latest season of The Ultimate Fighter is over and a new champion is set to be crowned. The Ultimate Fighter season 30 final is set to go down tonight, August 6, live from Las Vegas.
Mike Tyson: Dana White Refused ‘Millions’ From Hulu For Me
Mike Tyson and Dana White have a well-known friendship within the combat sports space, but it turns out their friendship is worth more than seven figures to the UFC president. Over the years, Tyson and White have proven that they have a good understanding of each other, developing a strong friendship that saw the UFC president supporting the former heavyweight boxing champ when he decided to return to the ring at 54 years old.
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
Fighters React To Bryan Battle’s Head Kick KO At UFC Vegas 59
Former The Ultimate Fighter 29 middleweight champion Bryan Battle made a statement in his welterweight debut against Takashi Sato. Battle faced Sato on the UFC Vegas 59 preliminary card. He was making his first appearance at 170lbs after competing at middleweight for the majority of his professional career to date.
Brunson Names Who The MW GOAT Is, Silva Or Adesanya?
UFC middleweight contender Derek Brunson has given his pick for the divisional GOAT debate, which sees the legendary Anderson Silva and reigning champion Israel Adesanya as the frontrunners. Silva has long been part of not just the 185-pound discussion, but the discourse surrounding the overall greatest of all time. How...
Muhammad Explains Why He’s Cheering For Diaz over “Liar” Chimaev
UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad is backing Nate Diaz to cause a major upset at UFC 279 when he shares the Octagon with rising star Khamzat Chimaev. After a long period of uncertainty, dispute, and social media jabs, Diaz has finally had the final fight of his active UFC contract booked. And should he leave the promotion following the September 10 main event, he’ll be doing so off the back of a bout against one of the hottest names in the Octagon right now.
Adesanya On Pereira Bout: Have I Ever Shied Away From A Fight?
Alex Pereira may be the only person to have a knockout win over Israel Adesanya in combat sports, but the middleweight champ is not going to let that intimidate him. Adesanya and Pereira fought twice in the world of kickboxing, with Pereira earning a decision win and a knockout over the future UFC champion. While “The Last Stylebender” would move on to MMA shortly thereafter, Pereira would eventually follow him, racking up a six-fight winning streak, including three UFC bouts, earning a third fight with his old foe, this time in the Octagon.
Dan Hooker To Tony Ferguson: Fight Me Or Retire
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker says fellow contender Tony Ferguson has no excuses for avoiding a potential fight at UFC 281 in November. After a 1-3 run at lightweight and a failed attempt to rebound at featherweight, Hooker is looking to return to 155 pounds and mount a journey back towards the elite of the division. It’s safe to say that the #13-ranked contender has identified his target.
Watch: MMA Fighter Contorts Opponent In Wild KO
Bantamweight MMA fighter Malcolm Wellmaker earned one of the most vicious one-punch knockouts you’ll ever see at iKON FC 4 on Friday. Wellmaker faced Langston Sykes at iKON FC 4 in Savannah, GA. The promotion is owned by UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal and is only a few months old.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Miller’s TKO Win Over Walker In TUF Final
Juliana Miller capped off her run on The Ultimate Fighter with a TKO win over Brogan Walker to become the Season 30 women’s flyweight winner. The 26-year-old was able to use her grappling to control Walker for the majority of their fight at UFC Vegas 59 and negate any chance for “The Bear” to get going on the feet.
Watch: MMA Fighter Absorbs Multiple Strikes After Being KO’d
MMA fighter Cristian Perez delivered a particularly brutal knockout in the third round of his recent fight with Samuel Alvarez at Combate Global. Both lightweights were swinging hard until Perez backed Alvarez towards the cage and landed a well-timed right straight that floored the American. With Alvarez looking like he could potentially get back up, Perez wasted no time jumping in to finish the bout.
Suspect In Murder Of BJJ Legend Leandro Lo Turns Himself In
The accused murderer of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu superstar Leandro Lo has turned himself in to local authorities in São Paulo, BR following a night on the run. Police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is the prime suspect in the shooting death of Lo at a concert in São Paulo this past weekend. News outlet G1 was the first to report the news of Velozo being taken into custody.
Sterling Rips ‘Patronizing’ Ref Dan Miragliotta For Always Smirking
Dan Miragliotta is considered to be one of the most respected referees in all of mixed martial arts, but bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is not a fan. While there is no referee in MMA that has escaped controversy on some level, Miragliotta has been long considered one of the most reputable officials in the sport, having worked with the UFC as far back as 2007. Like every ref, he has had some questionable stoppages, even as recently as UFC 277, but he has not been the subject of much more controversy than that.
Anthony Smith: I Expected Ankalaev To Be Better
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith has claimed that Magomed Ankalaev wasn’t on the level he was expecting at UFC 277. At the Dallas-held pay-per-view on July 30, Smith looked to break the lengthy win streak and fast charge of Ankalaev. Ahead of the fight, the Dagestani had dismissed “Lionheart” as a threat to his rise towards the gold, whilst one-time title challenger Smith downplayed his opponent’s growing reputation as a dominant force in the division.
Fighters React To Jamahal Hill Finishing Thiago Santos
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the finishing touches on a historic night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hill faced former title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. The event had a 100% finish rate, with Hill adding the exclamation point in his toughest test in the Octagon.
Costa Joins Figueiredo In Parting Ways With Wallid Ismail
Wallid Ismail’s management agency has taken another blow, this time with the departure of UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa. Ismail, the founder and promoter of Brazil’s Jungle Fight promotion, has long been a prominent figure in the UFC, managing the likes of Costa, UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and strawweight Amanda Lemos.
Masvidal: UFC Is Trying To Sabotage Diaz With Last-Fight Booking
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal feels his former foe Nate Diaz is getting screwed over by the matchmakers with his upcoming fight against Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz will face Chimaev in the UFC 279 headliner on Sept. 10. This is the last fight on Diaz’s UFC contract and he’s expressed little interest in re-signing with the promotion immediately following the upcoming fight.
UFC Vegas 59 Results & Highlights: Hill TKOs Santos
UFC Vegas 59 took place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event featured a must-see clash between top-ten light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. While the co-main event saw welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal do battle.
(Archives) WWE Stars Fire Back At Conor McGregor (2016)
On this day six years ago, a few WWE stars clapped back at “The Notorious” Conor McGregor. In one of our installments of The MMA News Archives yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor saying WWE stars are “pussies.” What follows is the backlash that came McGregor’s way from some of said WWE stars.
