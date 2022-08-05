Read on www.yourerie.com
wisr680.com
No Injuries In Route 422 Car Fire
No one was injured when a vehicle was destroyed by fire over the weekend. Butler Township Police say it happened Saturday evening around 5 p.m. in the westbound lane of Route 422 when 35-year-old Dustyno Miller of Tarentum noticed fire coming from his car’s undercarriage. He pulled off the...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
WFMJ.com
Stoneboro motorcycle mechanic killed in crash
People in a Mercer County community are mourning the loss of a local business owner, who died in a motorcycle accident late Sunday. Coroner John Libonati told 21 News that 40-year-old Louie Isenberg was killed when his motorcycle was involved in a head-on crash along Route 18 in Pymatuning Township.
Pittsburgh man leads state police on chase in Armstrong County, authorities say
KITTANNING BOROUGH, Pa. — A man from Pittsburgh is accused of leading state police on a chase in Armstrong County. Troopers said they tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffrey Ledonne for a traffic stop in Kittanning Borough at 1:33 a.m. Sunday. They say he did not stop and began to lead them on a pursuit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Peters Township man arrested after firearm found at Pittsburgh airport
A man is facing charges after TSA officers said they found a loaded handgun in his backpack at the Pittsburgh International Airport on Monday morning. At around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the 54-year-old man from the Venetia section of Peters Township was going through the main security checkpoint with the SigSauer 9mm handgun, according to Allegheny County Police.
butlerradio.com
Man Leads Police On Chase Through Kittanning
A Pittsburgh man is accused of leading a police on a chase through Kittanning. State police tried to pull over 42-year-old Jeffery Ledonne early Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. when he took off. Ledonne went through parts of Kittanning near Johnson Avenue and police say he would slam on the brakes multiple times causing damage to police cruisers.
Victim identified in fatal Mercer County motorcycle accident
Route 18 in Mercer County is shut down Sunday evening after a motorcycle accident.
Man at large after repeatedly breaking into Reynoldsville church
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for the man responsible for breaking into the Reynoldsville Gospel Center and stealing $746 worth of items. Sometime between July 24 and Aug. 4, an unknown person gained entry into the church on more than one occasion both by force and no force. The potential suspect […]
beavercountyradio.com
Center Twp. Police Report One injured in a Two vehicle Accident Thursday Night
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Police were dispatched last Thursday night, August 4, 2022, at 7:57 PM to a two vehicle accident at Brodhead Road and Short Street . According to police a northbound vehicle made a left turn onto Short Street when a southbound vehicle went through the intersection at the red light, and a collision occurred. The northbound vehicle’s driver was injured, and was treated for injuries at the scene. Police reported the accident is under investigation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jeep hits home in Mt. Pleasant Township
No one was hurt when a Jeep veered off a Mt. Pleasant Township road Monday morning and slammed into a house. Calumet Fire Assistant Chief Kris Lewis said the call came in around 6 a.m. The Jeep apparently left Route 981 across from St. Florian Parish, went down a driveway and crashed through a cinderblock wall.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: State Route 338 Closed Due to ‘Police Activity’
KNOX BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Route 338 near Knox Borough has reopened following “police activity” on Monday morning. According to 511pa.com, there was “police activity” on PA 338 in both directions between Tippecanoe Road, Twin Church Road, and Huston Avenue. All lanes were closed from around 5:45 a.m. until approximately 10:55 a.m.
Pittsburgh Police Capture Rapist Suspect in Multiple Assaults
PITTSBURGH, PA – Police in Pittsburgh have arrested and charged a 28-year-old male from South...
wtae.com
One dead, three wounded in shooting on Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Pittsburgh Public Safety says one victim has died at the hospital from wounds he sustained during an apparent shooting on Sunday evening along Brighton Place on Pittsburgh's North Shore. The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Stephone Drayton. At least four people were hospitalized after an...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
No injuries reported in Brentwood house fire Sunday morning
No one was hurt in a house fire reported in Brentwood on Sunday morning. Responders were called to the fire on the 300 block of Marylea Avenue around 8:15 a.m., an Allegheny County 911 dispatcher said. The cause of the fire is unknown, the dispatcher said. She did not have...
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood Sunday night. Police were called to the 1700 block of Brighton Place at around 9:47 p.m. for reports of multiple shots fired. When officers arrived, they found three males who...
yourerie
‘Armed and dangerous’ person of interest named in Butler Township shooting
Four people were shot and killed in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday morning. https://www.wdtn.com/news/police-respond-to-reported-shooting-in-butler-township/
Two Shot in Hail of Gunfire Saturday Morning in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH, PA – Residents of the Homewood section of Pittsburgh were woken up early on...
PSP investigating shooting at Aliquippa Police Department building
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — State police are asking for help finding the person who fired shots at a police building more than a month ago. Investigators say just after 12:01 a.m. on July 1, someone fired multiple rounds at the police station in Aliquippa. “I’m just so angry about the...
Lower Burrell man killed after being hit by car in Somerset County
SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lower Burrell is dead after he was hit by a car in Somerset County Thursday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:22 a.m. at the intersection of New Centerville Road and Aberdeen Drive in Somerset Township. Police said a...
erienewsnow.com
Red Light Crashes on the Rise in Northwestern Pennsylvania
It's National Stop on Red Week, and PennDOT is reminding drivers to follow traffic signals. In PennDOT District 1, there were 280 red-light running crashes in 2021. The number has been on the rise since 2019. This includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties. An average of two...
