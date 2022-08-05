ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall camp: Darnell Wright 'an improved player' ahead of 2022 season

By Dan Harralson
Tennessee practiced for the fourth time during fall training camp Thursday.

Following practice, second-year offensive line coach Glen Elarbee met with media. He discussed senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright ahead of the 2022 season.

“I think Darnell’s just growing each day, just so proud of him,” Elarbee said. “The way he practiced yesterday was just unbelievably physical, the questions that he asked in the meeting room, the attention, you can just see him trying to be different in the way that he focuses, and even things he’s trying to work technique wise.

“He wants extra drill work, he wants extra reps, he wants to work. I think that’s something. I’m not sure, he probably did a little last year, but it’s so pronounced this year. He’s just such an improved player, and I’m just excited for him. I hope he keeps it up and just has a phenomenal year.”

