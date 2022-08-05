Rankin sweeps NJMP rounds of Skip Barber Formula Race Series

Read on racer.com
Related
Bubba Wallace Earns First NASCAR Cup Series Pole In Michigan
The pole is also a first for 23XI Racing, which began fielding cars in 2021.
NBC Sports
Dr. Diandra: Why Chase Elliott outruns the rest of Hendrick Motorsports
The four Hendrick Motorsports drivers have the same equipment and access to the same knowledge base. So why is Chase Elliott the only driver having a better season than last year?. Let’s start by comparing finishes for the first 22 races of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The table...
racer.com
IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures
The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme. Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race,...
Michigan Race Results: August 6, 2022 (NASCAR Xfinity Series)
NASCAR Xfinity results from Michigan International Speedway. The NASCAR Xfinity Series is on the grid in Brooklyn, MI. The 2-mile oval of Michigan International Speedway is set to host the New Holland 250. View Michigan race results for the NASCAR Xfinity Series below. Michigan: Menu. ARCA: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Kevin Harvick wins NASCAR Cup race at Michigan
Kevin Harvick ended months of frustration by surging in the final stage and winning Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway. The victory ended a 65-race winless string for Harvick and boosted him from an outsider into a spot on the Cup playoff grid. Harvick became the 15th different driver to score a Cup win this season. Sixteen drivers will advance to the playoffs, which begin Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
racer.com
Support Laguna Seca, and bid to win a trackside lunch with Ford CEO Jim Farley
The trackside luncheon of a lifetime with Ford CEO and vintage racer Jim Farley during the Rolex Motorsports Reunion weekend can be yours. That’s just the top prize from an online charity auction benefiting the Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation, with bidding open today. This very special charity auction offers...
racer.com
Inside the SCCA, with Keaton Van Thof
My guest on episode 54 of Inside the SCCA is the next generation of the SCCA. He started driving a Spec Miata in 2019 and now he’s living his dream — driving an winged open-wheel car. Keaton Van Thof shares his story of building his first car, learning the sport and his aspirations for the future.
CARS・
CBS Sports
2022 Wyndham Championship leaderboard: Live updates, full coverage, golf scores in Round 3 on Saturday
The Wyndham Championship leaderboard has tightened heading into the final 36 holes of the 2021-22 PGA Tour regular season. PGA Tour rookie Brandon Wu is joined by 20-year-old Tom Kim and veteran Ryan Moore atop the leaderboard at 9 under as the three command a slim edge over the rest of the field.
GOLF・
IN THIS ARTICLE
racer.com
Tanak holds off hard-charging Rovanpera on WRC Rally Finland’s penultimate leg
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak is just 27.3 competitive miles away from his third Rally Finland victory after keeping a charging Kalle Rovanpera at bay during Saturday’s penultimate leg. But with only 8.6s separating the pair on the fastest round of the FIA World Rally Championship, Tanak knows he’ll need to keep it on the edge over Sunday’s four stages.
racer.com
Rahal Letterman Lanigan, Fifth Third Bank extend partnership through 2025
Rahal Letterman Lanigan has signed a major extension with one of its enduring sponsors. “Fifth Third Bank has extended its relationship with the team through the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season,” the team announced. “The bank will be the primary sponsor of the No. 15 entry for Graham Rahal at the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, and the addition of the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix of Nashville race. Fifth Third Bank will also have an enhanced associate sponsor presence in other key IndyCar race markets throughout each season including at the Indianapolis 500 and in Monterey, Calif. and St. Petersburg, Fla.”
Kevin Harvick wins FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, snaps 65-race drought
It had been nearly two full years since Kevin Harvick was in Victory Lane, but on Sunday he snapped the cold streak and won the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Harvick, who drove the red Busch Light Apple No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, outpaced pole-sitter Bubba Wallace...
racer.com
PRUETT: Would someone take control please?
Will anyone step up and take control of the NTT IndyCar Series’ drivers’ championship? It’s been the defining question of the title quest so far in 2022. As we sprint from Sunday’s Nashville Grand Prix through World Wide Technology Raceway on August 20 to Portland on September 4 and the grand finale in Monterey on September 11, we’re waiting to see if any among the incredibly tight grouping of title contenders will distance themselves from the rest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
racer.com
Yamaha’s Morbidelli aims for second-half MotoGP rebound
While Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team racer Fabio Quartararo currently holds down the top position in the rider standings for the MotoGP World Championship, the young Frenchman’s teammate, veteran Franco Morbidelli, has struggled mightily to keep pace over the first half of the season. A distant 19th in points, the Italian rider who was runner-up in the 2020 MotoGP championship has not been able to come to terms and get his head wrapped around Yamaha’s YZR-M1 in 2022, and concedes it has been a colossal challenge.
racer.com
Paretta Autosport adds Laguna Seca entry with De Silvestro
Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy. Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Laguna Seca, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
racer.com
Taylor, Albuquerque win Road America, take points lead
A bit of rain, but not nearly as much as expected, shook up strategies, and gave various teams advantages at different points in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America. In the end, pole sitter Filipe Albuquerque was in front at the checker for the team’s first victory at at the 4.048-mile, 14-turn Wisconsin circuit, and Wayne Taylor Racing took the championship lead from Meyer Shank Racing with Curb Agajanian. The No. 10 WTR Acura with Ricky Taylor and Albuquerque head into Petit Le Mans in a virtual tie with the No. 60 MSR team of Oliver Jarvis and Tom Blomqvist, leading by only 19 points.
racer.com
Triarsi wins SRO3, Holland GT4 in GT America race 1 at Nashville
GT America powered by AWS got down to business with race 1 on Saturday at Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix. The field only saw one brief full-course yellow flag due to a GT4 car making light contact with the wall, otherwise it was an action-packed 40 minutes under a gorgeous Tennessee sunset.
racer.com
Leclerc's handling of Ferrari frustrations draws admiration from Horner
Christian Horner says he respects the way Charles Leclerc has handled himself during a frustrating first part of the season for Ferrari, and praised his approach to racing. Leclerc won two of the first three races and finished second in the other to open up a lead of more than a race win over the field, but has since only managed to add one additional victory in Austria while multiple other opportunities have slipped away through reliability issues, Ferrari strategic errors and his own mistakes. While Leclerc is now 80 points behind Max Verstappen in the championship fight, Horner says he’s been impressed by the Monegasque driver.
racer.com
Door still open for Piastri at Alpine despite dispute
Alpine is still open to running Oscar Piastri in 2023 despite the dispute with McLaren over his contract status and the Australian stating he will not race for the team. Piastri was named as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Monday after the Spaniard signed for Aston Martin, but the Alpine reserve driver issued a response that he had not approved the announcement and would not be staying with the team. That is due to Piastri having signed a contract with McLaren to replace Daniel Ricciardo next year, although talks are ongoing regarding Ricciardo’s departure.
racer.com
Gibbs motors to fifth Xfinity win of 2022 in Michigan
Taking control of the race in the final stage, Ty Gibbs sped to his NASCAR Xfinity Series-best fifth victory of the season in Saturday’s New Holland 250 at Michigan International Speedway. The tenor of the race changed markedly near the end of the second stage when pole winner Noah...
racer.com
IMSA Road America pre-race news and notes
Chip Ganassi Racing was aided by the early qualifying for today’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America in repairing the damage from Sebastien Bourdais’s accident in the No. 01 Cadillac. The car needed work on at least three corners after the session, but by 5pm the team had suspension back on and the car sitting on the setup pads.
Comments / 0