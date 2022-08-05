Blood Protein May Show Cancer Death and Diabetes Risks

Read on www.webmd.com
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
scitechdaily.com
A Surprisingly Common Condition Has Been Linked to Dementia
Scientists have linked dementia in the elderly to an unexpected candidate: sarcopenic obesity. Over 15% of Japanese adults over 65 suffer from dementia, a severe medical condition. It’s well known that dementia drastically reduces the quality of life for older adults, as the condition causes deteriorates their memory, thinking, and social abilities.
Warning to anyone who suffers cold sores over ‘risk of deadly disease’
CATCHING a cold sore could increase your risk of developing a debilitating and deadly disease in later life, experts have warned. The unpleasant blister-like spots, which are often caught through kissing, are caused by a virus which lies dormant in the skin forever. For someone who has the virus, the...
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
Woman born with one arm and very short legs after mum's failed abortion wants to live life to the fullest
A 25-year-old woman with severe disabilities has revealed how she refuses to be held back and wants to 'live life to the fullest'. Charlie Rousseau, from Quebec in Canada, revealed how she learnt the reason for her disabilities when her mother told her that she had tried to have an abortion and claimed it went wrong.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
scitechdaily.com
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
How Long Does a COVID Cough Last? Here’s Why It Can Linger for Some People
Coughing long after testing positive for COVID-19? You’re not alone: Take one scroll through the #CovidCough hashtag on Twitter, and you’ll see many people complaining of gnarly coughs that won’t go away—sometimes with no other symptoms—for weeks to months after their initial infection. While a lingering cough can sometimes be a sign of long COVID, in many cases, it is just part of the normal recovery process that occurs after any viral infection.
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
MedicineNet.com
Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?
When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts
Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
MedicalXpress
Two heart medications tied to greater heart attack risk during very hot weather
For people with coronary heart disease, beta blockers can improve survival and quality of life, while aspirin and other anti-platelet medications can reduce the risk of a heart attack. But those protections could backfire during hot-weather events, a time when heart attacks are more likely. A new study has found...
Two New Serious Long Covid Symptoms Added To The List
Scientists add two more new symptoms to fatigue and brain fog among the wider list of Long Covid symptoms. New research reveals that patients with Long Covid have had a broader range of symptoms than previously believed, including hair loss and sexual problems. A study that came out today in...
