ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Three people, including elderly couple, dead after lightning strike near White House

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.ktvu.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Janesville, CA
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
Janesville, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Janesville, WI
Local
California Crime & Safety
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
PALM BEACH, FL
Daily Beast

Six House Staffers Arrested While Protesting in Schumer’s Office

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office was flooded with demonstrators on Monday, as House staffers protested for legislation to combat climate change and demanded that the Democratic leader resume negotiations with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Capitol Police arrested six of the protesters—there were more than a dozen in total—less than an hour after the demonstration started. As Axios reported, Manchin recently thwarted Democratic ambitions to pass a climate, energy, and tax package, and many of the party’s lawmakers doubt that he and Schumer will ever reach a climate deal. A West Virginia representative, Manchin not only comes from a coal-dependent state, but has much of his personal wealth wrapped up in the industry as well.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Traveling Nurse Charged With Six Counts of Murder After High-Speed Crash

A traveling Texas nurse is facing multiple murder charges after running a red light and crashing into traffic while allegedly driving 90 mph in Windsor Hills, California.Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on Monday that Nicole Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter for the multi-car crash, which left six people dead. Linton faces a 90-year prison sentence if convicted.Police say Linton was driving at high speed in a Mercedes on Thursday when she blew through a red light at the intersection of La Brea and Slauson avenues. Multiple...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy