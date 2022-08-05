ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins odds, picks and predictions

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roa7N_0h6SGQJt00

The Toronto Blue Jays (59-46) and Minnesota Twins (55-50) will play Game 2 of their 4-game series on Friday night. First pitch from Target Field will be at 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Blue Jays vs. Twins odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2

The Blue Jays stayed hot on Thursday night by beating the Twins 9-3 and have now won 8 of their last 11 games.

After losing the opener to Toronto, the Twins have now alternated wins and losses in their last 6 games, going 3-3.

Blue Jays at Twins projected starters

RHP Jose Berrios vs. RHP Tyler Mahle

Berrios (8-4, 4.96 ERA) makes his 22nd start. He has a 1.32 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 8.3 K/9 in 114 1/3 IP.

  • He’s 3-0 in his last 6 starts, posting a fine 3.00 ERA in July
  • Toronto has won his last 6 starts and are 9-2 in his last 11 outings

Mahle (5-7, 4.40 ERA) makes his 20th start. He has a 1.25 WHIP, 3.4 BB/9 and 9.8 K/9 in 104 1/3 IP.

  • Making his Twins debut after being acquired from the Reds.
  • Was sharp in his final 2 starts with Cincinnati, going 2-0 with only 5 ER allowed in 12 IP with 12 K.

Blue Jays at Twins odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:42 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Blue Jays -125 (bet $125 to win $100) | Twins +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Blue Jays -1.5 (+125) | Twins +1.5 (-155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

Blue Jays at Twins picks and predictions

Prediction

Twins 5, Blue Jays 4

The Blue Jays are going from their ace in SP Alek Manoah to a struggling starter in Berrios tonight, which doesn’t bode well for their chances against the Twins. Berrios lowered his ERA from 5.86 to 4.96 thanks to a strong month of July, but he’s had a rough season.

Mahle should perform well in his debut at Target Field, and at plus money, I like the TWINS (+102) to win outright.

You could play it safer by betting on the Twins +1.5 at -155, but that line is juiced a bit and doesn’t offer nearly the reward that taking Minnesota outright does. The Twins haven’t been great against the spread this season, just 47-58, so I’d rather just bet on them to win outright instead of playing it safe with the spread.

PASS.

Even though these teams hadn’t been scoring many runs lately, each of their 4 meetings this season has been high-scoring – at least 12 runs in each – and each has gone Over. With Berrios on the mound and Mahle not being a shutdown ace, I like the OVER 8.5 (-115) Friday.

Additional MLB coverage:

BaseballPress.com: Your source for every MLB lineup

