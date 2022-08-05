Read on investorplace.com
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Is Helbiz (HLBZ) Stock the Next Big Meme Stock?
This move aligns with other top meme stocks, which have also skyrocketed today. Investors appear to be piling into speculative names like HLBZ stock amid what could be more meme mania. Micro-mobility is apparently attractive, at least to retail investors. Today, Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) stock is rocketing as the company rides...
Novavax, Emerson Electric And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading slightly higher this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Emerson Electric Co. EMR to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion before the opening bell. Emerson Electric shares gained 1.1% to $91.00 in after-hours trading.
Why Is Clovis Oncology (CLVS) Stock Down 10% Today?
Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) stock is down more than 10% today after posting its second-quarter financial results. The biopharmaceutical company missed on revenue and profits, leading the way for today’s selloff. This morning, Clovis announced its earnings for the quarter ended June 2022. The company reported an earnings per share...
7 Undervalued Income Stocks to Buy for Safety
Add undervalued income stocks to your discount wish list as passive income can be crucially important in the rough waters ahead. Southwest Gas (SWX): Featuring a mix of relevance and multiple years of dividend increases, Southwest Gas is a solid idea to protect your portfolio. Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG): A relatively...
What Is Going on With Palantir (PLTR) Stock Today?
Palantir’s (NYSE:PLTR) stock is down 14% today after the data analytics firm reported earnings that disappointed analysts and investors. The Denver, Colorado-based company that has many contracts with the federal government, announced that it lost one cent per share for the April through June period. Wall Street had forecast earnings per share of three cents, according to Refinitiv data. The surprise loss has PLTR stock trending sharply lower today.
RIVN Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch When Rivian Reports Earnings
All eyes are on Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) after the company confirmed that it will report Q2 earnings on Aug. 11 after market close. However, RIVN stock shareholders are a bit concerned following the release of Lucid’s (NASDAQ:LCID) earnings report. Notably, the luxury electric vehicle (EV) company reduced its full-year production guidance from between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles. At the midpoint, production guidance was lowered by a significant 50%. Rivian currently has full-year production guidance of 25,000 vehicles.
7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
After the July rate hike, investor sentiment is improving. As a result, these are attractive stocks to buy and hold now. Best Buy (BBY): Is well-positioned to benefit from its unparalleled status in the consumer electronics market. JinkoSolar (JKS): Well-positioned to get a big lift from strong demand for solar...
The 3 Best Vanguard Funds to Buy in August
In 2021, with over $5.4 trillion in assets under management, Vanguard was the second-largest fund manager behind BlackRock (NYSE:BLK). John Bogle, who founded the financial powerhouse, is also credited with transforming the investment management industry, bringing index funds to millions of retail portfolios. Research highlights: “… Bogle was successful. But all of his success, perhaps ironically, was achieved by simply targeting the average — capturing the market average and doing so in a way that benefits the average investor.”
7 Growth Stocks With Multibagger Potential by 2025
While 2022 has been a rough year, advantage the volatility to position yourself in these multibagger growth stocks with massive potential by 2025. PayPal (PYPL): Although PayPal shares were brutalized in the year so far, its powerful brand ranking should see it rise again as the gig economy takes hold.
TBLT, RDBX: The Top 5 Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Today, we're checking out the latest short squeeze stocks to watch. Short squeeze stocks are still a hot topic this week, but there are five stocks in particular that investors will want to watch!. This list of short squeeze stocks to watch comes courtesy of Fintel. The publication releases a...
7 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before They Rebound
Investors looking for the best Dow stocks to buy should consider these bargains. Coca-Cola (KO): Streamlining its business has helped maintain strong margins and sales in the wake up of unprecedented inflation. The Travelers Companies (TRV): Insurance-based businesses usually perform well despite recessionary effects, which is the case with TRV.
What Is Going on With Bonso Electronics (BNSO) Stock Today?
Shares are moving despite a lack of news from the electronic scale maker. Traders on social media appear to be pushing BNSO stock higher today. Bonso Electronics (NASDAQ:BNSO) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite a lack of news from the company. Instead, heavy trading is behind the massive increase...
Why Is GameStop (GME) Stock Rocketing Higher Today?
Thought the meme-stock frenzy had officially been declared dead? Well, today’s rally in GameStop (NYSE:GME) and other meme-stock names suggests otherwise. At the time of writing, GME stock has surged more than 10% higher on essentially no news. Along with GameStop, AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)...
Stellar Lumens Price Predictions: Where Will Robinhood Take the XLM Crypto?
Now, XLM is seeing heavy trading with extra attention from investors. The listing news has traders looking at the latest Stellar Lumens price predictions. Stellar Lumens (XLM-USD) is on the minds of crypto traders today as it joins the Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) trading floor. That news has investors checking out the latest price predictions today.
7 Cheap Lithium Stocks to Buy for Big Upside
Cheap lithium stocks will propel further electric vehicle (EV) development and have excellent prospects. Lithium Americas Company (LAC): Its highly regarded resources are about to come online, meaning gains are soon to begin. Standard Lithium (SLI): Sufficient brine production and efficient, patent-pending extraction tech could make SLI a huge winner.
The 4 Most Undervalued EV Charging Stocks to Buy Now
Undervalued EV charging stocks have become hot property. These are our top picks. Wallbox (WBX): A solid company with massive growth potential and a strong presence across the world. ChargePoint (CHPT): ChargePoint is one of the top EV charging companies with solid fundamentals and high revenue growth potential. Blink Charging...
2 Analysts Upgrade FSLR Stock on Inflation Reduction Act Passage
Green energy firm First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) — billed as a leading global provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar solutions — is dominating business headlines today thanks to positive legislative momentum. Yesterday afternoon, the Senate passed a sweeping bill named the Inflation Reduction Act, which among healthcare and tax implications also earmarks about $369 billion for climate change provisions. As a result, FSLR stock is up about 7% in the afternoon session.
Ethereum Price Predictions: Where Will the ETH Crypto Go Next?
This comes as investors prepare for the Merge in September. That will see ETH switch from a proof-of-work concept to a proof-of-stake concept. Ethereum (ETH-USD) price predictions are worth checking on today as the crypto trends across social media with investors preparing for the Merge. For investors unaware, the Merge...
Why Are Hydrogen Stocks FCEL, BE, GEVO, PLUG Up Today?
Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act is helping hydrogen stocks FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO). The bill gives hydrogen producers a production tax credit worth $3 per kilogram of green hydrogen. It also provides an investment tax credit worth 30% of the...
