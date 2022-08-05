Read on stpetecatalyst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
First Citrus approves all-cash deal with DFCU
August 8, 2022 - Tampa-based First Citrus Bancorporation Inc. (OTC Markets: FCIT), the parent bank holding company of First Citrus Bank, announced that its shareholders unanimously approved the DFCU Financial all-cash transaction on Aug. 4. “It’s no surprise that shareholders overwhelmingly approved our merger because DFCU Financial is such a quality organization. This merger is quite good for our shareholders, many of whom are First Citrus bankers and clients,” CEO and President John Barrett said in the announcement. As a result, shareholders of FCB will receive $47.75 in cash for each share owned. Michigan-based DFCU will also cash out the outstanding options at FCB at the difference between the strike price and the per share cash consideration to First Citrus shareholders. The combined entity will have approximately $7.1 billion in assets and nearly $800 million in capital across its Michigan and Florida footprint with a total of 33 branch locations, according to a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
USFSP launches STEM program for underrepresented students
The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is the first institution in the state to establish a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program that creates opportunities for underrepresented students. Launched in 1969 as a pre-college intervention and solutions program in California, over 49,000 students from more than 350 school...
stpetecatalyst.com
Florida Funders leads Jake Paul’s investment round
Tampa-based venture capital firm and angel network Florida Funders has led the $50 million investment round for Betr, a sports-betting business created by social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul and tech entrepreneur Joey Levy. Florida Funders led the $30 million Series A round with a $5 million investment —...
stpetecatalyst.com
Community Voices: Why I slept outside for housing
Welcome to the Catalyst’s Community Voices platform. We’ve curated community leaders and thinkers from all parts of our great city to speak on issues that affect us all. Visit our Community Voices page for more details. When I started working on a campaign to educate residents on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stpetecatalyst.com
Subscription-based clothing shop opens on Central
Investing in the latest fashion trends can be a costly endeavor, especially for those squeezing every penny in their pocket, but business owner Danielle Ferarri believes everyone should have accessibility regardless of the hefty price tags. Ferarri, who operates the clothing membership-based retail shop Valhalla Resale in Seminole Heights (Tampa)...
stpetecatalyst.com
Large cannabis B2B firm blazes future in Tampa
Tampa is now the home to the company that claims to be the nation’s largest business-to-business network of cannabis products, Kush.com. The Seattle-founded company’s goal is to become to go-to-market resource for companies trying to break into the cannabis retail industry by providing a trusted network of verified seed growers, testing labs and distributors.
stpetecatalyst.com
Why this NY firm is backing industrial Tampa Bay projects
New York-based BEB Capital is the investment powerhouse behind new and expanding industrial developments in Tampa Bay. Most recently, through BEB Lending, the finance platform of BEB Capital, the firm provided a $2.3 million bridge loan to Miami-based Hersh Equity Group for the acquisition financing of a 25,000-square-foot small bay industrial property at 12505 66th St. North in Largo.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete voters to decide on key initiatives
Following the city council’s recent approval of four ballot questions, residents will help shape St. Petersburg’s future during a November special election. Council members approved the ballot referendums during their Aug. 4 meeting in time for the supervisor of elections’ submittal deadline of Aug. 16. These include:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
Transformative Gas Worx Ybor development moves forward
August 6, 2022 - This week, the Tampa City Council unanimously granted preliminary approval to Gas Worx, the mixed-use development that would revitalize the Ybor area that's being spearheaded by landowner Daryl Shaw. The approval on Thursday covered 5.2 million square feet on 26 acres. The final approval for Gas Worx will be heard on Aug. 25. Gas Worx, which would help bridge Water Street Tampa to Ybor City, entails building roughly 5,000 residential units, more than 140,000 square feet of retail and 500,000 square feet of office space.
stpetecatalyst.com
Exit interview: Museum of Fine Arts’ Kristen Shepherd
As a Clearwater high schooler, Kristen A. Shepherd had a fondness for St. Petersburg’s venerable Museum of Fine Arts. It was, she remembered, “kind of dusty and sweet” in the 1980s, when she enjoyed solitary afternoons reading in the museum’s gardens. Shepherd’s last day as executive...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete’s Craft Kafe opens Tampa location
August 8, 2022 - Craft Kafe, a St. Petersburg restaurant providing gluten-free pastries, pizza and bread, has opened a third location across the bay. On Aug. 3, owner Teddy Skiadiotis opened a Craft Kafe at 442 W. Kennedy Blvd. in South Tampa, adding to locations in downtown and West St. Pete. Skiadiotis also co-owns Skidder’s Restaurant on St. Pete beach with a family member.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas schools first in Florida to feature ALERT system
As part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of over 100,000 children, Pinellas County Schools (PCS) is now the first district in the state to utilize new safety technology. On Aug. 2, PCS officials announced its implementation of the Active Law Enforcement Response Technology (ALERT) was complete. Every public...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
New section nearly completes 75-mile Pinellas Trail Loop
August 6, 2022 - Pinellas County officials celebrated the opening of the Pinellas Duke Energy Trail Friday, with several dozen people in attendance. The new 6.7-mile section runs through the Countryside area of Clearwater to John Chestnut St. Park in Palm Harbor. The latest addition to the popular multi-use path completes the north gap of the planned Pinellas Trail Loop, a continuous, 75-mile pathway that will encircle the entire county. Officials must still construct a pedestrian bridge over the Lake Tarpon Outfall Canal, which should begin next spring and conclude in the summer of 2024.
stpetecatalyst.com
Antisemitic fliers land on St. Pete doorsteps
August 6, 2022 - Several concerned residents reported receiving antisemitic fliers Friday, which began by condemning progressives for promoting communism and conservatives for focusing on money. However, the brunt of the note’s vitriol was aimed at Jewish people and their allies. The hate mail featured Nazi symbols while promoting replacement theory, the white nationalist ideology that has inspired several mass shootings. A QR code on the bottom of the flier links to an antisemitic film. In a social media post, state senate candidate Eunic Ortiz reported that notes in the Greater Woodlawn neighborhood of St. Petersburg were placed in a plastic bag with a rock and tossed onto doorsteps. “No resident of St. Pete or anywhere else deserves this, and our hearts go out to those who received these repugnant fliers,” said Florida Holocaust Museum Chairman Mike Igel in a statement. “While it’s exhausting and enraging to confront this hate time after time, it is fundamentally necessary for our entire community to do so with a united voice.” Residents receiving the fliers or with any information regarding who is delivering them are encouraged to the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 551-3182.
Comments / 0