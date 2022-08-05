Read on thewhiskeywash.com
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
thatoregonlife.com
These Luxury Cabins On The Metolius River Are Perfect For A Weekend Getaway
If you’re into the relaxing sound of a river soothing you to sleep, cabins nestled between groves of aspens and ponderosa pines, and stunning views of the night sky, the Metolius River Resort is a must when visiting Central Oregon. The Metolius River Resort In Camp Sherman Oregon. Privacy...
The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways
SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The new Den Dive shop in Sunriver has a new dive club--it's called "Mountain Muskrats." It was created to spread awareness of diving and the waterways people use. It's an independent dive club that explores Oregon's waterways and helps to make them a little bit cleaner. The club met in person for The post The ‘Mountain Muskrats’ dive club holds first in-person meeting to explore Oregon’s waterways appeared first on KTVZ.
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
23 lb. turkey sparks bidding war at the Deschutes County Fair; sold for $29,000
A Redmond couple broke a record at the Deschutes County Fair. The couple bought a grand champion turkey for $29,000. The turkey weighed 23 lbs., meaning it went for $1,300 a lb. There was quite a bidding war over the turkey.
USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center
The Deschutes National Forest said this week it has issued its environmental assessment and draft decision notice for a final objection period for a planned 6.1-mile paved path from Knott Road in southern Bend to the Lava Lands Visitor Center. The post USFS issues decision on 6-mile paved path from Knott Road in Bend to Lava Lands Visitor Center appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Three generations of family win blue ribbons at Deschutes County Fair
The Martin family has been participating in county fairs for more than a decade, and at this year's Deschutes County Fair, a mother, daughter and granddaughter all took home blue ribbons. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
kbnd.com
Two Arrested In Redmond Drug Bust
REDMOND, OR -- Two people from Redmond were arrested during a drug bust last week. At about 8 a.m. on Thursday, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Detectives executed a search warrant in the 700 block of NW 5th Street in Redmond. A multi-county surveillance operation was conducted. They say 34-year-old Joseph Pedro and 26-year-old Kerstin Arias were observed in the Portland area, believed to be purchasing controlled substances for distribution in Central Oregon.
Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit
The parents of a 9-year-old Tacoma, Wash., boy who died after a fatal fall down the icy slopes of Mt. Bachelor early last year have filed a nearly $50 million wrongful death and negligence lawsuit against the ski resort and its parent company, Powdr Corp. The post Parents of boy, 9, who died after tumble down icy Mt. Bachelor slopes file nearly $50 million lawsuit appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Furry Friends: We’re introducing you to Betty!
Betty is a high energy 5-year-old Yorkie who loves to be the Queen of the house. She is active and social with both kids and strangers, but needs to be the only pet. She would love for you to meet her at BrightSide Animal Center in Redmond.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Large scale changes’ not expected for updated Oregon wildfire risk map
The Oregon Department of Forestry has taken down its latest version of its Wildfire Risk Map after receiving backlash from nearly 2,000 Oregonians. Many of the complaints surrounded a concern that the map would cause insurance rates to increase for those in higher risk areas. Sunriver resident Bill Worden said...
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Mountains of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Mountains of Oregon SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR640 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of Oregon. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend man who suffered a broken leg in the crash of his motorcycle on a Forest Service road south of Pine Mountain. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Last day of Flashback Cruz classic car show brings out hundreds of car lovers
Saturday was the third and final day of Bend's big classic car show, the Flashback Cruz. Hundreds came out to soak in the sun and check out a variety of cars, as the event moved this year to the Christian Life Center. The Classic Chevy Club started the first car...
Three suspects, car sought in brazen theft of $20K worth of high-end sunglasses from Bend store
Bend police released security photos and sought the public's help Sunday in finding three suspects in the theft of an estimated $20,000 worth of high-end sunglasses from a store in the Old Mill District. The post Three suspects, car sought in brazen theft of $20K worth of high-end sunglasses from Bend store appeared first on KTVZ.
weather.gov
Red Flag Warning issued for Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Deschutes National Forest - minus Sisters Ranger District SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR CENTRAL OREGON .A low pressure system over the eastern Pacific Ocean will remain nearly stationary and usher moisture into the region. The combination of the moisture and daytime heating will produce isolated to scattered thunderstorms over portions of Central Oregon this afternoon and tonight. The thunderstorms are expected to expand in coverage Tuesday although the storms may be wetter. However, confidence is not high enough that storms will be wet enough to offset lightning and outflow threat. Gusty winds from thunderstorms may further aggravate any fire spread. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE OR611 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated thunderstorm activity is expected to start Monday afternoon. The storms may linger overnight and expand in coverage Tuesday, when storms may be wetter in nature. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ No private signs on Redmond property, city reminds residents
The City of Redmond wants to remind the community of the rules of posting private signs on public property. Redmond city code says signage such as ballot measures, political candidates and yard sale signs are not allowed on public property or right of ways throughout the city. Right of ways are are generally considered the space from the street to the sidewalk. It also includes roundabouts and medians.
KTVZ
Heat, scattered storms bring red flag warning for fire danger
Sunday brought partly cloudy skies and scattered storm activity in southern Deschutes County, and we have an upcoming red flag warning for more storms and fire risk, starting at 2 p.m. Monday. Winds are coming out of the southwest, carrying some moisture our way. Temperatures have stayed hot Sunday, ranging...
Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen
A Redmond man was arrested and jailed on drunken and reckless driving and other charges in a head-on crash Friday night in Tumalo that sent the other driver, a California teen, to the hospital with serious injuries, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Redmond man jailed on DUII, assault charges in Tumalo head-on crash that seriously injured Calif. teen appeared first on KTVZ.
