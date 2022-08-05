ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
CBS News

AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.

A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
CNBC

Wall Street's top analysts say these are their favorite stocks right now

Economic data and earnings reports have been dictating the pace of the market as investors search for hints on what the Federal Reserve may do next. July's payrolls report came in stronger than expected, rising by 528,000, suggesting the labor market still has plenty of steam. In turn, traders speculated that the Fed will likely keep up its tough stance on interest rates, anticipating greater odds for a 0.75 percentage point hike in September.
Motley Fool

3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Coca-Cola offers investors a defensive business that has outpaced the market this year as well as a 60-year streak of dividend increases. Ford is growing its electric vehicle sales at an eye-popping rate -- and just increased its dividend payout by 50%. Amazon has become an indispensable part of many...
franknez.com

Investors Bulk Up on AMC Stock Before Dividend

Investors are bulking up on AMC stock prior to the new stock dividend. The big volume has caused AMC Entertainment stock to rise 18.86% on Friday and more than 15% on Monday. A new $APE stock was announced during Thursday’s Q2 earnings call, part of a dividend AMC Entertainment will be distributing to shareholders later this month.
