Employers added a whopping 528,000 jobs last month. So why does the economy still feel off?

Paltry U.S. minimum wage 'really striking' amid inflation
It's been 13 years since Congress raised the federal minimum wage, the longest period without an increase since 1938. A recent Economic Policy Institute (EPI) analysis found that after adjusting for inflation, the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour is now worth less than at any point since 1956. The purchasing power for workers making the federal minimum wage diminished by 27.4% since 2009, when the starting wage was last increased.
Stimulus Check Update: Bernie Sanders Pushes for Child Tax Credit Extension
The progressive senator called for sending direct payments of $300 a month to parents for each child on Saturday.
10 reasons to be bullish on stocks right now, according to JP Morgan
Inflation remains frustratingly elevated. Recession talk still dominates Wall Street despite a surprisingly strong July jobs report. And second quarter earnings season has been anything but great. But all that's not stopping top JP Morgan strategist Mislav Matejka from being bullish on stocks. "We believe that risk reward for equities...
How top-selling electric vehicles will be affected by new tax credit
In a big win for Democrats, Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act brings the bill to the House, where the bill is expected to pass. If all goes as planned, the legislation could be in front of President Biden to sign in as little as a couple weeks. For...
Worried about bills this winter? In Truss’s Titanic economics, only the rich will get a life raft
As millions of families get ready to choose between starving and freezing, the biggest question in British politics right now is what government support is going to come in the next few months, and who exactly is going to get help. With Boris Johnson’s “out of office” on, and the current chancellor missing in action, it is left to the Tory leadership candidates to play at governing. On Sunday, the all but guaranteed victor, Liz Truss, announced she would “rush through” her £30bn worth of tax cuts six months earlier than planned, to “tackle the cost of living crisis”.
Here's When Alibaba's Primarily Listing In Hong Kong Is Expected To Happen
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange has put out a filing by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA that seeks to change its secondary listing status on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to a primary listing. The effective date of the primary conversion is expected to be before...
Legal & General on track to hit financial goals as H1 profit rises
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britsh insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L)said it was on track to meet or beat cash and capital generation goals as it recorded an 8% rise in operating profit to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday.
Hong Kong says it has held no discussions on relaxing property stamp duty
HONG KONG, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government said on Tuesday it had no plans to relax its stamp duty on property, responding to media reports that it could consider waiving the extra stamp duty that mainland Chinese have to pay to buy property in the city.
Sour views on economy keep Biden approval on issues down: POLL
With the midterm elections three months away, Americans maintain a sour view on the state of the economy and are pessimistic about its future course, with President Joe Biden’s approval rating across a range of issue areas continuing to suffer, according to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll. More than...
Berkshire Hathaway posts $43.8 billion loss as stock holdings tumble
(Reuters) -The slide in U.S. stock prices punished Berkshire Hathaway Inc's bottom line in the second quarter, as the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett on Saturday reported a $43.8 billion loss. Berkshire nevertheless generated nearly $9.3 billion of operating profit, as gains from reinsurance and the BNSF railroad offset...
