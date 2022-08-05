Read on smithmountainlake.com
Related
Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
wfxrtv.com
Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
Danville school officials, police welcome students back to the classroom
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The first round of southwest Virginia public school students returned to the classroom on Monday morning, including students from across Danville, who were welcomed with open arms by administrators, teachers, and even police officers. Not only is Lesa Shelton — the principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville — happy […]
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfirnews.com
Former councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. released temporarily from jail
Former Roanoke City councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr.’s temporary leave from jail on bond last week marked an unusual twist in his ongoing legal saga. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has the story.
WSLS
Former Bedford County school bus driver pleads not guilty to DUI, child endangerment
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County elementary school bus driver accused of driving children to school in her personal vehicle while under the influence has entered her pleas. Kimberly Ricketts, of Campbell County, has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her, which include three felony counts...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
wfxrtv.com
Log truck overturns, closes Route 43 in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday motorists may need to seek an alternate route because an incident involving a log truck is currently blocking Route 43 near the Bedford town limits. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were alerted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 about...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Multiple people injured following crash, structure fire in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders brought several people to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Roanoke building early Sunday morning, sparking a fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for reports of a vehicle crash and a structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road. When units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building.
wfirnews.com
Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday
On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
WSLS
Feds request former Rocky Mount officer be sentenced to 8 years for Jan. 6 involvement
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The federal government has requested that Thomas Robertson, a former Rocky Mount police officer, be sentenced to 8 years for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. This comes after Robertson and several character references sent letters to the court in late July.
chathamstartribune.com
Chatham considers demolishing structures
Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
smithmountainlake.com
Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple
A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
wfxrtv.com
Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
One stabbed, one arrested following fight in Patrick Co., authorities say
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman is behind bars and a man is in the hospital after an argument at a Patrick County home reportedly turned into a stabbing and a vehicle theft Tuesday evening. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Ashley Dayton of Stuart arrived at a home in the 400 […]
wfxrtv.com
Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
WDBJ7.com
Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
smithmountainlake.com
Take Pride in SML collects 4 tons of debris
Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released recently. Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short...
Comments / 0