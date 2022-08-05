ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WFXR

Making a difference: 67-year-old becomes Bedford Co. volunteer firefighter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — With firefighter shortages emerging in Bedford County, one man decided he wanted to get involved in the action, regardless of his age. Rusty Mansel recently received his “Firefighter 1” course completion certificate at the age of 67 from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Fire Services Board, […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Invasive insect spotted in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Several weeks after the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Spotted Lanternfly quarantine into several southwest and central Virginia localities, officials announced that the invasive species has been confirmed in Bedford County. According to a statement released by Bedford County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville school officials, police welcome students back to the classroom

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The first round of southwest Virginia public school students returned to the classroom on Monday morning, including students from across Danville, who were welcomed with open arms by administrators, teachers, and even police officers. Not only is Lesa Shelton — the principal of Woodberry Hills Elementary School in Danville — happy […]
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocky Mount, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, VA
Franklin County, VA
Crime & Safety
WSLS

Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today

Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
DANVILLE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Log truck overturns, closes Route 43 in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Monday motorists may need to seek an alternate route because an incident involving a log truck is currently blocking Route 43 near the Bedford town limits. According to the Bedford Fire Department, crews were alerted shortly after 7:45 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 about...
BEDFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franklin County Sheriff#Westlake Cinema#The Virginia State Police
wfxrtv.com

Multiple people injured following crash, structure fire in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — First responders brought several people to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Roanoke building early Sunday morning, sparking a fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS says crews were dispatched shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7 for reports of a vehicle crash and a structure fire in the 3700 block of Peters Creek Road. When units arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a commercial building.
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

Costly fire resulting from accident yesterday

On Sunday, August 7 at 3:34 a.m., Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched for reports of a motor vehicle accident and structure fire on the 3700 block of Peters Creek Rd. First arriving units found a commercial building fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. Due to the size of the fire, only a defensive fire attack was performed. The occupants of the vehicle were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham considers demolishing structures

Two derelict structures in Chatham are on the cusp of being taken down thanks to a unanimous vote in the last week’s Growth and Renewal Committee meeting. Assistant Town Manager Nick Morris stated both the county and the town have inspected two structures in 2019 at 137 Clement and 207 Collie streets and they were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSLS

Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem

SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
SALEM, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Goodview man sentenced in DUI wreck that injured Bedford County couple

A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Lightning strikes two Bedford Co. homes, displaces one family

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two separate Bedford County homes — located just a mile apart — were struck by lightning Saturday, leaving one family displaced, according to Boonsboro Fire Chief Lewis Lichford. At approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue says...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Annual Touch-A-Truck event drives into Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Get ready to honk horns and blare sirens because the 7th annual Touch-A-Truck NRV event is returning to Christiansburg on Saturday!. The New River Valley Home Builders Association (NRVHBA) is presenting the event on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Uptown Christiansburg located at 782 New River Road, in the back parking lot.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford City Schools delaying start of school by two weeks

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford City Public Schools is delaying the start of school by two weeks, according to the Radford City Schools Superintendent. The superintendent said the delay is to help workers finish projects still ongoing at several schools. “RCPS has made the difficult decision to push the opening...
RADFORD, VA
smithmountainlake.com

Take Pride in SML collects 4 tons of debris

Community volunteers collected approximately 8,600 pounds of debris as part of a modified version of Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake cleanup days, according to the final 2022 collection report released recently. Bill Butterfield, one of the event’s organizers, said the amount collected throughout the month of May fell short...
MONETA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy