A Goodview man was sentenced Aug. 2 to eight years in prison for his role in a DUI-related wreck in Bedford County that injured a couple who had an infant in the vehicle. Brandon Wayne Bateman, 36, pleaded no contest in March to two felony counts of maiming; one count of driving under the influence of alcohol, fourth offense in 10 years; and one count of driving without a license because of previous offense while under the influence.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO