Halfway through the year, Consumer Reports has released its ratings for nearly all 2022 pickup trucks. The Ram 1500 was one of CR’s favorites — no surprise there. Consumer Reports testers typically rate this truck highly in several categories, including overall reliability. This year, the Toyota Tundra also joined the ranks of CR Recommended vehicles. What makes these two full-size pickup trucks better than the rest?
When we tallied up automotive sales for the second quarter of 2022, Ford was one of the manufacturers that was outpacing the industry in terms of year-on-year sales. In June, Ford had an excellent month with sales rising by 31.1%, and this trend has spilled over into Q3. According to the Blue Oval, it was the number 1 brand in America in July with US sales reaching 163,942 units including Lincoln. Ford's overall market share increased by 1% in July and improved inventory flow saw July sales soar by 36.6% compared to July 2021, whereas industry sales as a whole were down 10.5% last month. The enduring F-Series trucks and a promising result for Ford EVs stood out in July.
Mass-market EVs have been available in the U.S. for over a decade, but there have only been small, incremental changes in electric car sales for most of that time. However, in the first three months of 2022, EV registrations shot up a huge 60 percent even as the overall market was down 18 percent, according to a report by Automotive News.
We've all been there—happily driving along when suddenly you're hit with torrential rain unleashed like a power washer from the skies. In those intense, white-knuckle moments, you lose visibility. The car in front of you disappears, and the rain's roar silences your music. You flip that windshield wiper stalk to the max speed and let the wipers go to work, flinging off water in a mad frenzy. Almost immediately, visibility returns—as does the circulation to your fingers. Indeed, visibility is a driver's most important tool.
