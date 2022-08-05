ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

TechCrunch

Groupon cuts over 500 staff, plans to focus ‘only on mission-critical activities’ from now on

Groupon confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch after the publication of the story. “Our overall business performance is not at the levels we anticipated and we are taking decisive actions to improve our trajectory,” CEO Kedar Deshpande said in a statement provided to TechCrunch. The chief executive says that the layoffs, as well as a reinvestment in marketing and initiatives that drive customer purchase frequency, will set the company up to generate positive cash flow by the end of 2022.
BUSINESS
CBS New York

NJ program feeds families in need with help from restaurants

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Many restaurants were hard hit during the pandemic and are now facing tough times with rising inflation.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, a New Jersey program allows nonprofits to purchase foods from restaurants throughout the state in order to feed families and bridge the gap.At Cafe Peanut in Jersey City, there were hundreds of bags loaded with gourmet meals to be delivered to families in need."We know hunger waits for no one," said Dr. Leeja Carter, with the Coalition for Food and Health Equity.The Sustain and Serve Hunger Project by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA)...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Bon Appétit

Where to Eat in Newark’s Ironbound Neighborhood

If you’re visiting New York City, there’s a pretty good chance you don’t have a trip to New Jersey on your itinerary. But if that’s the case, you’re missing out. In the heart of Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, you’ll find a culinary gem: the Ironbound. The 19th-century neighborhood is known for its clusters of Portuguese, Spanish, and Brazilian restaurants and bakeries, many of them located on or around Ferry Street. Waves of Portuguese immigrants began to join the Ironbound population in the 1960s, surpassing the number of other European immigrants who came before them. A wave of Brazilian immigrants arrived in the late eighties. Not only did the neighborhood’s close proximity to Manhattan make it attractive to those who worked in nearby factories or in New York, but the convenience of having everything within a three-mile radius was a major draw. And it still is.
NEWARK, NJ
Apartment Therapy

This Company Will Pay You $100,000 to Eat Candy

If you have a sweet tooth, love for candy, and an interest in pop culture, Candy Funhouse is hiring a head taste tester for their confectionary treats. The candy store is looking to fill the position of their chief candy officer, who will be reporting directly to the company’s CEO. As the head taste tester, the responsibilities for this position include: tasting over 3,000 products on a monthly basis, giving the final approval to candy inventory, leading the strategy for deciding new products, and running meetings.
NEWARK, NJ
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Restaurants continue to flex their muscles in Washington D.C.

The restaurant industry has been enjoying a nice run of political success lately. This week’s episode of the podcast Working Lunch, featuring Align Public Strategies Founding Partner Joe Kefauver and Partner Franklin Coley, features a discussion on the industry’s recent political successes. That includes the association’s recent stare-down...
WASHINGTON, DC
pymnts

Lyft Launches Advertising Unit With Suite of Products

Lyft is introducing a media and advertising unit with a suite of products designed to help brands reach the growing number of people using rideshare services again now that the pandemic is mostly in the rearview mirror. The company has been working to build out its media business and has...
WASHINGTON, DC
freightwaves.com

Lyft targets in-vehicle advertising with new business unit

Riders getting into Lyft vehicles may soon be greeted with advertising as the company has confirmed it will start rolling out in-vehicle and rooftop displays. The advertising push comes as the rideshare business has jumped in recent months and as competitor Uber (NYSE: UBER) targets $1 billion in advertising revenue by 2024. Lyft’s efforts will come through the newly formed Lyft Media business unit and could offer drivers a cut of the revenue pie, the Wall Street Journal reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hackernoon

Why Did Moonbirds Move All User Generated Art To the Creative Commons License?

In a highly controversial move, Kevin Rose announced yesterday that Moonbirds and Oddities are moving to the CC0 public license. CC0 enables creators and owners of copyright-protected content to waive those rights and thereby place the creations in the public domain. This would allow anyone to freely use the works for any purpose without restriction under copyright law.
VISUAL ART
biztoc.com

Lyft forms Lyft Media, helping consolidate and expand its ad offerings, and plans to show more ads inside cars, on its app, and at bike-share stations

Lyft Inc. has formed Lyft Media, a new business unit consolidating and expanding the advertising offerings at the ride-hailing company. The news comes more than two years after Lyft acquired Halo Cars Inc., which makes monitors to run digital ads atop cars, and as Lyft faces an increasingly crowded marketplace for advertising in and around car services.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Innovation language benefits female entrepreneurs in reward-based crowdfunding

Gender bias against women in entrepreneurial finance is turned on its head in the context of reward-based crowdfunding, according to new research published in the Strategic Entrepreneurship Journal. Specifically, female crowdfunding entrepreneurs can actually profit from using more innovation language when launching campaigns in male-typed categories, which implies that women may have more freedom to resist traditional gender stereotypes in the case of reward-based crowdfunding.
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

The Black Tech Community Takes Over Disney World

Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) hosts their fourth annual conference for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, and afro-futurists. Hundreds will descend on Disney World Oct. 26-28, 2022. The in-person conference will feature global brands, world class speakers and business leaders. Sponsors include Google, Disney,...
SOCIETY

