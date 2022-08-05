Governor asks state watchdog to examine state university’s flagging finances

Read on newjerseymonitor.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Related
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
N.J. school librarian who opposed attempts to remove LGBTQ+ books receives national award
North Hunterdon-Voorhees Regional High School Librarian Martha Hickson received the American Library Association’s Lemony Snicket Prize for Noble Librarians Faced with Adversity in June for her efforts to challenge efforts to ban books housed in the district’s collection. Hickson opposed efforts in 2021 to ban five LGBTQ+ books...
NJ community college adds electric vehicle training to curriculum
MIDDLETOWN — Every month, electric vehicles are increasing their share of the traffic on New Jersey's highways. Responding to industry demand as well as statewide programs that aim to get more electric vehicles on the road, Brookdale Community College in Monmouth County has announced plans that should help to produce a workforce that's prepared to maintain and repair this advanced technology.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
New Jersey Globe
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission proposes updated rules
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission has submitted updated rules for the state’s personal-use cannabis market for public comment. New Jersey residents are being invited to give their feedback on the proposed rules up to Friday, September 30. The rules, which amend the initial regulations...
wrnjradio.com
United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices
NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway
Teens 14 and up should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine without their parents' consent, argues a New Jersey high school student. The post My parents won’t let me get vaccinated. N.J. should let me do it anyway appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
KIDS・
N.J. reports 932 COVID cases, 2 deaths. Transmission rate well below key benchmark.
New Jersey on Monday reported another 932 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as the transmission rate remains well below the key benchmark indicating that the outbreak is declining. The state’s rate of transmission was 0.93 on Monday, according to the state Department of Health. A transmission...
N.J. set to issue first guidelines on where warehouses should be built
When she first heard about the massive warehouse project coming to her New Jersey town, 18-year resident Tirza Wahrman broke down in tears. The proposed 5.5 million-square-foot warehouse project — with seven buildings and 910 loading docks built in multiple phases — would be within a few miles of apartment developments, single-family homes and an elementary school in West Windsor in Mercer County, said Wahrman, a lawyer and former vice chair of the township’s environmental commission.
Will Multigenerational Living Soon Be The Norm Here In New Jersey?
Have you ever thought about how much income you'll bring in per month here in the Garden State once you retire?. Sure, we all do our best to save for once we've reached that point where we're on a fixed income, but let's be serious: nobody knows how much they'll actually need to survive by that time until the moment finally comes. The market is forever changing, so even the best forecasting models are never one hundred percent accurate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
How fines and fees stop us from paying our debt to society | Opinion
We were released from the New Jersey prison system, after serving lengthy sentences for crimes that we committed, over three years ago. However, we are still not free. The whole notion of ‘paying your debt to society,’ which for us meant imprisonment for a combined total of more than 30 years, did not end when we walked out of the prison gates.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
