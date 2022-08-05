ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edelman Sticks With 174K SF in Hudson Square

Public relations giant Edelman’s 173,618-square-foot lease renewal in Hudson Square is some good PR for the city’s beleaguered office market. Edelman will stick with its six full floors at 250 Hudson Street for another 15 years, even as other firms, especially in the tech sector, have shrunk their New York City footprints while adopting hybrid work, the New York Post first reported. A representative for the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, did not immediately disclose the asking rents in the deal.
EDC Sues Essex Restaurant Over Unpaid Rent from 2019

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) sued eatery Essex for nearly $60,000 in unpaid rent the EDC claims Essex owes on a location it hasn’t occupied in three years, according to a lawsuit filed Monday. The EDC claims the American eatery failed to pay rent on its...
Milano Diamond Gallery Moving Offices to 4K SF at 16 West 46th Street

Milano Diamond Gallery is relocating its New York City offices to 4,400 square feet at 16 West 46th Street, Commercial Observer has learned. The purveyor of baubles with outposts across the world signed a 10-year lease for the office the Winter Properties’ Diamond District building. Milano has already started construction on the space and expects to move in by 2023, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $52 per square foot.
