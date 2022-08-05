Public relations giant Edelman’s 173,618-square-foot lease renewal in Hudson Square is some good PR for the city’s beleaguered office market. Edelman will stick with its six full floors at 250 Hudson Street for another 15 years, even as other firms, especially in the tech sector, have shrunk their New York City footprints while adopting hybrid work, the New York Post first reported. A representative for the landlord, Jack Resnick & Sons, did not immediately disclose the asking rents in the deal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO