Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s electric scooter at $340 in New Green Deals

By Patrick Campanale
electrek.co
 3 days ago
electrek.co

Renogy 100W solar panel 2-pack can generate a KWh per day at $183 in New Green Deals

Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
electrek.co

Sun Joe 15-inch electric hedge trimmer sees first discount to $29 (20% off) in New Green Deals

Are you tired of using a loud, heavy gas-powered hedge trimmer to clean up your yard’s curb appeal? Well, it’s time to finally switch over to an electric hedge trimmer. Today’s deal saves you 20%, marks the first discount, and costs just under $29 at Amazon. Sun Joe’s electric hedge trimmer isn’t just budget-friendly either, but also offers a dual-action 15-inch blade which features “40% less vibration” than single blade alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
SHOPPING
electrek.co

Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range

Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
HOME & GARDEN
Robb Report

Meet ‘Flying Tiger,’ Volkswagen’s New 4-Passenger, Fully Autonomous Flying Taxi

Click here to read the full article. Volkswagen has decided to switch gears and start building flying taxis. VW China unveiled a new eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) last week with some quite impressive performance specs. The Vertical Mobility project, or V.MO. for short, is a fully autonomous electric aircraft that could eventually carry four passengers and their luggage up to 120 miles (200 km) without a pilot, according to VW.   The first prototype, which was created in partnership with UK design firm Tangerine and Chinese aviation manufacturer Sunward, has been nicknamed Flying Tiger due to its distinctive black-and-gold livery. Fittingly,...
CARS
Business Insider

Tesla-powered flying car doesn't require a license

The Jetson One is a flying vehicle designed for a single passenger. It has a maximum speed of 63 mph, and its Tesla battery cells give it a flight time of 20 minutes. However, because it's classified as an ultralight aircraft, it requires no license to operate. Narrator: This flying...
CARS
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival for Fastest Electric Vehicle

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster has claimed the title as "quickest car in the world," according to its website. The 2022 Tesla Roadster has good credentials to claim to be the quickest electric vehicle as its specs say it accelerates from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.9 seconds, can reach speeds over 250 miles per hour with 800 to 1,000 horsepower. It also has a range of about 620 miles.
CARS
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thrillist

This New Italian Air Yacht Could Be the Future of Luxury Travel

Soon, the ultra rich won’t be tasked with choosing whether they want to take either their private jet or yacht out for a spin. Instead, they’ll be able to purchase the Air Yacht, created by Italian designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini. The Lazzarini Design Studio is responsible for futuristic designs of automotive, yachting, and aerospace creations.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
MotorBiscuit

The Kelly Blue Book Value of This SUV Is Skyrocketing

We know the used car market is wacky right now. But there are some SUVs that are holding their value better than others. The old rule of thumb was that a vehicle lost about a third of its value the second you drove it off a car lot. That’s not the case with the 2020 Toyota Highlander.
BUYING CARS

