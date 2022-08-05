Ride around town sitting down with $60 off Razor’s electric scooter at $340 in New Green Deals

Read on electrek.co
What's the Best Electric Bike to Buy (and Ride) in 2022?
Want to buy an e-bike but not sure where to start? Find out which electric bike—Cannondale vs. SWFT vs. Rad Power Bikes—is the best e-bike of 2022, according to riders.
Renogy 100W solar panel 2-pack can generate a KWh per day at $183 in New Green Deals
Whether you’re trying to live an off-grid life or just want to offset some fossil fuel usage for the upcoming winter season, going solar is the way forward. Today, we tracked down a 2-pack of 100W solar panels from Renogy which can generate up to a KWh or 41Ah each of electricity per day in ideal conditions for $183, which is up to 20% below its normal going rate at Amazon. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Sun Joe 15-inch electric hedge trimmer sees first discount to $29 (20% off) in New Green Deals
Are you tired of using a loud, heavy gas-powered hedge trimmer to clean up your yard’s curb appeal? Well, it’s time to finally switch over to an electric hedge trimmer. Today’s deal saves you 20%, marks the first discount, and costs just under $29 at Amazon. Sun Joe’s electric hedge trimmer isn’t just budget-friendly either, but also offers a dual-action 15-inch blade which features “40% less vibration” than single blade alternatives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Ride1Up Core-5 updated as low-cost 28 MPH commuter electric bike with longer range
Ride1Up’s Core-5 electric bike has received an upgrade to improve its already popular position as a cost-effective $1,195 commuter electric bike. The first major update to the Ride1Up Core-5 appears to be increasing the battery capacity to achieve longer range. Boosting battery size has been a popular move lately,...
Aptera teases clean new interior of its solar electric car with 1,000 miles of range
Aptera is teasing a new clean interior of for the latest prototype of its solar electric car with up to 1,000 miles of range. A lot of people get into electric vehicles for their efficiency, and there’s nothing more efficient than Aptera’s solar electric vehicle (SEV). Thanks to an extremely lightweight, three-wheel design and a drag coefficient (Cd) of only 0.13, the Aptera SEV can achieve 250 miles of range on a fairly small battery pack and 1,000 miles with bigger battery packs.
