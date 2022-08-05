ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

By Derek Wolf
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on 963theblaze.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Made Vendors Enjoy a Chef Showcase at Montana Food and Beverage Show ’22

Coming on November 7th is the big Montana Food and Beverage Show, a huge opportunity for the “Montana Made” vendor to showcase wonderous wares and samples from all across our great state. As such being able to make an impression on professional buyers from the world of retail stores, hotels, distributors, restaurants, bars, and others did I say ONLY professional buyers? Yes, it’s a big deal.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App

If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
City
Missoula, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Is Montana’s New Tourism Ad Campaign Coming Too Late in the Year?

I believe wholeheartedly that Montana is one of the most beautiful and amazing places to spend your vacation. In the past, the Montana Office of Tourism has done a great job at bringing tourists into Montana; the Montana-shaped bumper stickers that say "Get Lost" on them stand out in my mind. The newest ad campaign, titled "Go Find Out," seeks to bring tourists from locations that can access Montana easily. However, with the launch of this campaign this month, I worry that this new campaign may be too late. Why?
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!

So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing
96.3 The Blaze

Summer in Montana? Not Without Enjoying This Local Favorite.

They say good things come to those who wait—however, a poet once said that "the waiting is the hardest part." That has certainly been the case this summer. On Friday, my wife and I were driving down 19th, running some errands to get ready for the weekend, when we spotted the sign I'd been looking for all summer long. There it was, bright red letters on a big white sign.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Hack: Loud Heavy Metal Music is Mountain Lion Repellent

Here in the west, we are no strangers to wild predators. As the population of humans continues to grow, we are slowly encroaching on wild habitats. Take mountain lions for example. Just recently we heard of a mountain lion breaking into a Great Falls home. Not some off grid home, or country ranch house. We are talking a family home inside the city limits of Great Falls. Getting a little too close for comfort. The large cat was located under the house's deck. When Montana FWP tried to capture the cat, it escaped into the family's basement. Game Wardens tranquilized the mountain lion and inevitably were forced to euthanize it.
GREAT FALLS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
96.3 The Blaze

The Montana Tourism Grant Program is Open Now, Hurry!

The annual application cycle for the Montana Tourism Grant Program is open now until September 15th. We know that the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are great places to live and work. Montana is a fine place to be in general. So many of the reasons we live here are the same excuses that your friends or relatives declare they'll drop by for a “visit” conveniently on a trip they’ve been putting off just to see you. It happens in all seasons too, right?
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Latest on the Elmo Fire Near Flathead Lake in Montana

The Elmo Fire, burning near the west shore of Flathead Lake is now estimated to be over 16,000 acres and about 10 percent contained. We spoke to Sara Rouse, Fire Information Officer for Northern Rockies Team 7 on Tuesday about the status of the rapidly growing grass wildfire. “The fire...
ENVIRONMENT
96.3 The Blaze

Outside Magazine Says this MT Campground is One of the Best in US

We're blessed with literally hundreds of campgrounds in Big Sky Country, spread across federal and state lands. With over 30,000,000 acres of public land in Montana (nearly 1/3 of the state), there are tons of choices when it comes to camping. Some are well-developed sites with RV pads and hookups. Most offer niceties such as toilets, picnic tables, drinking water, and fire rings, and there are countless areas where you can go boondocking and not run into another human for a week.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana – Is It Time To Delete TikTok

If social media has taught us anything (besides human beings can exhibit the most horrible behaviors on it while hiding in anonymity) its that it is social. It's brought the world closer together, whether you have Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, a dating app, Twitter, Snapchat, etc. But the least obscure...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Montana Mountain Lion Makes a Fatal Crash Into a Home’s Basement

With a policy that does not allow for relocation, you can probably anticipate that this story does not end well. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports that yesterday (Sunday), game wardens responded to a call in Great Falls from distraught homeowners about a mountain lion that had sought refuge under the home's deck. This was not an off-the-grid rural home in the "vicinity" of Great Falls. It was a residential area within the city limits.
GREAT FALLS, MT
96.3 The Blaze

TV Shows That Butchered Depictions of Montana

Even though shows like Yellowstone display the Montana scenery and (to an extent) way of life, there are far more instances of TV shows completely butchering the depiction of our state. One of my dad's favorite shows is The Big Bang Theory, and even though it's not my cup of...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

[WATCH] Surprise! Daring Bear Steals Hiker’s Backpack in Montana

This video serves as a reminder not to leave attractants out when recreating outdoors in Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks released a video that shows a bear stealing a hiker's backpack and running off with it. According to Montana FWP, the hiker had stopped to use the restroom and left their backpack lying on the ground outside of the building.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula, MT
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.3 The Blaze plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy