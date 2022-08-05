Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Read on k945.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Lightfoot Announces Grant Scholarships For Chicago Residents Looking To Continue Their EducationLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop LoungeChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceMarlon DayChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Related
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Chicago (To Explore & Enjoy)
Chicago is known as one of the largest cities in the United States. With plenty of museums, nightlife, restaurants, and culture, it also has plenty of unique nature areas to boast about!. The greater Chicago area is home to not only Lake Michigan, but also to many nature preserves and...
One of Illinois’ Most Popular Christmas Attractions Was Just Cancelled for 2022
You're probably wondering why I am already thinking of Christmas when it's only August, but there are a couple of reasons why;. I LOVE the holiday season, and all the 'Christmas in July' hullabaloo last month got me excited for my quickly approaching favorite time of the year. My side...
Watch a Dog in Illinois Become Fascinated with the Dog on TV
Some people don't understand that what they see on TV isn't real. That's especially true for an Illinois dog who was convinced the dog he was seeing on TV was in the room with him. This new video share comes from Elk Grove Village, Illinois. It involves a dog named...
Lake in the Hills bakery hosts drag show after weeks of controversy
The owner of UpRising Bakery and Cafe in Lake in the Hills celebrated the success of a drag show, which took place despite being canceled twice. The American Civil Liberties Union helped broker an agreement with the village to let the event happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dave Matthews Tour Bus Dumped 800 Pounds Of Poop On People Taking A Chicago River Cruise 18 Years Ago Today
RIVER NORTH — Monday marks 18 years since a group of people taking a river cruise were hit with poop from Dave Matthews Band’s tour bus. It was the afternoon of Aug. 8. 2004, when people on an architectural boat cruise traveling along the Chicago River got an unwelcome surprise while passing under the Kinzie Street Bridge. The Dave Matthews Band tour bus was driving across the bridge at the same time and someone onboard dumped 800 pounds of human waste on top of the open air cruise’s passengers.
Was Chester Weger really the Starved Rock Killer?
Andy Hale, the lawyer for Chester Weger, a.k.a., The Starved Rock Killer, joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to discuss the new evidence that came out this week that could potentially exonerate him for the crime committed 62 years ago. They later speculate on who was the true culprit, the possible motive, and what Chester Weger […]
wgnradio.com
A talk with radio legend Tommy Edwards ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with radio legend Tommy Edwards about some of his career highlights and a few of the monumental figures that mentored him throughout the years, ahead of his appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. Rock Radio Revisited is taking place Sunday, August 14 at the Des Plaines Theatre, sponsored...
Terrace 16 at Trump Tower in Chicago is my Favorite Rooftop Lounge
I was recently downtown for a business meeting. I wanted to enjoy the weather while downtown. I decided I wanted to go and have lunch on a rooftop lounge. Trump TowerPhoto by Yelp.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Greising: Bailey Says Chicago Is in Crisis. Pritzker Declares City Is on the Rise. Who Is Right?
BGA President David Greising writes every other week for the Chicago Tribune Opinion section. Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey didn’t mince any words. “Chicago is a city in crisis,” he wrote in his opening to an op-ed in the Tribune this week. That statement actually may be...
Hundreds gather for 40 Plus Double Dutch Club event on South Side
CHICAGO — What began as a way to bring happiness back into a Chicago woman’s life is now a nationwide club. On the South Side of Chicago, more than 600 women from 40 to nearly 90 years young descended on the House of Hope on Saturday to show off their moves. 40 Plus Double Dutch Club […]
wgnradio.com
WGN’s own John Landecker at Rock Radio Revisited
Steve Dale speaks with WGN’s Own John “Records” Landecker about his upcoming appearance at Rock Radio Revisited. John shares his love for WGN Radio, touches on rising through the ranks and being seen as “THE DJ” that artists looked to have their records broken, and more.
Home in Illinois Has Everything Including A Creepy Mannequin
I love writing about real estate and showing you beautiful pictures of million-dollar homes, but this one home has a very unique feature to it. The home for sale is listed for $729,000 in Lincolnwood, Illinois, and is your typical Mid-Century home with fun features throughout. However, when you take a closer look at the living there is something there that might scare you to death. I know when I first saw it I had to do a double take.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hundreds of boats party in Chicago’s Play Pen for annual party
CHICAGO — Every year hundreds of boats drop anchor in the Play Pen near Nay Pier for the Chicago Scene Boat Party. Ted Widen and his colleagues from AMP will be riding around in a 28-foot-long amphibious boat called AMP. It has four wheels which gives captains a lot of options. The AMP goes up to […]
PAWS Pet of the Week: Smitty
CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week's PAWS Pet of the Week will keep you in shape. Meet Smitty. Smitty is a 10-month-old, 30-pound Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves to stay active! He likes to run and play fetch with his ball.True to his breed, Cattle Dogs like Smitty have boundless energy and make excellent running partners! Smitty will need an experienced owner to provide training and give him regular exercise to stay mentally and physically fit. These working dogs are smart and love to be challenged by participating in agility, sports, or learning new tricks.Smitty is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!Not ready to adopt a pet? Consider fostering a dog temporarily! Learn more at www.pawschicago.org/foster.
Yes, some Chicago suburbs really have gotten a lot of rain this weekend
TINLEY PARK, Illinois - Chicago's suburbs got pounded with rain over the weekend, with rainfall totals topping three inches between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon in some spots. The National Weather Service said that Kirkland, in DeKalb County, got the most rain: 3.63 inches. Tinley Park and Mokena were close...
Check Out a Joliet, Illinois Guy’s Wild Custom Green Camaro Ride
If I had car skills like this Joliet, Illinois guy, I'd be dangerous. Fortunately for my wife, I don't. But, you really should check out his wild custom green Camaro ride that he created. It's ridiculous in the best possible way. I saw this video share from Ridiculous Rides on...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man out on probation charged in violent Naperville home invasion
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man who was out on probation was denied bail Sunday after he allegedly broke into a Naperville home where his ex-girlfriend was visiting, fought with residents and smashed the windows of two vehicles. Adam Stone, 24, was on probation after pleading guilty to aggravated domestic...
Herd of goats captured in Chicago suburb; family of pigs still on the run
WAYNE, Ill. - A family of pigs is on the run in suburban Wayne!. According to the Wayne Police Department, the pigs have been roaming in a western portion of Wayne — around Army Trail Road near Robin Lane. Police believe the pigs have been loose for about a...
fox32chicago.com
Decomposing body found in garbage on Chicago's South Side: officials
CHICAGO - A decomposing body was found amongst garbage Monday night on Chicago's South Side. The fire department confirmed to FOX 32 Chicago that they responded to 107th Street and Edbrooke Avenue in the Roseland neighborhood for a report of a body found in garbage. Fire officials initially said the...
Mochinut Looks to Open New Site in Wheeling Next Year
The new Mochi donut store could open sometime in Spring 2023
K945
Shreveport, LA
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0