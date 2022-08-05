Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

CHICAGO (CBS) -- This week's PAWS Pet of the Week will keep you in shape. Meet Smitty. Smitty is a 10-month-old, 30-pound Australian Cattle Dog mix who loves to stay active! He likes to run and play fetch with his ball.True to his breed, Cattle Dogs like Smitty have boundless energy and make excellent running partners! Smitty will need an experienced owner to provide training and give him regular exercise to stay mentally and physically fit. These working dogs are smart and love to be challenged by participating in agility, sports, or learning new tricks.Smitty is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!Not ready to adopt a pet? Consider fostering a dog temporarily! Learn more at www.pawschicago.org/foster.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO