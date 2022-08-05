ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

hellowoodlands.com

The Stand To Open First Texas Location in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Stand “American Classics Redefined,” a fast-casual concept focused on crafting high-quality food with premiere ingredients, will open its first Texas location in The Woodlands at 2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700. Founded in 2003, The Stand opened its first location in Encino,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #1

CONROE, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at 1485 Auto Storage located at 16326 FM 1485, Conroe, TX 77306, 936-703-5480 on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 8:00 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location with questions.
CONROE, TX
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
TEXAS STATE
Texas Observer

‘The Fishermen and the Dragon’ Uncovers Racist Conflict in Galveston Bay History

A version of this story ran in the July / August 2022 issue. These days the Kemah Boardwalk is a glitzy, overbuilt amusement park where competing pop songs blare from speakers and the smells of fried fish, children’s sweat, and Houston’s overripe air waft over throngs of visitors. But I have never heard Bruce Springsteen’s “Galveston Bay” played there—a tune that unlocks a shocking secret about this popular tourist trap.
KEMAH, TX
Houston Chronicle

Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway

Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
TEXAS STATE
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Township invites residents to Labor Day celebration

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township invites residents to celebrate Labor Day weekend on Sunday, September 4, 2022, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Waterway Square, 31 Waterway Square Place. This free event offers live music, children’s activities, strolling entertainment, pie eating contests and fireworks. The event schedule...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Porky's Belly BBQ coming soon to Montgomery

Porky's Belly BBQ is coming soon to 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. (Courtesy owner Sergio Nunez) Porky's Belly BBQ will be located at 15496 FM 2854, Montgomery. The business will feature typical barbecue offerings, such as brisket and pulled pork, but the menu will also include household Mexican barbecue dishes, such as Mexican barbacoa and carnitas. According to owner Sergio Nunez, the business began as a catering service for weddings and other events. Porky's Belly BBQ will open in November or December. 832-302-5868. www.porkysbellybbq.com.
MONTGOMERY, TX

