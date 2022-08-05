ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e1Tlh_0h6Rqolo00

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled about 1,400 U.S. flights as thunderstorms hit the East Coast.

Another 6,300 flights had been delayed by early evening, according to tracking service FlightAware.

It was the second straight day of major disruptions and the worst day for cancellations since mid-June.

The three major airports in the New York City area and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations.

American Airlines scrubbed about 250 flights, or 7% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, canceled a similar number, about 25% of its flights.

Thunderstorms were stopping or delaying early-evening flights in New York, Boston, the Washington, D.C., area, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Denver, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

About 1,200 U.S. flights were canceled Thursday, 4.6% of all those scheduled.

Travelers have been hit with widespread cancellations and delays this summer. Travel bounced back faster than expected — to about 88% of pre-pandemic levels in July — and airlines weren’t able to increase staffing fast enough. They have been cutting back on schedules in an attempt to make remaining flights more reliable.

Airlines flying in the U.S. had a bad June, canceling more than 21,000 flights or 2.7%, up from 1.8% in June 2019, before airlines pushed workers to quit during the pandemic. The airlines did better in July, however, canceling about 14,000 flights, or 1.8%.

Delays have been more persistent — above 23% in both June and July.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Denver, PA
City
Denver, CO
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Boston, MA
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
County
Denver, CO
City
Washington, MA
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, NY
City
Boston, PA
City
Denver, NY
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Delta, CO
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
City
Washington, PA
City
Delta, PA
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
97.5 WOKQ

Secret Phrase That Could Get You a Free Hotel Room Upgrade in Boston and Beyond

It's one of the worst-kept secrets in the travel industry: getting upgrades and freebies at hotels and resorts around the country, and even the world. Sometimes it's just a matter of asking when you check in, sometimes the website of the resort or hotel you're staying at may have some fun info on it, and sometimes it's random articles like this, where we share secret words or phrases.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

NineDot Energy Launches Community-scale Bronx Battery Energy Storage Site

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- NineDot Energy ®, a leading developer of community-scale clean energy projects backed by global investment firm Carlyle, today unveiled its first battery energy storage site in the Bronx, New York City. With a 3.08 MW (megawatts)/12.32 MWh (megawatt-hours) Tesla Megapack system, a solar canopy, and infrastructure ready for bi-directional electric vehicle chargers, this NineDot Energy site is a model for how to develop future urban clean energy projects. Combined with the large NineDot Energy pipeline, this project also supports the company’s goal of delivering 400 MW of clean energy systems by 2026 that strengthen the local power grid and provide stable, reliable and resilient power to tens of thousands of New York City households and businesses. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005108/en/ NineDot Energy’s Bronx battery storage site with Tesla Megapacks (Photo: Business Wire)
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air#Tracking Flights#Republic Airways#Flightaware#American Eagle#Delta Connection#United Express
CBS Denver

Landspout tornado touches down near Denver International Airport

DENVER(CBS)- It was a wild day of weather for the Denver metro area. Just after breaking the all-time record high at Denver International Airport a quickly forming thunderstorm produces a landspout tornado. Colorado Weather: Denver breaks 145 year old heat recordThe tornado touched down on the west side of DIA property and only lasted for about 7 minutes.The storm came together as a strong outflow wind boundary produced by mountain thunderstorms blew into monsoon moisture pushing northward from the Palmer Ridge.No damage was reported with strong storm system.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

RISE™Robotics Awarded $1.55 Million Contract to Deliver Common Lifting Devices to the United States Air Force

SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- RISE™Robotics, the Zero Emission heavy machinery company, announced today it has been awarded a $1.55 Million contract to supply its RISE™Technology-enabled Common Lifting device (CLD) to the United States Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005008/en/ RISE Robotics (Photo: Business Wire)
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
CBS New York

Airplane tug crushed underneath plane at LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK -- There was a scare on the tarmac at LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday.Officials say a plane collided with a vehicle on the ground.An American Airlines 737 was being pulled by a super tug from the hangar to the gate. It's not clear how, but the plane and tug collided, leaving the tug crushed underneath.No one was aboard the plane, and the tug driver was not injured.The aircraft was towed back to the hangar to be inspected.Airline officials are investigating.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternflies

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - More of the pesky spotted lanternflies are being spotted all over New Jersey and the Tri-State Area this summer. Officials say the population of the invasive bugs is exploding right now. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports that residents in Jersey City over the weekend saw that first hand. It was like a scene from a scary movie: Tens of thousands of spotted lanternflies descended on an apartment building in downtown Jersey City this week. "They really, like, swarmed our building," said Jersey City resident Ryan Zucker. By Friday, a few hundred of the pesky creatures remained alive. Zucker's puppy Willie likes to eat...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

This popular N.J. ice cream shop was just named one the country’s best

An exalted ice cream shop in Central Jersey has added yet another honor to its resume. National food site Thrillist.com recently released a list of the 40 best ice cream shops in the United States. While only one Garden State parlor made the list, it was one that is no stranger to national honors. The Bent Spoon, a Princeton ice cream shop known for bold and innovative flavors, was New Jersey’s representative.
PRINCETON, NJ
PWLiving

A Taste of Nashville Comes to Manassas

Provided by City of Manassas Department of Economic Development. Hangry Joe’s Brings a Taste of Nashville to Manassas. Nashville hot chicken lovers – your time has come. Hangry Joe’s, a hot chicken restaurant with a Korean twist, is coming to the Shops at Signal Hill on Liberia Avenue.
MANASSAS, VA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
494K+
Post
481M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy