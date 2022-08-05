ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Husker notes: Frost praises Alante Brown's work ethic, says Ochaun Mathis has 'elite talent'

By Jimmy Watkins
HuskerExtra.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HuskerExtra.com

Nebraska adds former starting UCF defensive back Brandon Moore

Nebraska football added yet another transfer to its secondary just two weeks before its trip to Ireland. On Monday afternoon, NU announced the addition of former Central Florida and Florida State defensive back Brandon Moore, who played for current Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in 2017 at UCF. Moore...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. Barring injury or something unforeseen, the Texas transfer will be the guy...
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

McKewon: Mark Whipple helps Scott Frost like his team; John Cook is like Steve Jobs

LINCOLN — If Scott Frost was in a mood at Big Ten media days, he was in his element during his next chat with the media — 10 days into training camp. He likes the leaders. He likes the defense. He likes the new vibe on special teams, to the extent that vim can change the things out of a kicker or punter’s control. He likes the depth at quarterback and, based on Friday’s comments, the strengths a fully healthy Casey Thompson brings to the table.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
saturdaytradition.com

Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away

Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska assistant Pierce passes away

(Lincoln) -- Long-time Nebraska assistant football coach Jack Pierce has passed away. Pierce coached for the Huskers from 1979 to 1991 under head coach Tom Osborne. Pierce also worked in Nebraska’s Athletic Department from 1992 to 1999 and from 2012 to 2018.
LINCOLN, NE
HuskerExtra.com

Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer

The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
HuskerExtra.com

As top-100 prospect Malachi Coleman nears decision, winning in 2022 is key

Malachi Coleman watched the live video on his phone as shouts and music filled the speaker. It could be a sneak preview of his football future. The Lincoln East senior and top-100 national prospect is finishing a busy summer. He sprinted at the National Junior Olympics last week in Sacramento, California. He’s squeezing in preseason photo shoots and gearing up for team practices.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse Race#Texas Tech#American Football#College Football#Husker#Tcu
KETV.com

Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series

RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid

ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

East Lincoln juice bar announces closure

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
klkntv.com

Cooler air is soon to arrive

After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
Midlands Business Journal

Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17

As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy