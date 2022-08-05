Husker notes: Frost praises Alante Brown's work ethic, says Ochaun Mathis has 'elite talent'

Read on huskerextra.com
Nebraska adds former starting UCF defensive back Brandon Moore
Nebraska football added yet another transfer to its secondary just two weeks before its trip to Ireland. On Monday afternoon, NU announced the addition of former Central Florida and Florida State defensive back Brandon Moore, who played for current Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in 2017 at UCF. Moore...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 1 Ochaun Mathis
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 1, Ochaun Mathis.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 2 Casey Thompson
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Sharp as a tack, organized to the max, Thompson is the clear favorite to be Nebraska’s starting quarterback. Barring injury or something unforeseen, the Texas transfer will be the guy...
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Mark Whipple helps Scott Frost like his team; John Cook is like Steve Jobs
LINCOLN — If Scott Frost was in a mood at Big Ten media days, he was in his element during his next chat with the media — 10 days into training camp. He likes the leaders. He likes the defense. He likes the new vibe on special teams, to the extent that vim can change the things out of a kicker or punter’s control. He likes the depth at quarterback and, based on Friday’s comments, the strengths a fully healthy Casey Thompson brings to the table.
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Nebraska assistant coach Jack Pierce passes away
Nebraska football’s Jack Pierce passed away on Monday morning. He was with the Cornhuskers since 1979, working as an assistant coach and with Nebraska development during his tenure. Pierce started out with Nebraska as a part of former HC Tom Osborne’s staff. He would be in an assistant role...
Top Nebraska Football Target Has Telling Admission On Recruitment
The top college football recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2023 class is four-star athlete Malachi Coleman. But the last few top in-state recruits have been hesitant to take their talents to Lincoln. In a recent interview, Coleman had a rather telling statement on his mentality as he...
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 4 Luke Reimer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Pound for pound, maybe the best player on the team. Reimer is a bit undersized for the position (though he’s no smaller than Lavonte David was in college) and sometimes, undersized guys make the best middle linebackers because they can wedge themselves under linemen and into gaps effectively.
HuskerExtra.com
Husker Camp Countdown: No. 3 Trey Palmer
The World-Herald is counting down the top 50 Nebraska football players you need to know heading into the season. Today we highlight No. 3, Trey Palmer.
HuskerExtra.com
As top-100 prospect Malachi Coleman nears decision, winning in 2022 is key
Malachi Coleman watched the live video on his phone as shouts and music filled the speaker. It could be a sneak preview of his football future. The Lincoln East senior and top-100 national prospect is finishing a busy summer. He sprinted at the National Junior Olympics last week in Sacramento, California. He’s squeezing in preseason photo shoots and gearing up for team practices.
KETV.com
Former Husker Isaiah Roby returns to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Former Husker Isaiah Roby spent the weekend in Lincoln hosting his second annual hoops camp. The two day camp was open to boys and girls between fourth and 10th grade. Close to one hundred players attended the morning portion of Sunday’s camp, learning from Roby and...
York News-Times
Casey Thompson is blending two worlds: his Native history and love of football
Casey Thompson is playing for himself and Nebraska football, yes, but also Native generations before him and ones ahead of him that can still be inspired by what is possible, writes Evan Bland.
What’s Bugging Andy? Nebraska. Again.
In this week’s “What’s Bugging Andy?”, Andy tries to get to the bottom of why Nebraska was the final home game for Iowa to sell out.
KETV.com
Creighton Prep heading to American Legion World Series
RAPID CITY, S.D. — By the end of Sunday, a team from Omaha would be heading to the American Legion World Series. Whether that team would be Creighton Prep or Millard South came down to a game two matchup in the American Legion Central Plains Regional. Millard South beat...
doniphanherald.com
Corn and soybean ‘sweat’ helps make Nebraska summers more humid
ASHLAND, Nebraska — Nebraskans like to complain about the humidity this time of year. But some might not realize that the corn and soybeans that help power the state’s economy are part of what’s making farmers and their customers sweat. All plants release into the air much...
1011now.com
East Lincoln juice bar announces closure
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nutrition Tavern in east Lincoln announced its closure on Monday. A spokesperson posted to their Facebook that the 5505 O Street location is permanently closed. “One chapter ends. Another begins,” said a Nutrition Tavern Spokesperson. “Four years! It was a great run, thanks for all...
klkntv.com
Cooler air is soon to arrive
After a very hot Saturday, relief is not too far away. A cooler air mass will arrive in southeast Nebraska on Sunday in the form of a very slow-moving cold front. The front will be positioned in central Nebraska on Saturday evening. Along and behind the front, we may see some shower and thunderstorm development during the evening hours on Saturday. At this time, most activity should be to the west, near the Tri-Cities.
Midlands Business Journal
Omaha Business Hall of Fame: Five New Honorees to be Inducted August 17
As part of its centennial celebration, in 1993 the Greater Omaha Chamber inducted six local legends — Nebraska Furniture Mart founder Rose Blumkin, investor and philanthropist Warren Buffett, pioneering businessman and university founder John A. Creighton, Valmont founder Robert Daugherty, construction and engineering leader Peter Kiewit, and attorney and Mutual of Omaha executive V.J. Skutt — into the newly established Omaha Business Hall of Fame. Every year since, a new group of civic and business honorees has been inducted, with this year’s class of five bringing the total number of individuals to more than 170.
WOWT
Relative confirms death of longtime Douglas County official
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Engineer Tom Doyle passed away over the weekend, his son confirmed to 6 News on Monday. Doyle spent many decades in public service, according to his son, Mark Doyle. Dad had a knack for finding common ground with everyone he met. That was partly...
