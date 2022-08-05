Read on tonedeaf.thebrag.com
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Sid Wilson's old mask is now an animatronic puppet that sings along to Slipknot onstage and it's creepy as hell
Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson made a machine out of his old mask to accompany him on stage and the results are weirding us out
Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Some freak has mashed up Nickelback, with Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy, Fleetwood Mac and more, and we're not mad at this tbh
Listen to filthy animals Nickelback get their funk on with the (unauthorised) assistance of Earth, Wind & Fire, Ozzy Osbourne, Eric Clapton, Bon Jovi and more
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Wolfgang Van Halen to those who accuse him of ‘hating’ Van Halen: “All I’ve ever said is I don’t want to play Van Halen music at Mammoth shows”
Wolfgang Van Halen has spoken out about his struggle with online hate and addressed claims that he isn’t a fan of Van Halen. In the discussion, the musician also admits why he refuses to cover his father’s songs when playing with his own band and addresses rumours about an upcoming tribute concert for Eddie Van Halen.
Sammy Hagar Covers ‘This Planet’s on Fire’ on New Megadeth Album
Megadeth's upcoming album, The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!, includes an appearance by Sammy Hagar, who sings on a cover of his song, "This Planet's on Fire." In a recent interview, Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine noted his longstanding admiration for Hagar and explained how he came to invite him to perform on the album.
The 10 Weirdest Guns N’ Roses Songs
Guns N' Roses brought hard rock back to the Stone Age with their earth-shattering 1987 debut album Appetite for Destruction, channeling the likes of the Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and the Sex Pistols across 12 streetwise tales of hard living that rebuffed the cartoonish decadence of the Sunset Strip glam-metal scene. But no-frills hard rock was never going to be enough for the mercurial, wildly ambitious Axl Rose, as this list of the 10 Weirdest Guns N' Roses Songs proves.
Pattie Boyd Said George Harrison’s Early Recordings Were ‘Much Better’ Than the Finished Song
Pattie Boyd loved when George Harrison showed her his early recordings. She said they sounded better than the final product.
Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Explains Why ‘Chinese Democracy’ Took So Long to Make
It's no mystery that Guns N' Roses have had a revolving cast of musicians since its inception, but especially during the Chinese Democracy era. Former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who played on the majority of the 2008 album, has explained, to the best of his ability, why the record took so long to make.
Every Stone Temple Pilots album ranked worst to best
Originally fronted by the charismatic Scott Weiland, Stone Temple Pilots were one of the most successful US rock bands of the '90s, and are now enjoying a second act with new vocalist Jeff Gutt. This is their catalogue ranked
Behind The Band Name: Nickelback
Ah, Nickelback… they’re a controversial bunch. The group was one of the most successful bands of the early ’00s and yet somehow has earned the seemingly universal title of “most-hated band in the world” —they are the brunt of so many memes that we’ve lost count.
Ozzy Osbourne Was ‘Paranoid as F—‘ About Eric Clapton
Ozzy Osbourne revealed he was once “paranoid as fuck” about Eric Clapton, and believed the famed guitarist held a grudge against him. The Prince of Darkness recalled the story during the latest episode of his Sirius XM show Ozzy Speaks. “Many, many years ago, me and Sharon were...
Katy Perry had quite the reaction when game revealed Pete Davidson as her lover
Katy Perry may be the one woman in Hollywood who just doesn't get Pete Davidson's appeal. The "Roar" singer posted a hilarious video of herself playing with the popular MASH filter on TikTok — and just like in junior high, the game predicted how many kids Perry would one day have, what kind of house she'd live in and who would be her future "lover."
George Harrison’s Wife Olivia Says It Was Fascinating Entering His World
George Harrison's wife, Olivia, said it was fascinating entering his world. The pair met in the early 1970s and started dating a couple of years later.
Ex-Guns N' Roses man exposes the madness of the Chinese Democracy era: "The chaos never died"
Former Guns N' Roses drummer Bryan 'Brain' Mantia gives an insider account of life with Axl Rose and co circa Chinese Democracy: spoiler, it was wild
‘Gone Insane': Metallica Release Performance of ‘The Memory Remains’ at Lollapalooza
"[There are] a little more opinionated responses on these last couple of records," James Hetfield told MTV's Chris Connelly in a 1997 interview about Load, the "Black Album" and Reload. "It's either 'I hate it' or 'I love it,' which is how I think it should kind of be. We're not meant to be background music while you're driving."
Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed.The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends.Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in which she starred opposite John Travolta as Sandy.Her performance saw her nominated for multiple awards including two Golden Globes, and various other film accolades.She was honoured with the star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame almost 41 years ago to the day of her death, on August 5 1981. ...
Why The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz Didn’t Understand the Band’s Impact Until 1986
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz revealed why he felt disconnected from the fame he had as a member of the Prefab Four in the 1960s.
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’
Click here to read the full article. Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. It was the first time Osbourne, 73, had performed since Nov. 2020 when he had appeared on stage in Germany. He was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2019 and...
