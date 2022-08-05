This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

Read on golf.com
golfmagic.com
Davis Love III says "it's tragic" Phil Mickelson still won't answer phone calls
Bryson DeChambeau claimed before the 86th Masters that Phil Mickelson, the de-facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series had "gone dark". "There's been no contact," DeChambeau revealed only three months after Lefty's explosive remarks about his Saudi colleagues went public. The fallout has been so severe. Mickelson's private life,...
Golf.com
10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday
Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
Golf Digest
Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible
The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards
Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
Golf.com
Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie
Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
From khaki shorts to pleated skorts, the evolution of women's golf fashion
From bermuda shorts to pleated tennis-looking skorts, women’s golf fashion has blossomed into a trendy style over the years. Most girls getting into the sport 10+ years ago struggled with feeling feminine on the golf course. For many women, golf was not appealing from a fashion standpoint alone. The...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship
PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
Golf.com
Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story
Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
Golf Digest
Pray for Collin Morikawa's golf clubs after they fell onto the middle of the tarmac
There have been no shortage of terrifying travel stories regarding lost golf bags of late. In fact, it's possible that half of the world's clubs are stuck at either Heathrow or Edinburgh airports right now. And now you can add Collin Morikawa to the long list of airline victims. Only...
WATCH: Sir Nick Faldo Has Emotional Send-Off in Final CBS Golf Broadcast
After 16 years in the broadcast booth, Sir Nick Faldo has put on the headset for the final time. Sunday marked the conclusion of Faldo’s 16-year career in broadcasting for CBS Sports. He has served as one of the top analysts in golf and became one of the permanent fixtures in the game.
Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.
If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
See Nick Faldo struggle to deliver his tearful final goodbye to CBS's golf team
Nick Faldo finished 16 years on the air with CBS on Sunday, with the network delivering its final golf broadcast of the year with the Wyndham Championship. And it was a tough goodbye for the former golfer who’s been known not to hold back on some of the golfers he’s commented on.
Golf Digest
PGA Tour says LIV members seeking to play in FedEx Cup are 'fabricating an emergency' and knew they were breaking the rules
The PGA Tour has responded to the LIV Golf members who are seeking a temporary restraining order to play in the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin this week, with the tour stating the suspended players knew they were breaking the tour’s rules. In a 32-page response to TRO motions...
GolfWRX
Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open
In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
Golf Digest
Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”
A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
golfmagic.com
How much they all won at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship
The PGA Tour's regular season culminated with Joohyung "Tom" Kim claiming his maiden win at the Wyndham Championship. Kim put on a performance that belied his years. The 20-year-old, who is only a special temporary member of the Tour, also grabbed a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for his victory.
Golf instruction with Steve Scott: Use a Perfect Practice 'Rain Drop' to make more putts
It’s tough to find training aids that truly make a difference in your game. Well, we’ve found one that will have you looking like Cameron Smith on the greens. Steve Scott, Golfweek‘s Director of Instruction, demonstrates how to use the ‘Rain Drop’ from Perfect Practice and explains how it can better your putting stroke.
Golf.com
8 intriguing findings from the PGA Tour’s response to ‘Mickelson et al’ LIV lawsuit
When being sued, the defendant would normally have plenty of time to respond to complaints — as much as 21 days, to be precise. But in the case of ‘Mickelson et al vs. PGA Tour’ the PGA Tour didn’t have quite as much time. Included within...
Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett's ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship
Weather is wreaking havoc on the final regular season event of the PGA Tour schedule. Two separate rain delays halted play, caused myriad disruptions during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first rain delay lasted an hour and five minutes, the second starting at 4:15 p.m. ET and ending play for the day. The second delay nearly ended at 6:40 p.m. ET, as players were in position to begin play, but a lightning strike extended the delay and ultimately ended the day. Only 12 players finished.
golfmagic.com
"We've kind of had a rough month" Will Zalatoris opens up on sacking caddie
Will Zalatoris has opened up on the decision to part ways with his caddie halfway through the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. When some player-caddie relationships end it can come as a great relief to the player or a shock to the wider world. Think of Bubba Watson splitting...
