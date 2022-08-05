ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

This pro made an 8 on his first hole of the tournament. Now he’s tied for the lead

By Jack Hirsh
Golf.com
 3 days ago
golfmagic.com

Davis Love III says "it's tragic" Phil Mickelson still won't answer phone calls

Bryson DeChambeau claimed before the 86th Masters that Phil Mickelson, the de-facto face of the LIV Golf Invitational Series had "gone dark". "There's been no contact," DeChambeau revealed only three months after Lefty's explosive remarks about his Saudi colleagues went public. The fallout has been so severe. Mickelson's private life,...
GOLF
Golf.com

10 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

Two former Masters champs. A former PGA Championship winner. A former world No. 1. An Olympic silver medalist. And a star of one of the wildest moments of this, or maybe any, golf year. All gone. For now at least. It all can be a little confusing, so we’ll try...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Tour pro just lost his PGA Tour card in the most BRUTAL way possible

The final event of the PGA Tour season always provides drama. Securing a spot in the top 125 on the FedEx Cup standings can be career changing. If you manage to stay in the top 125 after the Wyndham Championship, you not only lock up your card for next season, but you guarantee a spot in the first playoff event—and the FedEx Cup bonus money that comes with it.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards

Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
GOLF
Phil Mickelson
Golf.com

Will Zalatoris emotionally reveals why he broke up with longtime caddie

Will Zalatoris’ business decision was also a personal one, he says. In a surprising move, the world’s 14th-ranked player split with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in between the second and third rounds of the Wyndham Championship, replacing him with one of his coaches for the week, and another veteran looper for the weeks ahead. While these transactions happen, explanations like the one Zalatoris gave sometimes don’t.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour ban LIV Golf trio from grounds of FedEx St. Jude Championship

PGA Tour bosses are reportedly refusing to allow LIV Golf players Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones on the grounds of TPC Southwind ahead of the FedEx St. Jude Championship whilst their legal position is being sorted out. Gooch, who previously turned heads when talking about LIV, Swafford and...
GOLF
Golf.com

Devastating finish likely cost pro his Tour card — but there’s more to the story

Max Homa twice tweeted about it. Shane Lowry shared a picture of a jet. Then there is the reaction of the man himself, and if you view nothing else on Saturday, watch Austin Smotherman. Though if his response to one of the most unfortunate sequences you’ll see tells you anything, he’ll probably shrug his shoulders at your condolences and well-wishes, too.
GOLF
#Tour Championship#Wyndham Championship#Segefield Country Club
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: LIV Golf's lawsuit shatters friendly facade among PGA Tour players. Now it's personal.

If evidence is required of just how fraught emotions have become in the battle between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf—or, more accurately, between Tour players and LIV’s patsy plaintiffs—then consider the example of Davis Love III. Throughout his almost 40-year career, Love has been the epitome of a genteel professional golfer, unfailingly polite toward colleagues and so buttoned-down that his idea of a revolutionary act is wearing pants of an off-khaki hue.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Caddie forced to wade through nettles after bizarre blunder at Women’s Open

In just her second professional start, 22-year-old Louise Duncan finished inside the top-20 of the AIG Women’s Open, but the Duncan team experienced far more than just her first proper paycheck. In 2021, the Scot won the Women’s Amateur Championship by a record margin (9&8) before nabbing a top-10...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Joel Dahmen takes dig at Bryson DeChambeau and LIV Golf lawsuit with another pizza “analogy”

A few weeks back, at LIV Golf’s Trump Bedminster exhibition, former PGA Tour pro Bryson DeChambeau sat down with political firebrand Tucker Carlson to discuss the state of the current LIV Golf-PGA Tour impasse. In that interview, DeChambeau, perhaps a little hangry ahead of a late lunch, likened the complex, potentially precedent-setting legal situation to two rival pizza parlors. One has been in town for many years, DeChambeau explained. The other just opened. But now the old slice shop is banning customers who visit the new pie joint, and suddenly a pizza war has broken out, pitting brother against brother, man against wife. Here’s how he explained it.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

How much they all won at the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship

The PGA Tour's regular season culminated with Joohyung "Tom" Kim claiming his maiden win at the Wyndham Championship. Kim put on a performance that belied his years. The 20-year-old, who is only a special temporary member of the Tour, also grabbed a spot in the FedEx Cup Playoffs for his victory.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Weather delays, Joseph Bramlett's ace among five takeaways from suspended third round of Wyndham Championship

Weather is wreaking havoc on the final regular season event of the PGA Tour schedule. Two separate rain delays halted play, caused myriad disruptions during the third round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The first rain delay lasted an hour and five minutes, the second starting at 4:15 p.m. ET and ending play for the day. The second delay nearly ended at 6:40 p.m. ET, as players were in position to begin play, but a lightning strike extended the delay and ultimately ended the day. Only 12 players finished.
GREENSBORO, NC
golfmagic.com

"We've kind of had a rough month" Will Zalatoris opens up on sacking caddie

Will Zalatoris has opened up on the decision to part ways with his caddie halfway through the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour. When some player-caddie relationships end it can come as a great relief to the player or a shock to the wider world. Think of Bubba Watson splitting...
GOLF

