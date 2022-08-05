ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Netflix’s The Sandman Is a Fan’s Dream. Is That Good Enough?

By David Sims
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMLxd_0h6Rbjp200
Netflix

Not long after the 1989 launch of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman’s groundbreaking comic-book series, came the inevitable question that plagues critically acclaimed smash hits—how best to translate it to the screen? The series’s central family, known as “The Endless,” live in a vividly cinematic world; each member personifies a natural force, including dreams, death, and desire. But Gaiman’s epic story spans eons and an ensemble of dozens. Its hero’s emotions could gently be described as inscrutable. None of that would easily fit into a two-hour movie, and so The Sandman has drifted for decades in search of the visual medium that could do it justice. Has it finally found its footing as a Netflix series?

Netflix has provided fertile ground for expensive-looking genre adaptations that play to devoted fan bases, such as The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy, and A Series of Unfortunate Events. Its usual policy of releasing whole seasons at once means, at least theoretically, that a show is less pressured to explain everything that’s going on in Episode 1. The Sandman’s original narrative is a major slow burn. The first volume carefully assembles the particulars of its protagonist Dream’s universe over the course of a treasure hunt. The Netflix adaptation, created by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, embraces that pacing, letting things unfold with the care of a monthly comic rather than the punchiness of weekly TV. It makes for some very high highs—and a few languorous lows.

I am an obsessive fan of The Sandman, which I’d fervently argue is one of the peaks of contemporary literature and the best example of just how expansive and experimental the comics genre can be. For years, I would devour any news about potential film adaptations, worrying over how Hollywood might screw things up. Gaiman at one point notoriously denounced one potential draft as “not only the worst Sandman script I’ve ever seen, but quite easily the worst script I’ve ever read.” The rise of prestige TV seemed to offer the perfect solution, doing away with the challenge of distilling a complex series into a couple of hours of plot.

That format does pose an additional challenge, though: how to keep audiences hooked? Devotees of The Sandman such as myself will have much to exult in with Netflix’s version, but I wonder what the show will mean to newcomers. The fantasy series is glossy and splashy with an exciting ensemble, which might be enough to entice audiences during these quiet summer months. But its protagonist is not easy to love, especially at first, and his motivations for much of the season are generally unknowable. That ambiguity is by design—so much of The Sandman’s arc is about the audience coming to understand Dream (played by Tom Sturridge) as he also comes to understand himself. But it relies on the viewer’s patience to stick with him through that process.

The first six episodes of The Sandman’s 10-episode season largely pull from the first volume of Gaiman’s comic series. They follow Dream (whose other sobriquets include The Sandman and Morpheus), who rules over the Dreaming—a realm devoted to all of humanity’s bedtime imagination. In the premiere, Dream is kidnapped and imprisoned in the early 20th century by an occultist named Roderick Burgess (Charles Dance). The story develops over decades as Dream escapes and then works to rebuild his kingdom, seeking lost artifacts and gathering up stray nightmares. During his journeys, he voyages to hell to barter with its ruler, Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie), and meets up with his sister Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), the cheerful and levelheaded guardian of all mortality.

If that summary sounds like a lot, know that it only scratches the surface. Dream and Death have five other siblings, and Dream’s own territory is populated with colorful figures, some friendly and others quite malevolent. Sturridge plays Dream as initially aloof and grumpy, his edges softening just a little episode by episode. In the comics, he’s a chalk-white, goth-y string bean with a big tangle of bushy hair inspired by The Cure’s Robert Smith. This 2022 version is a little more male model than rock god, but Sturridge does have gravitas, and he particularly starts to come into focus once he’s with bubblier characters such as Death and the sorcerer-detective Johanna Constantine (played by Jenna Coleman and assuming the role of the books’ John Constantine).

Where the series cannot hope to compare to the comics is in its visuals; although the CGI in The Sandman is lavish and ever present, it can’t render a dreamworld in as impressionistic a style as an illustrated comic can. If the TV show was drawn by hand, perhaps it would leave a more stunning impression. Instead, the green-screen backdrops of fiery plumes and impossibly tall palaces are merely adequate. And while I appreciated the attention to plot detail and the effort to pack every bit of Gaiman’s storytelling into the frame, faithfulness does have its limits. In the fifth episode, Dream faces off with John Dee (David Thewlis), a man driven to cruelty by one of Dream’s lost artifacts. Their showdown is one of the most arresting and horrifying Sandman issues ever published, but I found the TV edition surprisingly grating, hampered perhaps by the attempt to stretch a few dozen pages of comics into an hour of television.

At other times, the steady rhythm afforded by the narrative fidelity is riveting. The sixth episode, “The Sound of Her Wings,” sees Dream hanging out with Death, decompressing and finally looking inward, and it exemplifies how involving the show can be without relying on spectacle. The final four episodes of the season reimagine “The Doll’s House,” Gaiman’s second volume. At that point, both the book and the adaptation benefit from a tighter focus, sticking with the same group of characters through the end rather than bouncing from dimension to dimension with impunity.

I imagine future seasons will have even more storytelling confidence, but a renewal for a show of this scale will likely require some serious viewership. I do think that, considering its flaws, The Sandman will primarily appeal to mega-fans, but if it leans even further into the richness of its characters, it may just draw a wider audience. At its best, the show is strong fantasy entertainment that functions as a great introduction to Gaiman’s writing. But the barrier to entry is high, and the cost of jumping into such an intricate saga might be too much for some.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Of Course Biden Has Rebound COVID

Four days after recovering from a COVID-19 infection, President Joe Biden has tested positive again. When he first got sick, Biden—like more than one-third of the Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 this summer, according to the U.S. government’s public records—was prescribed Paxlovid, an antiviral pill treatment made by Pfizer. Like many Paxlovid takers, he soon tested negative and resumed his normal activities. And then, like many Paxlovid takers, his infection came right back. (Biden does not currently have symptoms, according to his physician.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Mexico’s ‘Water Monster’ Is Uniting Farmers and Scientists

This article was originally published in Undark Magazine. On a spring day in May last year, on a patch of land surrounded by water on Mexico City’s southern edge, a farmer and a scientist inspected rows of small cubes of mud that had sprouted seedlings. They were crouching on a chinampa, an artificial island that appears to float in Lake Xochimilco—part of a complex ecosystem where the Aztec empire once flourished.
AGRICULTURE
The Atlantic

Trump Supporters Think They’re in a Fight to the Death

For all the defects Donald Trump has as a politician, he does possess certain skills, among them an almost preternatural ability to tap into the sensibilities—the id—of the American right. More than any other Republican candidate in 2016, Trump was in sync with the base of the party. He still is, as he prepares for what looks like another run for the presidency.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”

Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood ReporterMagnolia Network Shows Go to HBO Max and CNN Originals...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Sturridge
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
David Thewlis
Person
Jenna Coleman
Person
Gwendoline Christie
Decider.com

How is ‘The Sandman’ Connected to Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’?

When The Sandman premiered on Netflix this weekend, it finally brought one of Neil Gaiman‘s most beloved stories to life. The first season of The Sandman adapts the first two volumes of Gaiman’s comics — Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House — to vivid life. However, the inclusion of Gwendoline Christie‘s version of Lucifer Morningstar might raise some questions amongst the Lucifer on Netflix fandom. Namely: Is The Sandman‘s Lucifer the same character Tom Ellis plays in the uber-popular show Lucifer? The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, aka Morpheus, who is one of the “Endless.” As his name suggests, Dream rules...
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix's latest hit movie is getting a sequel and spin-off film

The Gray Man is getting a follow-up and a spin-off movie, Netflix has announced. Revealed in a press release, the streaming giant confirmed that it had greenlit two new projects in The Gray Man's embryonic cinematic universe. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the Netflix movie becoming the streamer's latest hit film, with audiences worldwide lapping up the Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans-fronted action-thriller flick. Gosling will return as Court Gentry, aka Sierra Six, for the sequel.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dreaming#The Umbrella Academy
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Ringer

Why Warner Bros. Just Made the $90M ‘Batgirl’ Movie Disappear

Matt is joined by The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit to find an explanation for Warner Bros. Discovery’s confounding decision to completely kill the release of the upcoming DC film Batgirl and discuss the potential repercussions. Host: Matt Belloni. Guest: Borys Kit. Producer: Craig Horlbeck. Theme Song: Devon Renaldo.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Joins Joaquin Phoenix in Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ Sequel

Lady Gaga has made it official. She’ll be starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the Oscar-winning, $1 billion-grossing, 2019 Warner Bros. hit based on the DC villain. In June, The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the musician was in early talks to join the sequel, which will be a musical. On Thursday, Gaga took to her Twitter account to raise the curtain on her appearance in Joker 2 — now called Joker: Folie à deux — alongside Phoenix with a short animated teaser.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarner Bros. Sets Release Date for 'Joker 2''Joker...
MOVIES
The Guardian

A Song for Us review – folk-singing love story can’t avoid hippy nonsense

This low-budget Canadian feature has its heart in the right place with a gentle story about folk-singing hippy lovers who part and then find each other again years later. Alas, the production values suggest the crew must have been either interns or working for beer and craft table leftovers. Maybe it’s the jarring disconnect between the TV soap-quality of the digital cinematography and the late 1960s setting – the latter just looks wrong on this kind of stock. The disjunction is made even worse by the addition of black-and-white archive footage from the time, showing long-haired youngsters hanging out in Yorkville, then an unincorporated village outside Toronto and home to folk clubs and American draft dodgers. Either way, it feels amateurish, although Lisa Kovack and Haley Midgette, who respectively play the older and younger versions of main character Alice, both give fine performances. That said, it’s not hard for them to look good given how ropey the acting is elsewhere.
MOVIES
The Atlantic

What Narendra Modi Is Taking From Me

New Delhi is more than 2,000 years old and has served as the center of multiple empires and kingdoms, making it one of the oldest continuously inhabited places in the world. By the 17th century, what is now known as Old Delhi was the capital of the Mughal empire. The British, who came later, sited their capital in Calcutta (now Kolkata) before eventually deciding to move it back. In 1911, King George V laid the foundation stone of a new capital to be built within Delhi—New Delhi. The city was at that point not fully equipped to accommodate India’s governing apparatus, requiring huge amounts of new infrastructure, which was ultimately designed by Herbert Baker and Edwin Lutyens. Finally, in 1931, New Delhi was inaugurated. Today, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party are seeking to impose Modi’s image on the capital architecturally as he has politically, remaking it and doing away with what came before.
INDIA
Variety

Starring ‘The Witcher’s’ Emma Appleton, in ‘LOLA’ Ireland’s Andrew Legge Listens in on the Future

Click here to read the full article. In Andrew Legge’s feature debut ‘LOLA’ you don’t have to time-travel in order to see the future. Two sisters create a machine that can intercept broadcasts from the forthcoming decades: It’s 1941 and they can already listen to Bowie. But World War II soon puts their invention to a much more sinister use. Following its Locarno bow, black-and-white ‘LOLA’ will be shown at the Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival. A Cowtown Pictures production, it was co-produced by ie ie productions. Bankside Films is handling international sales. Legge played with a similar concept in his short “The...
MOVIES
The Atlantic

Should the Parkland Shooter Die?

Nikolas Cruz, 23, is guilty of murdering 17 people and injuring more with an AR-15 rifle at his former high school in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018. No one—not Florida prosecutors, not Cruz’s defense team, not Cruz himself, who pleaded guilty to all charges levied against him—disputes those facts. On the contrary, Cruz recapitulated his guilt in each count of murder and attempted murder in court last October before issuing an apology for his crimes. “I am very sorry for what I did, and I have to live with it every day,” he said, “and if I were to get a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others.”
PARKLAND, FL
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Sandman’ season 1 finale, explained

An extensive wait for The Sandman is officially over and that ending needs to be analyzed. The first season adapts the graphic novels “Preludes & Nocturnes” and “The Doll’s House” by writer Neil Gaiman and artists Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg. The show remains strikingly faithful to the source material, but there are additions to the story that make it different with some tantalizing surprises along the way.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Neil Gaiman reveals what to expect in ‘The Sandman’ season 2

Neil Gaiman’s Netflix adaptation of his magnum opus comic series, The Sandman, is out, and it’s definitely striking a chord with viewers. The series is the most watched Netflix series nearly everywhere the streaming service is available, and a second season seems all but inevitable, though no official green light has been given. While fans cross their fingers, Gaiman himself has given a few hints of what a season two may look like if he gets the okay from Netflix.
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

The Myth of Independent American Families

In 1970, a 17-year-old named Lars Tragardh left Sweden for America, trading in the collectivism of his home country for rugged individualism. Or so he thought. His disillusionment began while he was applying for college financial aid. He hoped to attend Pomona College in Southern California, and even back then, tuition seemed steep compared with the cost of education in Sweden, where university was free. When he learned that the school had two sets of aid forms—one regarding his own income, and one for his parents’—he was surprised. “Well, what does that have to do with me?” Tragardh recalls asking. “I’m an adult … I have no economic relations to my family anymore.” An administrator explained that in America, parents are expected to contribute to their children’s college costs.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

100K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy